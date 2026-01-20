Books & the Arts / The Power of Words What are the politics of free speech? Is It Possible for Speech to Ever Be Too Free? A new history explores the political limits as well as possibilities of freedom of speech.

Angelo Herndon, whose conviction for a crime related to free speech was overturned in 1935, arrives at NYC’s Penn Station. (Getty)

The subtitle of Fara Dabhoiwala’s ambitious new book, What Is Free Speech? The History of a Dangerous Idea, raises a question: In what sense is free speech “dangerous”? For autocrats, to be sure, free speech is perilous. It enables subjects to criticize their authority, associate with like-minded others to build an opposition, protest in the streets, and advocate for regime change. For adherents of the status quo, free speech is threatening because it permits critics to press for change. For those with power, it is disturbing because it empowers those without. For religious fundamentalists, it is risky because it protects the right to question orthodoxy. In all these senses, free speech is indeed a dangerous idea—and, for all the same reasons, an essential right.

But for Dabhoiwala, what is most dangerous about free speech is that, at least in the United States, it is too free. Speech, he argues in his wide-ranging intellectual history of the idea, can hurt people, enable disinformation and lies, serve greed, appeal to our basest instincts, and shore up the powerful. Spanning many centuries and multiple continents, What Is Free Speech? offers a revisionist history of freedom of speech, demonstrating that, too often, it has been only partially realized. But his book is also a deeply polemical work, one driven by his concern about what he views as the dangers of free speech to progressive interests, especially in the United States.

In Dabhoiwala’s account, the First Amendment ignores the harms that speech inflicts. It affords the wealthy disproportionate ability to shape public debate. It protects hate speech, which denies equal status to members of minority groups. It privileges individualist notions of liberty over the collective good. It is dangerous, in other words, not for the threat it poses to power, but for the harms it inflicts on the vulnerable. There is undoubtedly some truth to these criticisms. Free speech can be abused and can inflict real harm. Social media is rife with false and misleading “facts.” And billionaires like Elon Musk and George Soros have far greater ability to exercise their speech rights than the rest of us. But Dabhoiwala’s critique of free speech in the United States too often attacks a straw man. It describes the First Amendment as “absolutist” when it is not and it hardly reckons with the abuses that reduced protections of free speech could facilitate when power falls into the wrong hands. That is the real danger, and it’s one that the Trump administration illustrates daily as it leverages purported concerns about discrimination, disinformation, and violence to target the speech of its critics, from pro-Palestinian activists to the press, universities, the legal profession, and nonprofit groups.

Dabhoiwala begins his narrative with a detailed history of the world before free speech existed, an important reminder that for much of human existence, those in power viewed speech as a threat, not a right, and there was little to stop them from suppressing the speech they opposed.

People could be (and were) prosecuted, imprisoned, and even executed for criticizing their governors or otherwise departing from the reigning orthodoxy. It was not until 1766 that the first law protecting free speech was enacted—and that was in Scandinavia.

When the right of free speech did begin to take root, Dabhoiwala notes, it was anything but free speech for all. Like many other rights, the freedom of speech was initially limited to political elites and often denied to women and members of minority groups.

This history is a useful corrective and indeed underscores the essential importance of robustly protecting free speech. Yet Dabhoiwala’s ambition to revise triumphalist accounts of free speech leads him not only to draw different lessons but also to treat the personal flaws and limitations of free-speech advocates as if they necessarily undermine the idea of free speech itself.

Take, for example, his discussion of a series of essays known as Cato’s Letters, written between 1720 and 1723 by Thomas Gordon and John Trenchard, two London journalists. Cato’s Letters are, Dabhoiwala contends, the first sustained argument for a secular idea of free speech as a political right, and he helpfully situates the Letters within the technological developments and political struggles of the time, including the emergence of the printing press and the demise of prepublication government censorship. But he also dismisses the letters as a “self-serving tissue of deliberate fabrications, glaring contradictions and willful omissions.”

Cato’s Letters were self-serving, Dabhoiwala argues, because they were written by journalists who made the case for the protection of the press. This self-interested nature is revealed also by the fact that one of the authors, Thomas Gordon, was considerably less protective of speech after he began working for the government.

But many advocates for rights act at least in part out of self-interest. That hardly compromised﻿ the efforts of, say, Frederick Douglass, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Thurgood Marshall, Cesar Chavez, or Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And the fact that Gordon took a different position when serving in government than when speaking as a journalist is neither surprising nor discrediting of the ideas he advanced, which deserve to be judged on their merits.