World / European Cowardice Is Empowering Trump’s New Imperialism NATO allies don’t want to confront Trump’s aggression. But they may ultimately not have a choice.

President Donald Trump hosts a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders at the White House on August 18, 2025. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

On Tuesday, European leaders met in Paris to try and solve their two biggest foreign-policy challenges. They were happy to talk openly about one of them: ways to strengthen Ukraine as it fends off a Russian invasion. But there was also another problem—one they are not nearly as eager to tackle in public:the fact that their ostensible ally, the United States, is now a major threat to world peace.

Donald Trump just carried out an external coup in Venezuela and kidnapped the president of that country—and he’s only getting started. In the wake of this violent assertion of American dominance over the Western Hemisphere, Trump has started threatening other neighboring countries, promising interventions in Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia. And, most pertinently for Europe, he’s renewing his vows to annex Greenland.

Trump’s efforts to create more Lebensraum for the United States are creating special problems for European countries that rely on NATO as their security guarantees. The alliance is turning out to be not just a shield but also a trap. Dependence on NATO means European countries aren’t in a position to challenge the United States when it threatens their national security

Speaking to The New York Times, Mark Leonard, director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said,