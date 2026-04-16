Society / Tucker Carlson Is Not Your Anti-War Ally Liberals are delighted by the MAGA titan’s opposition to the Iran War. All they’re doing is boosting the credibility of an unrepentant, pathologically dishonest, bad-faith bigot. Edit

Do not trust this man. (YouTube)

Pop quiz, hotshot: Who has the best, most inspiring anti-war message in the United States today? Is a faith leader? A labor organizer? A rock star? No? What if I told you it was a high-profile, unapologetic bigot? Or the other one? Or the other other one, if you really want to collect the full regressive set?

Weird as it sounds, that’s the subtext of some of the messages we’ve been getting from the liberal side of the aisle these days. If you’ve spent more than a minute on social media this past week, odds are good that you have noticed an uptick in presumably liberal-leaning media figures online encouraging you to engage with a growing list of MAGA notables who can’t wait to tell you how offended they are by Trump’s war in Iran. Just for fun, try logging onto your social media platform of choice, search some iteration of “I can’t believe I’m agreeing with Carlson,” and watch your browser sizzle up and crash. Be careful you don’t find yourself buried under an avalanche of “Heartbreaking: The Worst Person You Know Just Made a Great Point” JPGs while you’re at it.

The “entire,” 43-minute-long anti-Iran War monologue of Carlson’s April 6th episode is “worth watching,” former Obama speechwriter-turned-podcaster Jon Favreau told his 1.3 million followers, sharing a more than two-hour-long episode of Carlson’s eponymous show.

The entire monologue is worth watching https://t.co/zVMRJtYVrR — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 7, 2026

Headquarters Newsroom, the liberal media outlet built from the ignominious remains of Kamala Harris’s 2024 campaign, has been similarly enthusiastic whenever MAGA media oprichniks voice rare, and often conspicuously tempered dissatisfaction with the regime’s Iranian adventurism; “Candace Owens cites our post while shredding Donald Trump in new video,” bragged a recent Bluesky message, preceded by three other Owens-centric posts. Democratic Representative Ro Khanna went even further, crediting Owens, Carlson, and Marjorie Taylor Greene—and nobody else—by name, along with other anonymous “progressive activists & anti-war conservative voices” he claimed pushed Trump back from an atomic Iranian brink. To date, his message has around 2.3 million views.

So what’s going on? Should we welcome these previously verboten figures into our lives now? Should we make a space for them in the anti-war vanguard?

The answer to those questions is no.

What’s happening here is obvious: Carlson and his ilk are savvy operators, well-practiced in the art of sneaking their rhetorical farts into the day’s prevailing political winds. Public opposition to American-Israeli military action is an opportunity for them to launder an ideology of racial and religious hierarchy through a sanitized lens of politically expedient isolationism.

None of these people are bothering to hide this. It’s just that liberals don’t seem too inclined to look. For instance, that Carlson episode Jon Favreau eagerly pushed at his legions of followers? It also featured segments like “Why Is Corruption So Prevalent in American Protestant Churches?” and “The Attempts to Usher in the Antichrist.” Less than a week later, Carlson readily admitted his reason for opposing Israel’s assault on Beirut was because the city’s Christian residents “may not be the majority, but they’re in charge.” To Carlson, Beirut’s value then lies simply in being the right kind of theocracy.

But in order to gain more converts, Carlson, Owens, and those like them need partners to help with that laundering from across the ideological aisle. As it turns out, there are a number of left-leaning facilitators willing to meet Carlson and co. halfway.

In a perfect, frictionless world, where perpetual motion is possible and nobody cares about rebooting Firefly, I suppose I could understand the underlying logic seemingly at play here: Who wouldn’t want to revel in the knowledge that their anti-war cause is so virtuous and pure it can convert demons from the pits of MAGA hell? Who doesn’t feel good knowing that they’ve picked a side so overwhelming in its justness that even someone like Carlson gets it?