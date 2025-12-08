Activism / StudentNation / What Do Elite Universities Owe Their Students? As the Ivies push graduates into careers in consulting, finance, and tech, organizers with the Class Action movement are questioning their schools’ corporate partnerships.

What percentage of Harvard College acceptances come from low-income families? A dinner bet around this question by professor Evan Mandery at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice quickly led to a larger discussion over what kinds of actors elite institutions were, whom they served, and how complicit they may be in weakening social mobility. In 2022, Mandery published Poison Ivy, a book that addressed the growing wealth disparity in America’s elite academic institutions, and he cofounded Class Action the next year. The organization asks students, academics, and everyone in between to think about what elite universities owe students and their communities.

Of course, Mandery isn’t alone in asking these questions. In 2015, Daniel Davis, Nick Bloom, and Amy Binder—a member of Class Action’s board of directors—studied the postgraduate job outcomes for graduates of Harvard and Stanford University, exposing a pattern of “career funneling.” Despite a diversity of majors and initial career aspirations, graduates from elite institutions disproportionately accepted offers in consulting, finance, and technology.

At Princeton, between 2016 and 2024, for example, the school’s career center reported that the largest industry of first destinations for graduates was finance, followed by technology and consulting. At Harvard, around 64 percent of the graduating class of 2024 choose careers in those fields.

This pattern tends to surprise many students who don’t envision themselves as tech bros. “I didn’t really even know that there was such a strong pipeline to finance and consulting. I think that’s the case for a lot of the students there,” said Zane Khiry, a first-generation graduate of Amherst College in 2024 and a student at the Princeton Theological Seminary. “You’ll encounter a small few who come in and are set to work in finance,” Khiry said, but they’re not at all the norm.

In 2026, graduates will likely be entering the worst college job market in years, and, for many, these careers might feel like the safest route to financial stability.

Stanford, which sits at the heart of Silicon Valley, serves as a major recruiting hub for the companies just down the road. Mandery explains how these universities share job contacts and hold fairs for these kinds of jobs, allowing companies to establish corporate partnerships early on. “When Goldman comes to town, there’s going to be a reception at the Charles Hotel,” said Mandery. “And that’s just not the case if you’re interested in doing the New York Urban Teaching Fellows.”

This trend didn’t form by accident, nor is it the case that elite universities are only letting in students who are already interested in these fields: There is a larger pipeline pushing unsuspecting students into these careers as soon as they step foot on campus. “Working in concert with universities, employers in banking, consulting, and big-tech sell students on a pathway to an elite lifestyle,” says Class Action, “selling their students to the highest bidder.”

This pattern led Khiry, as well as Emily Hettinger, a senior at Yale University, and Turner Van Slyke, a sophomore at Stanford University, to start organizing with Class Action. In November, these students gathered at Yale to “reimagine the academic-social contract” during the organization’s second annual conference, with the theme of “Reimagining Elite Higher Education,” following the inaugural conference at Brown University last year.

Class Action proposes a new “social contract”—an exchange between elite institutions and the communities they serve—”that rebuilds public trust by embracing inclusion over exclusivity, public service over private gain, and opportunity over inherited advantage.” As the public awards tax breaks, prestige, and federal funding, these schools should be responsible for creating leaders, promoting innovation, and serving the public good in return. While the Trump administration’s war on higher education is certainly denting—and, perhaps, irrevocably breaking—this historic contract, these universities still retain enormous power over creating the status markers and educational aspirations of the people who attend them.