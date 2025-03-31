Politics / How Trump Could Help Conversion Therapy Make a Comeback Trump’s anti-queer terror campaign is providing the perfect environment for the dangerous practice to spread.

(WAVE News)

As far-right politicians do everything in their power to all but eradicate trans people from public life, Casey Pick of the Trevor Project says conversion therapy is never far from the top of her mind.

“[It’s all] is premised on the idea that if you suppress an individual’s ability to express their identity, then maybe they will not have that identity,” says Pick, director of law and policy at the LGBTQ+ youth suicide prevention nonprofit. “There is that underlying assumption that people can change, if only they are not affirmed.”

According to a 2019 study by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, nearly 700,000 LGBTQ+ adults in the United States have received conversion therapy, with half of those adults having received it as adolescents.

The effects of conversion therapy—the practice by which therapists wrongfully claim that they can help patients change their sexual orientation and/or identities—are, in a word, disastrous.

Research shows that cisgender queer people who have undergone conversion therapy are almost twice as likely to contemplate and attempt suicide, and trans people face similarly elevated risks as well. People who undergo conversion therapy are at greater risk for substance abuse, post-traumatic stress, and other mental health consequences, experts say.

Some of the country’s leading medical groups, including the American Psychiatric Association and the American Medical Association, have condemned conversion therapy because of these myriad harms. They recommend what queer people already know to be true: that affirmation and acceptance are what queer youth need.

Experts say the practice also costs the US economy more than $9 billion a year in both direct costs related to performing the practice and those associated with treating trauma related to conversion therapy.

But rather than a relic of the past—something confined to the cult classic satire But I’m a Cheerleader or a Will & Grace rerun—experts like those at the Trevor Project say conversion therapy is still very much alive and well. And the evidence shows that the Trump administration’s terror campaign against queer people is creating an ideal environment for conversion therapy to gain even more ground.

Amid a slew of anti-LGBTQ+ executive orders, President Trump rolled back a Biden-era executive order that sought to prevent federal funds from going toward conversion therapy, which advocates like Pick of the Trevor Project say were some of the only federal protections against this practice.

More recently, the GOP-dominated Kentucky State Legislature overrode Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill that allows conversion therapy to continue in the state.

The Republican-led legislature just overrode my veto on House Bill 495, which will allow conversion therapy in Kentucky.



Listen to the experts and survivors who know how dangerous this torture is. These are the voices they didn’t want you to hear. I hope you'll listen. pic.twitter.com/hnDGTQTFT0 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 27, 2025

It’s unclear what the future holds—but advocates don’t like where things are going.

In December 2023, the Trevor Project said it identified more than 1,300 practitioners of conversion therapy across the country, with nearly half operating with professional credentials like psychologists, social workers, and licensed professional counselors.