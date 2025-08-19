Politics / They’re Not Just Coming for DEI. They’re Coming for Democracy. Destroying DEI has a clear motive: to stop Americans from seeking common cause.

Stacey Abrams discusses her new novel at the Sixth & I Synagogue on July 24, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Shannon Finney / Getty Images)

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has expanded its attacks on America’s most vulnerable communities. From the horrific Republican tax and budget bill that plunges the working classes into debt and supercharges masked deportations, to the executive orders demonizing the homeless and prohibiting algorithmic justice in AI, Republicans have moved to eradicate their deepest fear: a multiracial, multiethnic democracy.

Republicans are implementing a blueprint to displace democracy with a government powered by Christian nationalism and techno-fascism. Conservative estimates count at least 10 million people having their healthcare ripped away. Immigrants are being stripped of due process, with a staggering $75 billion allocated to ICE over the next four years. While the unhoused and under-resourced are villainized, the richest will benefit from the largest generational wealth transfer in US history.

And it’s not happening in isolation.

From the Supreme Court to state legislatures, cable news to college campuses, we’re witnessing a coordinated campaign to undermine key pillars of American democracy. Its aim is clear: deny dignity, silence dissent, and dismantle progress—especially when it’s led by women, people of color, immigrants, the disabled, LGBTQ+ communities, and the working poor.

Loaded terms like “waste, fraud, and abuse” are applied to disabled veterans navigating a broken system, but not to billionaires siphoning our data to feed AI. Politicians and pundits rail about tightened budgets, misplaced priorities, or “local control.” But look closely—their favored policies claim neutrality but shift the burden to the most vulnerable.

The instinct is to see these as separate, concurrent attacks. Yet, modern history shows that when autocrats break democracy’s back, they do it through complicity, civil service cuts, and unchecked expansions of power. And as democracy flails, the perpetrators must give the public a target for their despair.

The scapegoat of the moment is DEI.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives have been attacked at lightning speed—from public universities to corporate boardrooms. Executive orders ban disability targets, states censor books on slavery and Native resistance, and candidates demonize transgender children in ads and speeches. What terrifies autocrats in formation is not the melange of community—it’s the power we have when we build, fight, and rise together.