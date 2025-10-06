Society / Feature / The Supreme Court v. Democracy The Nation’s justice correspondent previews the court’s coming term—and explains why it will never stand up to Trump.

This article appears in the November 2025 issue, with the headline “Elie Mystal for the Defense (of Democracy).”

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 with its landmark decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, I hoped that Democrats would finally get a clue: The Supreme Court is not our friend. It has been corrupted and weaponized and functions as an antidemocratic enforcement mechanism of the Republican political agenda. When it’s not prosecuting the culture war on behalf of white-wing bigots, it’s destroying organized labor, engaging in copaganda, and anointing kings. The revocation of abortion rights was an opportunity for elected Democrats to wean themselves off the anachronistic view that the court is an “apolitical” engine of justice that must be deferred to and respected.

The opportunity was squandered. The Biden administration not only followed the letter and spirit of the Supreme Court’s various rulings, hobbling its own agenda; the president failed to use his bully pulpit to its fullest to turn public opinion against the court. The high court stymied one of Biden’s most popular initiatives, student-loan debt relief, and the administration did nothing. ProPublica handed the Democrats the largest Supreme Court corruption scandal in US history—the revelation that billionaire Harlan Crow had provided lavish, undisclosed vacations and other gifts to Justice Clarence Thomas—and the Democrats did next to nothing beyond writing a few angry letters and voting to issue some congressional subpoenas that were promptly ignored. Democrats refused to organize around court expansion or any other reform that could have reduced the power of this antidemocratic institution. They continued to prop up the court at the very moment there was an opportunity to cut it down to size.

Anytime I complained about this in print, on television, or at any bar in DC that would still offer me service, I was informed by establishment Democrats, left-of-­center lawyers, and even some progressives that protecting the independence and strength of the Supreme Court was necessary. They argued that the public would not accept a Democratic Party that openly defied the courts. They said that a strong Supreme Court was a necessary check against a potential Trump administration.

I told those people they were fools—and events have since proved me right. The Supreme Court has shown time and again that it will provide no resistance to Donald Trump. Quite the opposite, as the court has become an enforcement arm of Trump’s illegal, unconstitutional agenda. Meanwhile, Trump flouts and defies court orders he doesn’t like without paying any appreciable price in the court of public opinion. The Supreme Court has revealed itself to be a useful tool for legitimizing Trump’s policies, and an ineffectual restraint against anything Trump wants to do.

Recall, if you can bear it, the court’s last term. The justices refused to stop Trump’s various assaults on democratic self-government, prevented poor women from receiving healthcare at Planned Parenthood, tried to eradicate transgender children, and perverted the 14th Amendment into a tool of white supremacy. Those were not the rulings of people who are “just trying to call balls and strikes” or are committed to stopping the rise of fascism. Even in the rare instances when Republican justices might disagree with Trump’s policy agenda, they know it is the smart play to give Trump what he wants now, and wait for him to move on or die.

All of which brings us to the first Monday in October, when the Supreme Court returns to work after an extended summer break. Nobody should be under any illusion that this court will stop or restrain Trump in any meaningful way this term. Nobody should imagine that it is interested in doing anything approaching the impartial application of “the law.”

This term, the court will continue to prop up the Trump regime. The six conservative justices will use the shadow docket—the name for the cases the court hears on “emergency” appeal, without regular argument or hearings—to fast-track Trump’s executive orders without even bothering to explain their reasoning. They’ll remove lower court injunctions to clear the path for Trump’s policies. They’ll use every procedural trick in the book, and when that’s not good enough, they’ll either rule for Trump outright or create opportunities for him to get second and third and fourth bites of the same apple until his unhinged administration tweaks its arguments to the court’s satisfaction.

When the court isn’t playing handmaiden to Trump’s particular brand of authoritarianism, it will do what it’s generally been trying to do for the past 20-plus years under John Roberts’s leadership: continue to suck the life out of the democratic process and crush the rights of anybody who doesn’t happen to be a cishetero white man. While Democrats patiently wait for the magical day when the Supreme Court tells Trump no, the six Republicans will bully trans kids and poison the environment for all kids lucky enough to survive the next school shooting.

