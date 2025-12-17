Books & the Arts / Organized Labor at a Crossroads How can unions adapt to a new landscape of work?

January 2026

If you’re looking for a bright spot in today’s political and social gloom, the union idea seems to be it. Organized labor has rarely been more popular: Gallup reports that 68 percent of Americans “approve” of labor unions, while another poll found that almost 90 percent of people under the age of 30 view unions favorably. Just two years ago, the power of these statistics was put to the test with a series of attention-grabbing strikes and wage increases among teamsters, autoworkers, academic workers, and Hollywood writers and actors. At coffee shops, warehouses, and retail stores, and among cultural workers, nurses, and interns, organizing drives have revived the “labor beat,” generating headlines, podcasts, and books celebrating the ambitions of so many “essential workers” during the pandemic years and after.

But even if we’re in a moment of renewed interest in labor, the actual number of American workers covered by a union contract has grown but incrementally, with the unionized proportion of the entire workforce in seemingly inexorable decline. Just 10 percent of workers overall are unionized, and it’s even lower in the private sector, where only 5.9 percent of workers are union members. And these statistics do not yet reflect the impact of the Trump presidency, which has already abrogated a slew of union contracts in federal employment and begun to staff the National Labor Relations Board—assuming it survives legal challenges from Tesla, Amazon, and Trader Joe’s—with an aggressive set of anti-union lawyers and operatives.

In his new book We Are the Union, Eric Blanc, a sociologist at Rutgers, argues that the chasm between the popularity of the union idea and the paltry collective-bargaining payoff can be bridged only by a radical decentralization of labor’s organizing efforts. Blanc considers the staff-reliant organizing model deployed by most unions, even the most progressive ones, to be the main problem. An issue he first explored in a stirring earlier work, Red State Revolt: The Teachers’ Strike Wave and Working-Class Politics, staff-centered organizing drives, Blanc argues in his current﻿ book, are too expensive, too cumbersome, too top-down, and, perhaps most important, are unable to take advantage of the enthusiasm and creativity emerging out of the workforce itself. It’s not that the model﻿ doesn’t work when enough people and money are targeted on a single workplace, but it is not “scalable,” Blanc explains. A staff-intensive effort can “win battles, but not the war.”

In a typical organizing effort, Blanc notes, most unions employ one staffer for every 100 workers they seek to unionize. This costs about $3,000 apiece, far higher than in the 1930s, when Blanc estimates that in the drive to organize the steel industry, $88 (adjusted for inflation) would do the job for each worker. Even if unions were to vastly increase their economic commitment, devoting 30 percent of their assets to new staff-intensive efforts, union density would improve but marginally. That reality may well have guided AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler in 2022, when she forecast that the unions in her federation would organize 1 million new workers during the next decade. Given the growth of the American workforce, that is an exceedingly modest, even a defeatist goal, and one that would do nothing to stanch labor’s relative decline. Blanc’s book is therefore a plea for what he calls “worker-to-worker organizing,” in which union staffers are marginal to the organizing effort and the initiative lies with on-the-job workers. Only by creating a “new unionization model,” Blanc writes, can we “develop a scalable approach to worker power capable of fueling exponential union growth and changing the world.”

Blanc’s book was inspired in part by his involvement in the Emergency Workplace Organizing Committee, a collaboration between the United Electrical Workers and the Democratic Socialists of America that started during the pandemic to support “any worker looking for organizing help…even in small shops.” A volunteer project linking, via Zoom conversations, veteran organizers with untutored union enthusiasts, it sought to teach workers how to organize themselves, even when established unions were not involved or interested.

Well informed by such hands-on organizing experience and numerous interviews, as well as his own sociological surveys, Blanc offers readers a set of inspiring narratives that get inside the unionization effort at several companies, including the now-famous Starbucks campaign, when a set of Buffalo “salts” and self-starters began a movement that eventually saw more than 500 coffee shops vote to join Workers’ United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

In the face of intense opposition from a powerful cohort of Starbucks executives, including its founder, Howard Schultz, that organizing drive won national attention late in 2021 when a couple of Buffalo coffee shops voted to join a union. Thereafter, organizing “exploded” across the country, with Starbucks workers filing for more than 250 union elections in the first four months of 2022. Social media was awash with the news, prompting baristas in hundreds of other stores to get in touch with coworkers who were more advanced in the unionization process. “Given the tiny size of Starbucks workplaces,” Blanc writes, “a traditional approach was basically off the table.” Short strikes and protests were frequent, prompting Blanc to cite Napoleon’s military adage “On s’engage et puis on voit”—roughly translated, “Jump into battle and then figure it out.”

But perhaps even more emblematic of worker-to-worker organizing, if on a smaller scale, was the situation at Burgerville, a fast-food chain in the Pacific Northwest where employees won a collective-bargaining contract with no assistance from any established union. There was nothing formless, however, about these workers’ exercise in self-organization. Every step of the way, a set of “hyper-committed” organizers recruited new members and planned strikes, job actions, boycotts, and community events, all the while resisting managerial intimidation and the firing of union activists. “My message to anyone who wants to do this is it does take planning and it does take preparation and organizing work,” a key activist explained in 2018. “Those magic, spontaneous moments happen, but there’s a lot of hard work behind [it] too.”

While the Burgerville workers won a collective-bargaining agreement without any assistance from organized labor, established trade unions did play a part in the other worker-to-worker organizing drives that Blanc highlights. At Colectivo, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers provided vital legal counsel for workers at a set of coffee shops in the Midwest, while at the NewsGuild, a new leadership elected in 2019 revitalized a once-battered newspaper union. In the latter case, the staff played an active educational and organizing role, but a Member Organizer Program emphasized that “workers are capable of learning how to do everything a staff organizer knows and does.” Through the MOP, member activists—with some staff input—were put in charge of finding and fielding new organizing leads. “Workers who’ve organized their own workplace are the best people to spread the gospel and to train new shops,” notes Jon Schleuss, the NewsGuild’s president, who won his spurs as the rank-and-file leader of a victorious organizing drive at the historically anti-union Los Angeles Times. Although employment in the media world has been chaotic, the NewsGuild has organized more than 8,500 new members in 210 “shops” during the last four years, including 600 tech workers at The New York Times.

Blanc argues that this kind of decentralized, worker-initiated effort requires that existing unions eschew a strategic focus and “let a thousand flowers bloom by providing as many workers as possible with tools to start self-organizing.” This strategy reflects not just his own enthusiastic commitment to the rank-and-file; it is also a hard-nosed evaluation of the 21st-century social and economic terrain on which organizing must take place.