Demolition Man The remaking of Trump's Washington, DC The Remaking of Trump's Washington, DC The ballroom and his other proposed building projects are many things, but they are not exactly works of architecture.

This article appears in the January 2026 issue.

The $300 million ballroom that former real estate developer and current president Donald Trump is building where the East Wing of the White House once stood is many things. The 90,000-square-foot room is a perfect expression of Trump’s unfailingly plutocratic worldview. It is a flex of his tragically warped idea of strength, and most of all it is a convenient way for gutless corporate CEOs to pay tribute: Donors to the ballroom construction fund include casino mogul Miriam Adelson’s Family Foundation, Amazon, Apple, Altria Group (formerly known as Philip Morris)… and those are just the A’s.

The ballroom is many things, but it is not exactly a work of architecture. Yes, it has an architect, a man named James McCrery, and there are models and renderings. Yes, if completed, it will be a building. But if you look past the conceptual artwork that Trump has held aloft for the cameras, it’s just a box. You might think of it as the kind of box you see along the highway, a Best Buy or a Walmart. Certainly, the scale is more like one of those humongous stores than that of the White House residence, a far more modest structure where presidents have been content to live, work, and socialize for centuries. However, unlike those retail boxes, the ballroom has a coffered ceiling, arched windows, gold chandeliers, and an exterior seemingly marked by at least two separate sets of Corinthian columns. If the guests to Trump’s galas are lucky, the ballroom will also have a mammoth kitchen and sizable restrooms, although there’s no sign of those in the images we’ve seen thus far.

But Trump’s ballroom isn’t a ballroom. Rather, it’s an object lesson, the perfect exemplar of Trump’s tendency to get things wrong. The range of things he gets wrong every time he opens his mouth provides endless fodder for late-night comics and the denizens of social media, but his most consistent (and least funny) misunderstanding regards what it is that makes America great.

The ballroom is part of this misunderstanding, Trump’s attempt to claw back the American dream. And if you regard it as a symbolic object, it is the antithesis of the Statue of Liberty and emblematic not of our highest ideals, realized or not, but of our basest instincts, a monument not to generosity and opportunity but to corruption and graft. It is a rebuke in bricks and mortar (or maybe just prefabricated, tilt-up walls) to the whole notion of “We the People.”

While Washington, DC, has never entirely lived up to this democratic vision, its founders gave it their all. Thomas Jefferson, in particular, was passionate about classical architecture, its formal qualities and its symbolism. After the conclusion of the American Revolution, he was appointed “treaty commissioner” to France and spent much of his time scouting the continent for relics of the classical past to provide his new nation with the iconographic language of columns and domes that he thought would evoke the ancient world’s democratic and republican ideals.

Of course, Jefferson—﻿a slave owner—did not exactly adhere to the ideals he famously espoused: His own classically designed home was built by enslaved labor. But he did try in Washington, DC, to create a city of republican and democratic grandeur, one in which the buildings conveyed both the stateliness and the openness of popular government.

With the French-born architect Pierre Charles L’Enfant, Jefferson worked on a plan for the new capital and was instrumental in the creation of a domed building for Congress that echoed Rome’s Pantheon. He also entered (but didn’t win) the 1792 competition for the design of the president’s residence and offices, a White House that was also topped by a dome and would invoke the notion of self-rule.

Trump has inserted this idealistic vision of public architecture in various texts and executive orders, but he seems unable to practice what he occasionally preaches. For him, DC isn’t a city of democracy or popular self-government, but the control room of an empire that bends to the will of its ruler. Trump, a man who affixed his name to every building he’s ever built—as well as every golf course—is a bit of a slouch when compared with ancient emperors who preferred to name entire cities after themselves, like Alexander the Great and Alexandria or Constantine I and Constantinople. But, for the moment, Trump is still compelled to rule from a city named for George Washington.

As a New York architecture critic in the 1990s, I did a number of phone interviews with Trump in which he would discuss his current projects and invariably refer to a number of previous ones: Trump Tower, Trump International Hotel and Tower, Trump Wall Street, Trump Taj Mahal, Trump Parc, Trump World Tower, and so on. I would marvel at the fact that he could keep them all straight.

I can think of only one example of something Trump built that was emblematic of anything other than his boundless ego. When he inexplicably erected a miniature Unisphere outside the newly opened Trump International Hotel and Tower (previously the Gulf & Western Building) on Columbus Circle, I learned that the project’s investors had persuaded him to hire a feng shui master, Pun-Yin of Tin Sun Metaphysics Corporation, to solve the problem of the “extreme forces” generated by the constant stream of traffic going around the nearby traffic circle. The globe was positioned to “neutralize” those forces, and the rings around the globe, Pun told me, represented the “unity and harmony of the world.”