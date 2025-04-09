Books & the Arts / Pain and Pleasure Zora Neale Hurston’s lost epic. Zora Neale Hurston’s Lost Roman Epic In The Life of Herod the Great, we get a novel full of intrigue, betrayal, and revolution.

The first time I felt betrayed was when I was 11. The culprit: my younger sister. The secret she had divulged: the unspeakable act of devouring sweets—part of a litany of processed foods my mother had forbidden us to eat. One day, I gathered some coins that my aunts had given me and ventured on my own to the corner store to get what I was entitled to: low-grade chocolate with nuts, heavily sugared gummies, and chocolate bars with caramel. Everything appeared to be going as planned. After purchasing the contraband, I went home and made a fatal mistake: I shared them with my sister. As we sat there in a state of sugary exhaustion, my mother discovered us, grew suspicious, and quickly found the evidence of our transgression—a candy wrapper. I maintained a confident air of denial, but my sister, who was at the innocent age of 7, told the truth. I felt doubled-crossed and wary of any future excursions to get those unhealthy and addictive snacks. From that point on, I decided, they would have to enjoyed alone, as my sister could not be trusted to keep her silence.

This was a minor detail in my life, and an even less significant one for my sister. I forgave her, of course, and moved on. My acts of duplicity, from then on, would have to be conducted on my own. And yet her treason always lingered in another way: No one’s loyalty can be assumed; one had to constantly develop and cultivate trust.

How one navigates and deals with perfidy is one of the questions that Zora Neale Hurston raises in her posthumously published novel, The Life of Herod the Great. A work of historical fiction focused on the story of King Herod and his ties with Sextus Caesar and Marc Antony in the first century bce, the novel required more than 14 years of research and is a text of considerable and sublime genius: a study of how ancient military empires were able to engulf a series of territories through puissance and deceit. But at the root of the novel is something far less grand and more commonplace: What does one do when one is betrayed? How does one gauge and handle treachery?

Zora Neale Hurston was always many things at once: a novelist, a trained anthropologist, and a brilliant essayist. But one element remained constant in her varied work: She was as determined to redeem controversial figures from the past as she was to celebrate those who were marginalized in the present. Langston Hughes once described her as “full of sidesplitting anecdotes, humorous tales, and tragicomic stories, remembered out of her life in the South as a daughter of a traveling minister of God.” His words were not mere flattery, but rather a tribute to her historical prowess: Past and present, fact and fiction, all fell under the purview of a mind curious about the sloven edges of provincial rule.

Hurston developed her interest in the past both in school and outside of it. While studying anthropology with Franz Boas at Barnard College and Columbia University, she learned how to extract the great dramas of human history from archives and folklore. Later, traveling in the South, she interviewed hoodoo practitioners, tenant farmers, and a survivor of the transatlantic slave trade. Raised in Alabama and Florida, she held on to the idea that Black vernacular culture was every bit as literary as anything written by the modernists. When it came to her own literary works, she made this world of folk culture and folklore a center of her writing. In her novel Their Eyes Were Watching God, published in 1937, she told the story of Janie Crawford, an African American woman who sought to establish her autonomy while engaged in a series of turbulent relationships with irascible men. Set in Florida, it conveys the pride, cohesion, and antipathy that resounded through the streets and homes of Eatonville, the all-Black town where Hurston was raised. History, as always, hovered over her prose.

Self-aware and confident, Hurston also approached history with a sense of humor, stating:

Someone is always at my elbow reminding me that I am the granddaughter of slaves. It fails to register depression with me. Slavery is sixty years in the past. The operation was successful and the patient is doing well, thank you.

Hurston wasn’t drowning in the pelagic waters of tragedy; instead, she was refining the stories that ethnic groups had created, revised, and transmitted. She surely would have agreed with William Faulkner that, as he famously put it in Requiem for a Nun, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

The Life of Herod the Great is distinct in one way from Hurston’s other historical inquiries: The past being examined here is that of ancient Rome in the first century bce instead of the United States in the early 20th century. But as with almost all of her historical investigations, the novel is a work motivated by not only scholarly but personal curiosity—and, in particular, a set of questions prompted by her Christian upbringing.

Who was Herod, a man depicted in two of the Gospels and in Jewish prophecy as capable of murdering his immediate family, his in-laws, and his nemesis and allegedly ordering the mass murder of male babies in Bethlehem? He betrayed his relatives by prematurely ending their lives, and he betrayed his religious community by ordering the murder of fellow Jews. But as important, how can we look past his historical and biblical characterizations and see him as another human—a tragic figure caught up in the course of history and the ambiguities of political alliances?

Herod was born in 73 bce in Idumea. He grew up in what was then called Judea and in 47 bce was appointed as the governor of Galilee. With this assignment, coordinated by his father, Herod moved among the priestly Hasmonean rulers, but also dined with the Romans, who were expanding their rule over the region.