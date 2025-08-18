World / Trump Won’t Deliver Peace to Ukraine—or Anywhere Else No one can trust the United States when a fickle man-child controls its foreign policy.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin leave at the conclusion of a press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

When Donald Trump spoke to an adoring crowd at the Republican National Convention in 2016, he distilled the essence of his autocratic politics into a self-aggrandizing phrase: “I alone can fix it.”

Trump has an inordinate faith in his abilities as a problem solver and dealmaker. His cult of personality is based on the fantasy of his omni-competence, and this shared delusion has effectively become the governing ideology of the Republican Party. Again and again, the president has claimed that, unlike previous US political leaders whom he dubs “stupid,” he can quickly make good deals with foreign powers.

In 2024, Trump repeatedly asserted that he could end the Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours. He now acknowledges that this was an “exaggeration.” But this rare concession to reality hasn’t shaken his confidence. Trump’s bizarre meeting on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a hastily organized summit in Alaska is the latest example of Trump deploying his dealmaking skills (which are foundational to his personal brand) to solve an intractable problem. Unfortunately, Trump’s own erratic behavior during the Alaska summit made clear why he can’t make peace—and indeed why he’s making the world a much more dangerous place.

Of course, Trump is not the first president to have an outsize sense of his own personal abilities, especially in the realm of foreign policy. Since the start of the atomic age with the bombing of Hiroshima, the United States has been a “thermonuclear monarchy” (to borrow a useful phrase coined by the scholar Elaine Scarry), one where the president is vested with the godlike power to unleash weapons that could end all human life. Further, the imperial presidency that became entrenched during the Cold War has given the president unusual freedom in foreign policy, including the ability to launch wars by fiat—and in defiance of the Constitution that reserves that power for Congress. But the same national security state that elevated the presidency to dominance also created a complex, sprawling bureaucracy that maintains guardrails, making it difficult for the whims of any individual to determine foreign policy.

In his first term, Trump often felt hemmed in by this bureaucracy, which he came to see as a “deep state” conspiracy against his presidency. In his second term, Trump has dismantled much of the national security bureaucracy that advises the president and instead relies on an inner coterie of loyalists. As documented in an important essay in The Atlantic, Trump “has pushed away the help of career experts, and major decisions—the handling of the war in Gaza, for example, and negotiations over Ukraine—are now made by a tiny core group of loyal advisers, including Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chief of Staff Susie WiIes, and one or two others.”

This decision to shunt aside the national security establishment isn’t itself objectionable. After all, the permanent security bureaucracy has often pushed disastrous decisions, such as the Vietnam War; the alliances with Middle Eastern autocracies, which have led to numerous wars; and the post–Cold War expansion of NATO, which is a major cause of the current Russia-Ukraine war. Conversely, some of the major achievements of US foreign policy have come from presidents willing to defy the establishment: John F. Kennedy using backchannel diplomacy to end the Cuban missile crisis, Richard Nixon opening relations with China, and Barack Obama making a nuclear deal with Iran all come to mind.

Unfortunately, Trump has none of the diplomatic skills of a Kennedy, Nixon, or Obama. Rather, foreign policy is a stage where all the vices of Trump’s malignant personality—his narcissism, his intellectual incuriosity, his fickleness, his indulgence in conspiratorial fantasies, his love of flattery, his pleasure in bullying—display themselves for all the world to see.

The tragedy of the current moment desperately requires a skilled US president who can bring wars to an end. The Russia-Ukraine war, in particular, is a catastrophe that demands a quick resolution. A Gallup poll released earlier this month shows that 69 percent of Ukrainians want a negotiated end to the war as soon as possible, while only 24 percent support fighting until victory.