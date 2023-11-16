World / Indigestible Notion While the world has changed and threats are different, the Biden administration’s worldview is rooted in the assumption that America is the “indispensable nation” that will police the world.

President Joe Biden delivers an address on the conflict between Israel and Gaza and the Russian invasion of Ukraine from the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on October 19, 2023. (Brendan Smialowski / Getty)

The United States is now running the risk of war on three continents: arming Ukraine in the worst European war since World War II, deploying forces and shipping arms to Israel in the escalating violence in Gaza, and arming Taiwan amid rising tensions with China in the South China Sea, while continuing its “war on terror.” Despite a broad popular consensus that it is time to rebuild America at home, and a growing alarm at the perils of catastrophic climate change, the Biden administration is enmeshed in conflicts across the world.

President Biden justifies this because we are at “an inflection point in history,” when “the decisions we make today are going to determine the future for decades to come.” While the post–Cold War period is over and America’s “unipower moment” has passed, “American leadership,” Biden argues, is still “what holds the world together…. We are, as my friend Madeleine Albright said, ‘the indispensable nation.’”

In a recent Foreign Affairs article—“The Sources of American Power: A Foreign Policy for a Changed World”—Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan reviews the elements of what the administration touts as its transformed national security strategy. Sullivan offers a tour de monde. The Biden administration will rebuild our economy, take on Russia, save Ukraine and strengthen NATO, challenge China in the South China Sea and protect Taiwan, while forging new alliances across East Asia, continue to wage the War on Terror and create stability in the Middle East, and provide a “better value proposition” to the countries in Africa and Latin America, gearing up to deal with pandemics and global warming among other things.

The list of alliances renewed or forged, international agreements, economic initiatives, crises addressed is impressive. Glaringly absent, however, is any hint of a national strategy that inevitably must entail an assessment of capacity, a choice of priorities, an awareness of limits.

While the world has changed and the threats we face are different, the Biden administration worldview is still rooted in the assumption that America is the “indispensable nation” that will police the world.

In 1998, the salad days of the post–Cold War era, Bill Clinton’s secretary of state, Madeline Albright, dubbed the United States the ‘indispensable nation,” arguing on the Today show, “If we have to use force, it is because we are America; we are the indispensable nation. We stand tall and we see further than other countries in the future and we see the danger here to all of us.”

That hubris led Albright to champion the use of NATO as an offensive force against Serbia, the “good war” in Afghanistan, the US war of choice against Iraq, the toppling of Gadhafi in Libya and the expansion of NATO to Russia’s borders. So much for seeing further.

Despite the serial catastrophes, the rise of China, the growing destructiveness of extreme weather, Biden and his crew sustain the faith that, as Biden puts it, “America is back” to “once again sit at the head of the table.”

The image of America as Atlas, holding the world on its shoulders, raises some inescapable questions. The first is solvency—does the country have the capacity to sustain this mission? After World War II, the US economy was approximately one-half of the world’s GDP. Now, it is barely one-fourth. According to the IMF, in purchasing power parity, the EU collectively is about the same size as our economy; China is already bigger. The US spends far more on its military than any other country. But our industrial base has, as Sullivan notes, so atrophied that we can’t provide enough artillery shells for Ukraine, while China builds many times as many ships as we can.

Asked whether the wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East are more than we can afford, President Biden reverted to his favorite refrain: “We are the United States of America, for God’s sake. The most powerful nation, not in the world, in the history of the world. We can take care of both of these and still maintain our international defense.” We have the money, but this is a question of priorities. It is worth noting that what US military contractors alone will receive from Biden’s 2024 Pentagon budget and the aid package for Israel and Ukraine (nearly $550 billion) is equal to the entire funding of the president’s five-year infrastructure legislation.