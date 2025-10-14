Books & the Arts / The Most Public Intellectual Walter Lippmann’s 20th century. Walter Lippmann’s Phantom Publics Arguably no American journalist wielded as much influence as Walter Lippmann did in the 20th century. But what did he do with that power?

Writing in The New Republic, the magazine Walter Lippmann helped to create, Alfred Kazin observed: “Lippmann was one of the most successful people who ever lived…. No other journalist in American history has had so much influence on events, had his hand in so many state papers, been on such equal terms with the great. No other wrote books that became such famous keys to each era in turn, was able to impart to newspaper and magazine columns, with such a magisterial air of cultivation, political intelligence of the coolest and most decisive sort.”

Books in review Walter Lippmann: An Intellectual Biography

The striking thing about this effusion is that Kazin, hardly the most generous and usually the most competitive of souls, meant it. Also, it is literally true. Proof of concept is Ronald Steel’s 1980 masterpiece, Walter Lippmann and the American Century, which prompted Kazin’s observations and is still, for my money (apologies, Robert Caro), the best and most engrossing American political biography ever written. In it, we are introduced to a brilliant and influential political journalist who, in a half-dozen different ways and arguably more, shaped the “American Century” with his bottomless energies, his powerful intellect, his gift for clear, incisive writing, and his instinctive comfort (for good and ill) in the precincts of power.

Lippmann was a unique figure in American letters, someone who towers over almost every political columnist who has plied the trade since World War I. He also towers over almost all of his peers in political philosophy, with the possible exception of John Dewey. Lippmann was the public intellectual of the 20th century: Few burnished their brainy brand of opinion-slinging in print and, occasionally, broadcast media more prolifically and seriously, or with such a depth and breadth and elegance (despite a propensity for memorable mistakes, which we’ll get to) in the public square, than he did.

Tom Arnold-Forster, a historian at Oxford University, has now scrutinized Lipp­mann’s life, his journalism and political thought, and his anxieties about the liberal order he helped establish, in a new intellectual biography that serves as an academic counterpart to Steel’s. Arnold-Forster has, as the saying goes, turned every page of every column, book (published text and early drafts), and surviving letter that Lipp­mann ever wrote. He has also summited the mountain of writing to and about him and thought hard about it all, giving us a portrait of the philosophical Lippmann in full depth and granular detail. At times, it must be said, the author’s self-proclaimed method of “ruthless historicization” can mire the reader in the weeds of Lipp­mann’s shifting pronouncements (pronouncing being his preferred rhetorical mode) at the expense of the broader view, and the book lacks the narrative élan of Steel’s. Yet in its rigorous fashion, it also offers a hard-to-top history of not just the man but also the liberalism that he was the most visible figurehead of over the decades.

Walter Lippmann was born on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in 1889 to a prosperous German Jewish family, though he generally regarded his Jewish identity as an irrelevance or an inconvenience. A scholastic prodigy, Lippmann went on to Harvard, where as a member of the brilliant class of 1910 (which included John Reed and T.S. Eliot) he thrived, attracting the attention of such mentors as George Santayana, William James, and even Theodore Roosevelt. Reed would introduce Lippmann, tongue not entirely in cheek, as the future president of the United States. He was, as was the fashion in those days, a socialist until graduation and slightly after, working for a bit as a secretary for the socialist mayor of Schenectady, New York, until politics as praxis paled, and then as a researcher for the famed muckraking journalist Lincoln Steffens.

More than any other profession, journalism was Lippmann’s natural destination. He was recruited by Herbert Croly, author of the influential “New Nationalism” treatise The Promise of American Life, to be one of the founding editors of The New Republic. It was the making of Lippmann, as he was the making of it. His skillful writing and editing and his keen sense for the new possibilities and necessities in American politics were crucial to making this low-­circulation, high-­influence journal of ideas the standard-­bearer for a new liberalism that emerged from an older Progressivism.

Few magazines have punched more spectacularly above their weight than The New Republic in terms of political influence. It became an intellectual laboratory for the Progressivism of President Woodrow Wilson’s administration, and Lippmann its in-house philosopher. This brought him into contact with the highest circles of power, and when the United States entered the First World War, he crossed over to the government side as a member of something called the Inquiry, a colloquy of grandees tasked with formulating a new geopolitical posture for the country and a set of war aims to impose on the Allies. The result was the famous Fourteen Points (“open covenants of peace, openly arrived at,” among the other resonant phrases Lipp­mann may have coined). “A liberal manifesto for self-­determination and public diplomacy,” in Arnold-­Forster’s words, it was received with scarcely concealed scorn by the French and the British for its woolly-­minded and politically naïve idealism. As a blueprint for peace in the postwar world, it was dead on arrival.

The experience left Lippmann with a bad taste in his mouth and a singed reputation. Having voiced his unwelcome views to anyone willing to listen, he found himself at odds with Wilson and his wartime circle. Toward the end of the war, Lippmann joined the US Army’s propaganda unit, writing leaflets urging surrender to be dropped behind the German lines. After his discharge, he remained in France to cover the Paris Peace Conference, coming to share the same dismay and disgust at its botched results that John Maynard Keynes gave memorable voice to in The Economic Consequences of the Peace.

After the war, Lippmann returned to The New Republic and published his landmark Public Opinion in 1922. The book was one of the most sustained and influential attempts to square the competing demands of democracy with the complexities of mass society and the requirements for expertise in running it. Social psychology was still in its infancy as a discipline, and Lippmann complained that “political science [is] taught in colleges as if newspapers did not exist.” The problem for a democracy under these new conditions, he wrote, was that “the real environment is altogether too big, too complex, and too fleeting for direct acquaintance.”

Lippmann understood that the vast majority of what used to be called citizens could have only a partial or obscured view of the broader reality, if they even bothered to acquire one. “The pictures in our head,” as he put it, rarely conform to that reality. Repurposing a term from typesetting, he called these pictures “stereotypes” and argued that the mass of people conduct their mental lives in uninformed and often wildly inaccurate “pseudo-­environments,” a term prefiguring Daniel Boorstin’s later coinage “pseudo-events.”