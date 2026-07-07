Society / The “Merge” With AI Has Already Begun As AI insinuates itself into every corner of our lives, many of us are growing inured to the push to digitize the whole world—including humanity itself.

An abstract human face dissolves into a cloud of glowing cubes. The image illustrates concepts of data fragmentation, information flow, and technological change. (imaginima / Getty Images)

On May 1, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted about what his company hopes to achieve with artificial intelligence. “We want to build tools to augment and elevate people,” he wrote, “not entities to replace them.”

The statement was no doubt meant to calm the millions of nerves jangled by the cascade of layoffs that have accompanied the arrival of AI, with scores more predicted in the coming years. The problem is that, until very recently, Altman has been making it clear not only that “entire classes of jobs will go away” but also that he doesn’t envision humanity existing in its current form for long.

In a 2017 blog post, he argued that our best chance of surviving the rise of artificial superintelligence will be to “merge” with the machines. He wrote that “we will be the first species ever to design our own descendants,” and “we can either be the biological bootloader for digital intelligence and then fade into an evolutionary tree branch, or we can figure out what a successful merge looks like.” Altman was arguing, effectively, that there are two possible outcomes for the ASI age. Artificial superintelligence might get rid of our species; the “bad case,” he warned in 2023, is “lights out for all of us.” Or humanity could survive the advent of ASI by integrating ourselves into the digital world, becoming one with our digital progeny.

What might this “merge” look like? Altman has suggested it might start off with people becoming “really close friends with a chatbot.” But “the full-on-crazy version,” he told The New Yorker in 2016, “is we get our brains uploaded into the cloud. I’d love that.” Altman himself has signed up with a company called Nectome to have is brain “uploaded” to a computer when he dies. He’s already taking steps to become an AI himself.

The implications of Altman’s future-casting are radical and raise serious questions for anyone interested in our collective future. These questions include: Who will own the computers on which digital minds exist? Who will have the opportunity to “merge” with ASI once it arrives—everyone around the world? Billionaires and poor people alike? MAGA supporters and the “woke” left? Obviously not. The tech oligarchs who run our country will never permit the masses to join them on “the cloud.” These people live in gated communities, have their own apocalypse bunkers, and want to flee Earth for Mars. Their whole schtick is separating themselves from the masses, building a socioeconomic firewall between them and us. As the media theorist Douglas Rushkoff notes in his 2022 book Survival of the Richest, the billionaires want to upload their minds to the digital realm because it provides the ultimate escape hatch from the world they’re destroying. The digital afterlife is not for the 99.9 percent.

At least as serious is the question of what “merging” with AI would require of the human organism. Uploaded minds would have no physical body. They would exist as mere software floating in a digital ether—creatures in the form of pure information. They would never age, because software is immortal, and they could share memories, personality traits, and experiences with one another at the metaphorical click of a button. The boundaries between individuals would become porous, and everyone would meld into a giant amorphous digital hive mind. Consequently, uploaded humans would be so different from biological humans that we would classify them as forming an entirely novel species, which we can call “digital posthumans.”

As for what might happen if we don’t become digital posthumans, Altman predicted a kind of Terminator-level “conflict” that could end either with their enslavement—or ours. “We need to level up humans,” Altman told The New Yorker, “because our descendants will either conquer the galaxy or extinguish consciousness in the universe forever. What a time to be alive!”

Altman’s account of the future is an instance of what I call “digital eschatology,” where “eschatology” refers to a belief system or narrative framed around the end of the world as we know it. Adherents of this view believe that the future will—and should—be dominated by digital rather than biological beings. It finds expression in Elon Musk’s claim that, because of AI, biological “intelligence” will soon constitute less than 1 percent of all the “intelligence” on Earth. Larry Page, cofounder of Google, has reportedly argued that “digital life is the natural and desirable next step in… cosmic evolution and that if we let digital minds be free rather than try to stop or enslave them, the outcome is almost certain to be good.” Like Altman, he imagines humans eventually “merging” with AI such that “one day there would be many kinds of intelligence competing for resources, and the best would win.”

In 2012, Page personally recruited Ray Kurzweil, the famed futurist and transhumanist, to work at Google. Kurzweil argues that the “singularity”—when humans merge with machines—is imminent, and that if you choose not to upgrade yourself, then “you won’t be around for very long to influence the debate.” Become posthuman or die out.

A former Kurzweil collaborator, Eliezer Yudkowsky, similarly claims that “the happy future” is one in which people have been transformed into magical digital beings living in computer simulations that are “powered by the sun.” He suggests that these posthumans might then “clear all the humans off the earth and leave the entire place as a park.” On another occasion, he argued that it’s so important for there to be superintelligent AIs in the future that he would willingly sacrifice “all of humanity” to create such beings if it were the “only…reliable” way to make this happen.