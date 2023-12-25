World / Will This Be the Last Christmas for Gaza’s Christian Communities? Gaza has some of the world’s oldest Christian communities, yet Palestinian Christians say Israeli strikes put them “under threat of extinction.”

The Nativity scene shows baby Jesus wrapped in a keffiyeh and placed in a pile of rubble to show solidarity with the people of Gaza on December 18, 2023, in the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, the West Bank. ( Maja Hitij / Getty Images)

Christianity’s roots run deep in Gaza. While Jesus was born in the West Bank, it was in Gaza where, according to the Acts of the Apostles, in the first century AD, Philip the Evangelist instructed and baptized an official of the Ethiopian court, marking a critical moment in the spread of the faith. And it is in Gaza that some of the oldest Christian communities in the world have celebrated Christmas for more than a thousand years—Catholics on December 25 and Greek Orthodox believers during a liturgical period that begins on December 25 and extends through January 6.

This Christmas season, however, is not a time of celebration. Amid the Israeli military assault on Gaza that followed the horrific October 7 Hamas attack, the Christian communities of Gaza have suffered terrible losses. In circumstances that British parliamentarian Layla Moran, who has family sheltering in a church in Gaza, described as “beyond desperate,” the Christians of Gaza are more vulnerable than at any time in modern history.

That vulnerability, of course, must be understood as part of a broader crisis that has seen roughly 20,000 Gazans killed since Israel began its bombing. The vast majority of the dead have been Muslims, who make up 99 percent of Gaza’s population. Most of the images of the death, injury, dislocation, and sheer horror in Gaza are those of Muslim men, women, and children. Yet, while they are rarely if ever mentioned by American political leaders such as House Speaker Mike Johnson, an evangelical Christian who has been ardent supporter of Israel’s assault, Christians are woven into the fabric of Gaza. For now.

Traditional Christmas festivities have been canceled in Bethlehem and other cities on the West Bank, where most Palestinian Christians reside and where churches have chosen to forgo public celebrations in solidarity with Gaza’s Palestinians. Horror over the death toll in Gaza is deeply felt in the Palestinian enclaves of the West Bank and Jerusalem as well as in Palestinian expatriate communities globally, including those of the United States. Former US representative Justice Amash, who as a Palestinian American Republican was elected to the US Congress in 2010 and served until 2021, lost several of his relatives when Israel struck a Greek Orthodox religious compound in Gaza in November. As Christmas approached, Amash reflected that

Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy and celebration. But for Christians in Gaza—whose family members have been killed or maimed, whose homes and churches have been destroyed or badly damaged, and who suffer through sleepless nights of bombings—this Christmas will be one of great sadness and mourning. Please pray for peace and reprieve from the IDF siege that is devastating this ancient community.

Even before Israel Defense Forces targeted Gaza this fall, the Christian community was in decline. While Muslims and Christians have a long history of cohabitation in the region, the period after Hamas-aligned fundamentalists won the 2006 election in Gaza proved to be a difficult time for an already small Christian community. And the indefinite Israeli blockade of Gaza over the ensuing years was devastating for people of both faiths. Since October, however, the devastation has intensified, exponentially.

In November, Mitri Raheb, the Evangelical Lutheran pastor who founded Dar al-Kalima University in Bethlehem, told Al Jazeera, “This community is under threat of extinction. I’m not sure if they will survive the Israeli bombing, and even if they survive, I think many of them will want to emigrate.”