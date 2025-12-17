Society / StudentNation / The WNBA Makes More Money Than Ever. What About the Players? WNBA players receive around 10 percent of league revenue, while the NBA gives 51 percent. With their bargaining agreement expiring in January, players want to share in the growth.

The Golden State Valkyries playing the Minnesota Lynx in Game 2 of the WNBA first round playoffs in September 2025.

(Carlos Avila Gonzalez / Getty)

In 2024, the WNBA delivered its most-watched regular season in 24 years, finished with its highest attendance in 22 years, and set records for digital consumption and merchandise sales. The league is experiencing unprecedented growth, with a $2.2 billion media rights deal and franchise valuations reaching hundreds of millions of dollars. Despite this financial windfall, the athletes driving this success find themselves locked in a pitched battle with league leadership that many see as rooted in corporate greed and a stubborn refusal to share the profits they’ve helped to generate.

As the November 30 deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement approached—following a 30-day extension from the original October 31 expiration—pressure built on both sides, leading to an extension of the current bargaining agreement to January 9, 2026 and buying more time to finalize a new deal.

Now the WNBA finds itself at a crossroads. The 23-year-old Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark recently called it “the biggest moment the WNBA has ever seen.”

Are Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and the league’s billionaire owners truly invested in the players who built this cultural movement, or are they simply maximizing profits while maintaining ironfisted control? The owners have proposed a raise in minimum salary from around $66,000 to $225,000, with a $1 million base for the league’s top players. But the union is seeking to have the salary cap tied to the league’s growth, similar to the structure the NBA uses.

The numbers tell a damning story. WNBA players currently receive around 10 percent of league revenue, compared to the NBA’s players’ 51 percent. While league officials note that the WNBA and NBA operate at different scales and stages of development, players argue that their share should grow proportionally as the league’s revenue expands.

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier alleged that in a February meeting, Commissioner Engelbert told her “players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal that I got them.” When asked about the alleged comment, Engelbert did not explicitly deny the “on their knees” remark, instead claiming there were “a lot of inaccuracies” in media reports, but the controversy has highlighted what many players describe as a paternalistic approach from league leadership.

The league’s latest proposal reportedly includes a supermax salary near $1,000,000 and a veteran minimum around $300,000—significant increases from current levels. However, players have criticized the structure of these increases, noting that the proposals feature salary caps that increase by fixed rates rather than being tied to revenue growth. This approach, players argue, means that as the WNBA becomes more profitable, the gap between players’ earnings and overall revenue will continue to widen.

According to multiple reports, the league emphasizes “balancing salary growth and long-term sustainability,” and has stated that players “have yet to offer a viable economic proposal.” The Women’s National Basketball Player’s Association counters that their demands are based on standard revenue-sharing models used in other professional sports leagues.

The ownership structure reveals competing priorities within the league. Several billionaire owners—including Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai of the New York Liberty, Joe Lacob of the Golden State Valkyries, Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Aces, and Matt Ishbia of the Phoenix Mercury—have demonstrated willingness to invest heavily in their franchises. The Tsais famously paid a $500,000 fine in 2021 for illegally chartering flights for their players before it was league-approved, signaling their commitment to player amenities.

However, there are also independent owners who kept the league afloat during financially challenging years and now cite those accumulated losses as justification for more conservative approaches to player compensation. This divide between high-spending NBA-affiliated owners and more cost-conscious independent owners has created tension in CBA negotiations with players questioning whether the league’s financial decisions reflect long-term investment in talent or short-term profit maximization.