None of this is speculation. Democrats, liberals, and those who value human decency will lose the highest-profile cases set to be argued in front of the Supreme Court this year. But while I can and will explain how this will happen, I can’t explain why so many of us are resigned to taking it. In March, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer told NBC’s Meet the Press: “I believe that if Donald Trump should defy the courts, the public will rise up.” The public has not risen up, and they likely never will as long as leaders keep telling them all is well and the rule of law is functioning as intended. Leaders must rise up and lead; they must explain to the people who their true enemy is.

The Supreme Court is not our friend. And I don’t know how often this court has to kick us in the face to get people to realize that. But the answer, for at least another term, appears to be “more.”

Little v. Hecox and West Virginia v. B.P.J.

Argument date: TBA

The Supreme Court is poised to violate the civil rights of an entire group of people, and this time the Democrats are unlikely even to object. The court is taking direct aim at transgender athletes’ participation in sports, but the Democratic consulting class has decided that discrimination against trans people is so popular that Democrats should sacrifice them to the slings and arrows of outrageous cishetero culture.

The first of these cases is called Little v. Hecox. In 2020, Idaho became the first state in the nation to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports at any level. The law, called the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, also allows any participant in sports to “question” a rival’s gender, triggering an invasive gynecological exam to establish “sex at birth.” There is no corresponding ban on people who wish to participate in men’s sports.

Lindsay Hecox was a student at Boise State University in Idaho who was barred from trying out for the school’s track and field team because she is transgender. Another, unnamed student believed that her body type would cause opponents to question her gender and force her to submit to medical examinations. Both athletes sued the state, alleging a violation of their equal-­protection rights. They won in front of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, but Idaho appealed to the Supreme Court.

Since then, Hecox has moved to withdraw from the case. She says she no longer wants to participate in sports because of the “negative public scrutiny from certain quarters” as well as illness and her father’s death; she also wants to focus on her academics. The request could lead to the Supreme Court declaring the case moot and refusing to rule on it, but the right-wing legal group Alliance Defending Freedom wants the court to keep going. That makes sense, from the conservative perspective. With six conservative justices steeped in anti-trans bigotry, conservatives have a good chance of winning this case—and defeating trans women athletes before they get another turn at bat.

I recognize that it is hard for some people to wrap their minds around the fact of transgender athletes because it requires them to, you know, understand things. You have to understand that there is a difference between gender and sex. You have to understand that being trans is not some kind of societal “contagion” you can catch from watching other people live their best lives. You have to understand that nearly 2 percent of the population is born intersex and simply doesn’t fit biologically into the false gender binary that you remember from watching Friends. You have to learn, and grow, and the entire Republican media machine is designed to tell people they never have to learn anything they can’t noodle out from the vantage point of their own porch.

What I can’t understand is when educated people see blatant, unconstitutional discrimination staring them in the face yet decide to not care because that discrimination isn’t targeting them at that exact moment. You don’t need to be an expert in constitutional law to recognize that a law that treats participants in women’s sports differently than participants in men’s sports violates any fundamental protection of equality. And you shouldn’t need me or anybody else to tell you that a law that requires women, but not men, to drop their pants on someone else’s say-so to determine their sex is wrong and disgusting.

The second case the court will decide along these same unconstitutional and vile grounds is called West Virginia v. B.P.J. This case involves a 15-year-old trans girl known as Becky, who was banned from participating in girls’ track and field when West Virginia passed a law similar to Idaho’s. Becky started taking hormone blockers at age 10 to interrupt the onset of puberty. Taking hormone blockers is one of the things the NCAA and the International Olympic Committee require trans athletes to do in order to compete; in Becky’s case, she just wanted to play sports with her friends. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals sided with her, ruling that West Virginia’s ban violated the equal-protection clause of the US Constitution as well as Title IX. But West Virginia appealed to the Supreme Court.

These bans do nothing to help women and girls who play sports, and they clearly violate the Constitution. Nevertheless, I expect that these cases will be decided in favor of the anti-trans bigots, 6–3, with alleged attempted rapist Brett Kavanaugh writing for the majority. I imagine some kind of opinion in which he talks about how much he likes coaching girls’ basketball and how that gives him the moral clarity to mandate that women athletes take off their underwear and submit to gynecological exams. You know, for their own “protection.”

Louisiana v. Callais

Argument: OCTOBER 15