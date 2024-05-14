World / StudentNation / The Dubious Land Deal Threatening East Jerusalem’s Armenian Quarter In April 2023, the community learned that an Israeli real estate company would soon construct a hotel on one-fourth of their land. “Progressively, we will lose everything.”

The Armenian car park in the Old City of Jerusalem in December 2023. (Ahmad Gharabli / Getty)

This story was produced for StudentNation

When he was growing up in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem, Kegham Balian spent Easters watching different Christian denominations fight turf battles in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the holiest site in the Christian faith. Life in the Jerusalem of Balian’s childhood was complex and contentious, but it was also “quite the scene,” said Balian, now an adult.

It is a scene that has rapidly changed since then. In the past few decades, Jerusalemite Christians—a diverse group comprising Armenians, Palestinians, Ethiopians, and others—have endured harassment and violence from increasingly emboldened Israeli extremists who believe non-Jews should be expelled from the city. “It’s not conducive to maintaining the Christian population” in Jerusalem, Balian said. “You’re treated as a second-class citizen.”

For Balian, the tipping point came in April 2023, when he learned that the Armenian Patriarchate, which oversees the affairs of the community, had inexplicably struck a secret deal with an Israeli real estate company to build a hotel on one-fourth of the Armenian Quarter’s land. “It’s a plot of land [in our possession] since the 1300s and bought with blood, sweat, and a lot of fights,” Balian said. “To have it whisked away with a simple signature—it’s ridiculous.”

The deal poses an existential threat to the 2,000-member-strong Armenian diaspora in Jerusalem, which has been part of the Christian presence in the city since the fourth century. Construction of the hotel will likely force the closure of the Quarter’s Armenian seminary—one of only three such educational institutions in the world—and lead to “the extinction of the next generation” of priests, Balian said. “If we’re dealt the blow of losing [the land], a lot less people will be here.”

That might just be what the deal is designed to do. Under its terms, the Armenian Patriarchate will be paid a mere $300,000 annually on a 98-year-lease for one of the most valuable properties in the world; meanwhile, the priest who negotiated the arrangement has since fled Jerusalem amid accusations of bribery and corruption. Xana Capital Group, the Dubai-registered Israeli firm at the center of the deal, also allegedly has ties to the Israeli settler movement, which seeks to claim all of Jerusalem for the Jewish people alone.

“There is no way in the world this is a financial deal,” said Daniel Seidemann, a lawyer who specializes in Israel-Palestine relations in Jerusalem. “That’s part of the whole absurdity of this. This is one of the choicest pieces of property on the planet, and you’re going to be selling it to two unknowns with no financial backing.”

Since learning of the deal’s existence, the Armenian community has moved to defend their land. Balian now serves as the communications director for Save the ArQ, an advocacy group mounting both a public awareness and legal campaign to keep the Armenian Quarter in the hands of its residents; Seidemann advises the organization in a nonlegal capacity. Under pressure from Save the ArQ, Armenian Patriarch Nourhan Manougian has announced that he intends to back out of the deal; a legal battle that could drag on for years is now taking shape in the courts. (Manougian has denied knowledge of the deal and alleges that he was misled by the priest who fled Jerusalem.)

Jerusalemite Armenians, along with the rest of the city’s Christian community, view the dispute over the Armenian Quarter’s land as the most recent battle in a wider, decades-long struggle to preserve a multicultural Jerusalem. Given the stakes, Balian knows that the Easter brawls of his childhood will have to be set aside, at least for now. “We don’t have time for that anymore.”

The Old City of Jerusalem, a walled parcel of land in East Jerusalem just over one-third of a square mile in area, is home to major holy sites for the three main Abrahamic religions—Christianity, Islam, and Judaism. Jerusalem has existed as a contested city for millennia; control over the land has changed hands at least 20 times. But since 1967, after Israel annexed East Jerusalem from Jordan in the Six-Day War, the Old City has been under Israeli administration. Most of the international community considers East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City, to be illegally occupied.

In 1977, when Israel’s first right-wing government came to power, Israel began to confiscate Palestinian property in East Jerusalem and directly transferred the land to Jewish settlers using a highly controversial legal mechanism. By the early 1990s, a flurry of public criticism largely forced a halt to the practice under the liberal Rabin government.