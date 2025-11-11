Books & the Arts / The People’s Government How can we fix American democracy? How Can We Fix American Democracy? Preserving our democracy is as urgent a task as ever, but the question is how.

Illustration by Lily Qian.

This article appears in the December 2025 issue, with the headline “The People’s Government.”

Democracy is getting to be one of those words that, at least in our day-to-day political debates, has become essentially meaningless: Because you can’t be against it (openly, at least), whatever you disapprove of must represent a profound betrayal of it.

When Democrats are in power, Republicans think our democracy is imperiled; when Republicans are in power, Democrats do. Specific cases can be difficult to parse if you’re not using this which-side-are-you-on standard. If, for example, President Donald Trump, an elected official, wants to fire the chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, appointed by him and confirmed by the Senate, is that antidemocratic?

Is gerrymandering, understood to mean the misuse of a state legislature’s power to draw legislative districts, antidemocratic in principle, or is it merely a correctable misuse of the legislature’s legitimate power? Is the Trump administration’s multifront assault on science and expertise antidemocratic? Are electoral reforms such as early voting and voting by mail essential elements of a democracy?

A great virtue of Osita Nwanevu’s new book, The Right of the People, is that it aims to define democracy in a precise and rigorous way so that it can become clear what it is and isn’t, at least by his lights. Nwanevu is a journalist, with the advantage in felicity of expression that this entails, but unlike most journalists, he is also highly conversant in political philosophy and political science. Having surveyed the lengthy history of democracy as both a practice and an ideal, Nwanevu contends that its American form needs to be remade—or, to be more faithful to his account, it needs to be made truly meaningful for the first time—by linking voting to governance much more tightly than it ever has been. As a result, The Right of the People offers us a view of democracy that is not completely reverse-engineered from the present moment. It also provides a useful opportunity to think about what a much more popular form of government would look like and what its advantages and disadvantages might be.

The Right of the People opens with a useful, though necessarily partial, overview of the idea of democracy that begins in ancient Greece and proceeds to the founding and early years of the United States. Nwanevu argues that democracy boils down to three essential characteristics—equality, responsiveness to the needs of the society, and majoritarianism—that provide the foundation for three values: participation, deliberation, and representation. I won’t go through all of these elements one by one, but it’s obvious that Nwanevu’s ideal version of a democratic government is one that hews very closely to the wishes of a universal voting public—and, he notes, that form of government has never existed, now or in the past.

Nwanevu reminds us that the political thought and practices of ancient Greece were not especially democratic: Aristotle considered elections “oligarchical,” and Plato “described democratic society as chaotic and decadent.” The democracy that did exist in Athens was “mostly nonsense,” Nwanevu writes, because so many Athenians were excluded from citizenship and participation in decision-­making. The United States at its founding was not meaningfully better; the idea that the authors of the US Constitution invented modern democracy, he argues, is just as ridiculous as the idea that Athenian thinkers did.

It isn’t merely that the idea of voting rights as being essential was not broadly held among the delegates to the Constitutional Convention, let alone universal. The system as a whole was designed to minimize the ability of citizens to select their government officials: Most power was left to the state governments, and in the national government, judges were appointed and senators were selected by state legislators, while presidents were chosen by electors, leaving members of the House of Representatives as the only elected federal officials. Not only was the United States not founded as a democracy, but no other country was either, at least through the very end of the 19th century, because, among other deficiencies, women weren’t allowed to vote.

Nwanevu’s view of the American founding is that, rather than being motivated by caution about majoritarianism (or, to use Tocqueville’s famous phrase, “the tyranny of the majority”), our system’s basic design can most usefully be seen as a successful effort by the rich to establish a nation that would disempower the poor. He believes that fear of the economically struggling mob, triggered especially by Shays’s Rebellion, an uprising of debtors in rural Massachusetts in 1786–87, dominated the thinking of the framers of the Constitution.

The “ostentatiously conservative” Alexander Hamilton and the “intensely alarmed” James Madison, as Nwanevu describes them, persuaded their colleagues (who may not have needed much persuading) that the United States should be a republic rather than a democracy—and the wrong kind of republic at that. Nwanevu proposes that there have always been two kinds of republics, democratic and aristocratic: “Democratic republicanism hopes to reduce domination by disempowering the wealthy and addressing economic inequality. In aristocratic republicanism, on the other hand, reducing domination often means defending the wealthy from others, including the masses.” The United States was and in most ways remains an aristocratic republic, born of “the fear that democratic action had posed a dire threat to property rights and a minority group that merited special protections—wealthy elites.”

When Nwanevu turns to the present, his main foils are writers and pundits who share the framers’ suspicion of direct democracy. Chief among these are Jason Brennan, the author of Against Democracy, and Christopher Achen and Larry Bartels, the authors of Democracy for Realists. Both books were published in 2016, the year Trump was first elected president, and they struck a chord with liberals concerned about misinformation, polarization, and populism as forces powerful enough to win elections. For Nwanevu, these writers’ popularity among liberals reminds us that liberals can’t be counted on any more than conservatives to propose a version of democracy that is truly attuned to what voters want.