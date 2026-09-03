Society / StudentNation / Gaza’s Class of 2026 Gaza’s 2008 babies were born during an Israeli assault, grew up under blockade, and completed their final high school exams this summer during genocide.

A student in Gaza’s class of 2026 reviews for her final high school exam, the Tawjihi (Abdalhkem Abu Riash / Anadolu via Getty Images)

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For Palestinians, the Tawjihi is more than a final school exam. It is the test that can shape what comes next: which university a student can attend, the subjects they can study, and, in a place where opportunities are already limited, what kind of future they can build.

Usually, the months before the Tawjihi are filled with familiar routines: textbooks marked with notes, private lessons, long nights of studying, anxious parents, constant conversations about grades.

For the class of 2026, preparations for exams began the year they were born.

The number 2008 sounds ordinary until it is placed beside Gaza. Israel assaulted the Gaza Strip in December 2008 and January 2009. The students born that year spent the first months of their lives enduring bombardment and displacement. War was not something they encountered in a history lesson. It was the world they entered.

In 2012, when the students were learning their letters and numbers, Israel launched another assault on Gaza.

In 2014, they put on uniforms and entered their first classrooms, starting school during yet another major war.

These students grew up amid cycles of violence, blockade, and instability. The hum of drones became the soundtrack of daily life, so much so that a silent sky left the children puzzled.

By October 2023, the children born in 2008 were teenagers approaching their final stage of schooling, and the destruction of Gaza’s educational system was about to transform what should have been the standard run-up to the Tawjihi—nervousness about university and the expectations of parents—into something they never imagined.

For many of these students, the final stretch toward the Tawjihi, which was held on June 20, 2026, took place without functioning schools. Despite the immense hardship, 37,698 students in the Gaza Strip took the exam along with 51,499 students in the West Bank.

Since 2023, schools have been destroyed, damaged, overcrowded, or converted into shelters. Families have been displaced repeatedly and steady electricity and internet access is no longer a given. Books, stationery, and suitable places to study have become increasingly scarce.

So tents became classrooms.

Pieces of cardboard became desks.

Phones became libraries.

A student might spend hours looking for electricity to charge a phone that they had converted into a classroom, only to search in vain for an internet connection strong enough to download lessons or sit for a test.

Gaza’s 2026 Tawjihi proceeded anyway.

The exams were conducted electronically for students in the Strip, as they had been in 2024 and 2025, since the destruction of Gaza had made sitting for them formally impossible. Students were expected to take the conventional exam, despite needing to arrange many of the basic conditions for taking it themselves.

For some, that meant studying from PDFs on phones. For others, it meant private lessons when their families could afford them, walking long distances to educational spaces, or searching—sometimes fruitlessly—for a place with electricity and stable connection.

For some students, studying competed directly with the demands of survival. Those students collected water, gathered firewood, cooked, washed clothes by hand, cared for younger siblings, and otherwise helped families who had lost their main providers. Their education was supposed to prepare them for the future, while daily life kept demanding their attention in the present.

In June, Al Jazeera reported on students preparing to sit for exams from cafés and other public places. Suwar Mohammad, a displaced student whose home in Gaza City had been destroyed, was living in a tent in Deir al-Balah. On the eve of her exams, she did not know where she would take them and was searching for a café with reliable internet.