Politics / Trump Is Trying to Destroy Public Health in America The administration has forced crucial scientific activity to grind to a halt. It’s an act of national suicide. Edit

Donald Trump is greeted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on stage during a campaign event at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on August 23, 2024. (Tom Brenner / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Even before President Trump was inaugurated a second time, it was clear that his approach to health policy would be spectacularly destructive. His nominees for key public health posts were either unqualified or so deeply mired in conspiracy theories about issues from vaccines to Covid that it was hard to see how these choices had any redeemable virtues.

Some of our more credulous health writers, like Emily Oster and Rachael Bedard in The New York Times, or Leana Wen in The Washington Post, waxed encouragingly on the not-so-bad qualities of RFK Jr and invented a fantasy world where we could all join hands and work together on certain issues. It won’t surprise you to learn that I disagree. Instead, I’m thinking of a poem by Anne Sexton:

But suicides have a special language.

Like carpenters they want to know which tools.

They never ask why build.

Once you see that the Trump administration is marching us to collective self-immolation, you can stop asking about motives and focus on what tools will be brought to bear on this singular vision to destroy ourselves.

Which brings me to the first few days of the Trump administration. If you wanted to destroy public health in America, the Trumpistas are off to a good start—even without deranged lunatics like RFK Jr. officially in post.

First, key communications from federal health agencies are now under a blackout. Information is the lifeblood of the work we do in public health. Now, we see the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR)—where the first news of potential health threats gets posted—taken offline. A closed-door briefing by CDC for state health officials on H5N1 was also canceled.

Trump hit the pause button on communications in his first term too, but this version is far more expansive, with more agencies caught in the net. Perhaps the communications ban will be lifted shortly, but we also know that President Trump’s minions sought to change MMWR reports and other CDC communications on Covid in 2020 to suit his political needs. Just wait for RFK Jr.’s big red pen.