Society / The Supreme Court Wants to Convert Your Kids During a hearing this week, the court’s theocrats made it clear that they’ll vote to end a ban on conversion therapy for minors. Edit

A man stands outside the US Supreme Court as the court hears oral arguments in Chiles v. Salazar on October 7, 2025.

(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Chiles v. Salazar, a case about the legality of “conversion therapy.” As ever with this Supreme Court, the forces of bigotry disguised as Christianity held a 6–3 advantage over law and science. The six Republicans on the court are likely to endorse this form of child abuse as an extension of “free speech.” The only open question is whether they go full RFK Jr. in their war against medical expertise.

Conservatives and Republicans would like you to think of this case as a free speech issue. In 2019, Colorado became one of the more than 20 states to ban the practice of conversion therapy by licensed medical professionals seeing patients under the age of 18. Kaley Chiles, a licensed counsellor who for some reason thinks MAGA Jesus wants her to torture LGBTQ children, objected. The Alliance Defending Freedom—a conservative law firm that has made it its mission to legalize bigotry in the name of religious freedom—took up her case, arguing that Colorado violated Chiles’s First Amendment rights to free speech and free exercise of her religion.

If you stop the inquiry there, Chiles has the contours of a compelling case. Therapists talk to people, and we for sure don’t want the government telling therapists what they can or cannot talk about. Right? It would be awful if a professional therapist were barred from talking about available medical treatments, or if a state placed, I don’t know, a “bounty” on the head of a professional who helped a patient receive medical treatment in a state willing to provide it. Right?

Chiles has what looks like a good case—if you skip over the part that the bigots would have you overlook: She is licensed by the state of Colorado. The conversion therapy ban does not apply to, say, priests. It does not apply to parents. It does not apply to any random individual who wants to strap on a sandwich board and preach the gospel of bigotry. It applies only to people who have received a professional license from Colorado and have thus been given the imprimatur of authority and expertise by the state government. Colorado bans conversion therapy from being discussed by this subset of people, and no one else.

Indeed, the entire point of a state licensing board is to separate out quacks like Chiles from the broader consensus of the medical community. It’s to distinguish people selling snake oil and fertility candles and anal rosary beads from science. Getting a state license means you agree to provide medically sound services, and conversation therapy is not regarded as a medically sound practice by any panel of scientific experts.

Unfortunately, the six Republicans in robes who rule this country consider themselves to be the experts in literally everything. At oral arguments, a couple of justices with absolutely no medical training declared themselves in a better position to judge the efficacy of medical treatments than the entire medical community.

To raise themselves above the consensus of the medical community, Justices Sam Alito and Neil Gorsuch took the most obvious route: They attacked the actual experts. Alito declared the medical experts “politicized” and likened the current ban on conversion therapy to the medical community’s previous embrace of eugenics. He directly referenced Buck v. Bell, a famous case from the 1920s in which the Supreme Court endorsed forced sterilization of institutionalized, “feeble-minded” women on the theory that they were too stupid to be allowed to have children.

Buck v. Bell is widely (and correctly) regarded as one of the worst decisions in the history of the Supreme Court, but it is completely irrelevant to the issue with conversion therapy. Buck v. Bell concerned the involuntary mutilation of women completely under state control (it also took away women’s reproductive freedom, which men throughout history have been interested in doing). The medical “experts” who believed in eugenics and endorsed these sterilizations could not have done it without accessing the monopoly of force enjoyed by the state. It’s one thing for experts to incorrectly assert that “all apples are red.” It’s quite a different thing for the state government, at the experts’ behest, to gouge out the eyes of people who contend they’ve seen a green apple, and for the Supreme Court to agree.

Neil Gorsuch, who at this point is a walking Dunning-Kruger effect with a lifetime appointment, noted that, in the past, homosexuality was considered a disorder by the medical community. He asked, “Can we really trust healthcare professionals?” The question reminded me of Jack Nicholson’s Joker line from the first Batman movie: “Hubba, hubba, hubba, money, money, money, who do you trust? Me? I’m giving away free money. And where is the Batman? He’s at home, washing his tights.” Sure, Neil, sometimes the medical experts are wrong, but that doesn’t mean we should trust your clownish ass to make all of our medical decisions.