Society / Obituary / Willie Mays Was Baseball’s Last Mythic Hero The center fielder, who died at 93, was the last surviving star who began his career in Black baseball.

San Francisco Giant center fielder Willie Mays swings his bat during spring training in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 24, 1961.

(Bettman via Getty Images)

Willie Mays, the baseball superstar who played for 22 years with the Giants and Mets, died on June 18, 2024. He was 93. With his death, the era of the living, mythic baseball hero is over. During his heyday, Mays’s cultural status was only rivaled by that of the Yankees’ Mickey Mantle. Both players combined unprecedented speed and power, but it is Mays who left us with the more thrilling and memorable plays, particularly in the field and on the basepaths. Mays also took better care of himself than Mantle, and as an All-Star Game starter in his early 40s was proud to wear the same waist size as he had 20 years earlier. Those who saw him play widely regard Mays as the greatest five-tool baseball player ever (batting, batting for power, baserunning, fielding, and throwing).

Mays was the last surviving star who began his career in Black baseball. Raised in Fairfield, Alabama, by his father, Arthur Mays, who played semi-pro ball for a steel mill, Mays was a member of the Birmingham Black Barons at 17. His dad, nicknamed “Kitty Cat” for his athletic quickness, schooled Willie in the rudiments of the game. The Barons and other Negro League elders shared more diamond wisdom with the prodigy: how to run bases strategically, when and where to throw to make an important defensive out and why. When Willie was 19, the Barons shared Rickwood Field with an affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Boston scout George Digby wanted to offer Mays $4,500 to join the Red Sox system, but owner Tom Yawkey and general manager Joe Cronin passed, because they didn’t want a Black player on the team. If you’re imagining Mays patrolling center field in Fenway Park while Ted Williams played in left, you realize there was no Curse of the Bambino.

Impressive as Mays’s statistics were—he is the last player to hit at least 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 20 triples, and steal 20 bases in a season; he won league MVP awards 11 years apart, had seasons of 50 or more home runs 11 years apart, 12 Gold Gloves, and 24 All-Star Game appearances—his impact on society transcended sport. From his entrance on the national stage as a New York Giant, Mays was infantilized by the sporting press, who labeled him “the Say Hey Kid” for addressing people with “Say hey” and emphasized his smile and the joyful attitude with which he played.

The real Mays basked in luxurious suburban homes and had a penchant for tailored uniforms and buffed fingernails. In the late 1950s, Dodgers announcer Vin Scully asked Mays if baseball was more a business to him, or a game. “It’s a business, Vin,” deadpanned Mays.

After Mays’s rookie season in 1951, Southern racial politics intruded on his joy. Birmingham announced that October 27 would be Willie Mays Day and that the city would commemorate him with a parade. Thousands of people showed up, but city safety commissioner and former sportscaster “Bull” Connor canceled the event. In later years, Mays said he bore no ill will toward Birmingham and even called Connor a “pretty good” announcer. Connor would not return any good will to Black athletes. In 1953, Connor banned a team led by Jackie Robinson featuring Black and white major leaguers from playing in Birmingham. Robinson played the game anyway, benching three white players. In the late 1950s and ’60s, Connor, of course, would go on to violently enforce segregation, closing city parks rather than integrate them and allowing Ku Klux Klan members to attack Freedom Riders.

Some people at the time thought that Mays was unconcerned with the serious political issues of the time. But while Mays wasn’t public with his politics, he wrote a letter of encouragement to Autherine Lucy, the first Black student to enroll at the University of Alabama.