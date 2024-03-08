Activism / Nationalism Distorts Feminism in Israel Just as It Did in the US Israeli feminist groups showed courage standing up to Netanyahu on March 8, 2023. Where is that energy now that Gaza is starving?

Protesters supporting women’s rights are dressed in red as they form a human chain on International Women’s Day, in Tel Aviv on March 8, 2023. (Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images)

“I am a person in this country,” the explorer Gertrude Bell excitedly wrote to her parents upon her arrival in Jerusalem in 1902. The meaning of her statement was clear: In Britain, even a white woman like her was a second-class citizen, not considered a full legal person. But in the colonial milieu of Palestine under the British Protectorate, she was suddenly above the brown men and women.

Witnessing the genocide in Gaza has brought me back to Bell’s telling statement. Between last year’s International Women’s Day and this one, I have seen Israeli feminists exhibit both inspirational courage and reprehensible silence. In January 2023, when the current Likud government was sworn in, I watched Israeli women speak out about the dangers that they would face under the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. I learned that one of the galvanizing issues was that Netanyahu promised to give rabbinical courts, who do not always recognize women as witnesses, jurisdiction over issues beyond divorce and inheritance. They were also to be given status equal to that of civil courts.

Clips of the nationwide protest held in Israel on March 8, 2023, showed an estimated 25,000 women dressed in red forming human chains in 70 locations across Israel. One protester told reporters that every aspect of Netanyahu’s proposed judicial reforms was retrogressive: “We are going to be deprived of all the rights and achievements that we managed to get so far, it’s really dangerous, and we’re not willing to accept that.” Included among the protesting women were women from Tel Aviv who said that the empowerment of religious Orthodox groups like the Haredi had already resulted in their being denied service in shops or the ability to travel on city buses. The protests proved that feminist groups in Israel were willing to risk arrest to make their protests heard.

It is precisely because of the strength illustrated by the Israeli feminist movement that its near-invisibility following October 7, 2023, has been such a shock and disappointment. Instead of trying to curb the government, many Israeli feminist organizations appear to have become agents of the state, just as vicious in their bloodlust as Netanyahu, whom they were protesting against mere months before. Much of Israeli feminism appears has been subsumed by “femonationalism,” a word coined by the sociologist Sarah Farris to describe the exploitation and co-optation of feminist themes by anti-Islam and xenophobic campaigns. Under femonationalism, feminist groups, like everyone else, are compelled to celebrate the “unity” prescribed by a militant nationalism.

This is reportedly the first time that female IDF soldiers have fought on the front lines—a privilege that some women have long litigated for and which appears to have been granted. Even before this, the strong Zionist woman in the IDF has been part of the country’s propaganda. There’s video from 2021 of female soldiers proclaiming themselves “just a bunch of empowered women defending their country,” then showing women piloting aircraft and toting guns. Videos like this are posted by Israeli influencers and sometimes by the IDF itself. They reveal how the IDF and its supporters try to use women fighters to cow feminists and others who may not agree with the equivalence of female militarism with female strength.

Female IDF soldiers are also being featured in propaganda by a mix of nationalist accounts such as SheSoldierStories that glamorize the brutal and cruel campaign against a trapped civilian population. Accounts like IDF Angels—a riff off the Victoria’s Secret Angels—shows beautiful Zionist female soldiers as a representation of a war that has killed 30,673 and injured over 72,043 Palestinian civilians. In most of the videos, soldiers appear in uniform and then in states of undress or in sexy clothes with shots of their cleavage and butts.