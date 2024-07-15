Obituary / Wayne Smith Devoted His Career to Dialogue and Diplomacy The former Foreign Service officer liked to say “Cuba seems to have the same effect on American administrations as the full moon has on werewolves.”

Wayne Smith, former top US diplomat to Havana during former President Jimmy Carter’s administration, is seen on May 2, 2002, in Havana, Cuba during a meeting with the media. (Jose Goitia / AP)

“Cuba,” as former Foreign Service officer Wayne S. Smith was fond of observing, “seems to have the same effect on American administrations as the full moon has on werewolves.” Smith devoted his career—in and out of government—to advancing the cause of dialogue, diplomacy, and normal relations between Washington and Havana. He lived to see his tireless efforts come to fruition when President Barack Obama began normalizing relations in 2014, only to have President Donald Trump reverse course, returning to the failed policy of hostility and regime change.

At the time of Smith’s death at age 91 on June 28, 2024, the cause he championed— rapprochement between Washington and Havana—remains as critical, and as elusive, as ever.

As a young diplomat, Wayne Smith was posted to Havana just months before the triumph of Fidel Castro’s revolution in 1959. When the Eisenhower administration broke relations in January 1961, he was one of the last US officials to leave, carrying with him the American flag that had flown over the Embassy. Eighteen years later, he returned as “principal officer” of the reopened US “Interests Section”—part of the Carter administration’s incremental and halting efforts to improve relations.

Options memo on normalizing relations, part of Smith’s early efforts to get the embargo lifted.



In a comprehensive, and witty, options memorandum, “Possible Steps to Improve Relations with Cuba,” he recommended a wide range of economic, cultural, military, and diplomatic steps to move US policy toward normal relations. He proposed lifting the embargo on food and medicine, calling it “unconscionable.” He advocated opening the door to selected Cuban exports, including Cuba’s renowned tobacco products (of which Smith was a connoisseur). He suggested an exhibition baseball game in Havana. Given Cubans’ fanatical love of the sport, he argued, baseball diplomacy would “emphasize the affinities between our two countries.” The Soviet Union, he noted, “does not play baseball.”

Smith was also one of the first officials to identify advantages for US security interests in counternarcotics collaboration with Cuba. “This strikes me as an initiative to which only the Mafia could object strongly,” he wrote.

When officials in the Reagan administration misrepresented Cuba’s willingness to negotiate over Central America and threatened Castro with military force, Smith advised them that threats would get them nowhere. “The Cubans have seen it all before,” he cabled Washington, “and are no more likely to respond now than previously.” Smith was so disgusted with the mendacity of his own government that he turned down an ambassadorial appointment on principle and resigned from the Foreign Service.

Leaving government liberated Smith to publicly advocate for a more rational US policy, which he did for more than 30 years, writing countless opinion articles, reports, and policy proposals. (He also wrote about Cuba for The Nation.) Smith traveled to Cuba frequently for meetings and conferences. For him, freedom to travel to Cuba was a constitutional right. In December 1994, he organized a delegation of academics to visit Cuba without the requisite US license with the intention of being fined so they could challenge the restrictions in court. Ten years later, Smith created and chaired the Emergency Coalition to Defend Educational Travel (ECDET), which filed a lawsuit challenging George W. Bush’s new restrictions on academic study abroad programs in Cuba. The suit was dismissed on national security grounds.

Wayne Smith’s penultimate visit to Cuba remains his most poignant. As part of Barack Obama’s and Raúl Castro’s December 17, 2014, agreement to normalize bilateral ties, formal diplomatic relations were restored in the summer of 2015. Accompanied by his daughter, Melinda, Smith attended the ceremony to officially reopen the US Embassy—the same building that he had closed as a young attaché in January 1961. Walking with her father to the Embassy, Melinda Smith recalls all the Cubans in the streets reaching out to shake his hand, yelling out to him, “Gracias, Smith. Gracias, gracias!” The raising of the American flag to re-inaugurate the Embassy represented “the pinnacle of his life’s work and he cried when it went up the pole,” Melinda remembered. “But the people’s recognition and gratitude for that work and personal sacrifice was what he most cherished and kept with him until the day he died.”