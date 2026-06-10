Sonny Rollins Lived to See Justice for His Wrongly Convicted Father
The jazz legend fought for nearly 80 years to clear his father of racially motivated charges.
In the wee hours of September 7, 2025, his 95th birthday, Sonny Rollins received news that felt like a dream: The secretary of the Navy had ordered his father’s wrongful 1946 court-martial conviction to be overturned. The jazz legend, who died on May 25, had been waiting eight decades for justice to be served. A draft of this article is one of the last things he read—a final coda to a life spent fighting injustice.
Walter William Rollins was a decorated naval steward who had served generals, presidents, and members of Congress. He was arrested 80 years ago this past February on charges of committing adultery, violating a taboo of interracial romance with a white woman. For this and other unproven charges, ranging from “scandalous conduct” to embezzlement, he faced up to 180 years in a naval prison.
In his 26 years of service to the Navy, Walter Rollins had maintained a spotless record. He had risen to the rank of chief steward at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, the highest a Black service member could attain at the time. The armed services remained segregated until 1948. There was no material evidence of any wrongdoing, and both the woman in question and her husband vehemently denied the allegations. Adm. Arthur W. Radford, a close friend of Walter Rollins who would soon become the second chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, served as a character witness. However, congressional pressure and an all-white court-martial in Jim Crow Maryland meant that injustice prevailed.
Sonny celebrated his 16th birthday by going with his family to say goodbye to his father before the start of his two-year prison sentence.
“It was like being lynched,” Rollins recalled recently, speaking of his father’s ordeal. The posthumous exoneration marked a stunning reversal. “You don’t hear stories like this, because they don’t happen,” he said. “This happened.”
Current Issue
And yet, for decades, Rollins pretended that this legal lynching never happened. “I had sort of eliminated what happened to him from my mind,” he said. “It was a terrible thing to go through, and so I had to get away from having to think about that the rest of my life.”
I discovered this buried family secret while doing research for Saxophone Colossus: The Life and Music of Sonny Rollins, the biography I published in 2022. There was no mention of this traumatic chapter in Rollins’s life in his voluminous archive at the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, nor in the thousands of interviews with Rollins. Terri Hinte, his publicist of 50 years, had never heard about it.
After the story of Walter Rollins’s arrest broke, though, it was anything but a secret. The scandal was reported in The Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, and hundreds of other publications in the US, and as far away as Sydney, Australia, in exhaustive detail, displaying a rush to judgment in the court of public opinion. Some articles referred to Walter as “Othello.” Sonny’s first mention in print was not about his music, but in connection to the case.
Following the revelation of this ordeal in the book, Rollins was reluctant to reopen that door and risk crushing disappointment. “He was already living with this, he was resigned to it, there was nothing that could be done,” Hinte told me. And yet, “it was so clearly a gross miscarriage of justice. How can you just be resigned to that?”
So as my press tour unfolded, I began quietly working with Hinte to see if this wrong could be righted.
I found Tamara L. Miller, a veteran civil-rights attorney and retired Air Force Judge Advocate General (JAG) Corps officer, who immediately agreed to take on the case despite the overwhelming odds. “I knew that Sonny’s father was wrongfully charged and prosecuted, wrongfully convicted, wrongfully incarcerated, wrongfully punished—and certainly wrongfully denied justice, despite the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff always being in his corner,” Miller said. “It just doesn’t get more compelling for a civil-rights lawyer to find such a righteous case. So it didn’t matter to me that it was highly unlikely that we could overturn a World War II–era criminal court-martial conviction. What mattered to me was that the story be told.” Through indefatigable research and advocacy, and following a protracted legal battle with the Board for Correction of Naval Records for more than three years, Miller ultimately won the case.
Soon after Rollins’s high-school graduation in 1947, his father was released from prison on a reduced sentence. Back in civilian life for the first time in decades, he worked a series of low-level jobs, mainly as a line cook in New York restaurants, “all jobs that were below his stature,” Rollins recalled. “He continued his life, without remorse, and this is another way that I respect my father so much, having to endure what he had to endure.”
Popular“swipe left below to view more authors”Swipe →
-
Trump’s AG Appointee Is a Literal Sock Puppet Trump’s AG Appointee Is a Literal Sock Puppet
-
Notes From an ICE Chaser Notes From an ICE Chaser
-
Is Graham Platner Fit to Be a US Senator? Is Graham Platner Fit to Be a US Senator?
-
Graham Platner and the Rise of White-Male Identity Politics Graham Platner and the Rise of White-Male Identity Politics
As for Sonny, he took the fight to the bandstand. In the arc of his seven-decade career in music, every bent note bent toward justice. In his 1958 liner notes to Freedom Suite, the first civil-rights-themed album of the hard-bop era, Rollins wrote that Black people “exemplified the humanities in our very existence,” yet are “rewarded with inhumanity.” It was a lesson he first learned at home.
In 1959, the year that Rollins began his legendary sabbatical, vanishing from the jazz scene to practice up to 16 hours a day on the Williamsburg Bridge in New York, his father made an unexpected return to military life. He secured a pardon from President Dwight Eisenhower, which allowed him to reenlist at the lowest rank so he could work until he was eligible for his long-overdue retirement. But even a presidential pardon could not undo the public shaming, reverse his bad-conduct discharge, or entitle him to compensation for the years of lost pay.
“Even after his career and reputation were destroyed by unfair and racially motivated court-martial proceedings, the Subject maintained his dignity and remained loyal to the Navy,” read the Navy’s decision. “The Board found the Subject to be a truly extraordinary man who deserved much better than he got for his service to the Navy, and that it is long past time to right this wrong.” At long last, the Navy has restored Chief Rollins’s record, with back pay and interest. “I think it’s sort of like a candle in the dark for the country, for people to see that this has happened,” Hinte said.
For Rollins, this was the realization of a dream deferred, a triumph against injustice he had previously achieved only onstage. “I loved my father. He was the highest type of human being,” Rollins said. “Whatever they did to him, they didn’t turn me against America. There was still Coleman Hawkins and Charlie Parker. And nobody could top that.”
Support The Nation’s June Fundraising Campaign
With the midterm elections now firmly upon us, the question is whether Democratic candidates will do more than merely occupy ballot lines as mild alternatives to the red-hot crisis that is Donald Trump.
As Trump spends over $1 billion a day on a globally destabilizing war on Iran and admits that he doesn’t “think about Americans’ financial situation,” millions across the country are struggling with the surging costs of essentials. Democrats must seize this moment and advance bold, small-“d” populist ideas—not settle for cynical caution that once again snatches defeat from the jaws of victory.
The Nation elevates progressive ideas, movements, and elected officials achieving real change across the country into the national conversation. At the same time, our journalists are exposing how crypto and AI-funded super PACs are spending hundreds of millions of dollars to knock out candidates they oppose, reporting on the devastating impact of the Supreme Court’s evisceration of the Voting Rights Act, and sounding the alarm on attempts by red states to quickly redraw electoral maps, disenfranchising Southern Black voters.
We can play this critical role because of support from readers like you. This June, we’re raising $20,000 to power The Nation’s independent journalism in the run-up to November’s immensely consequential elections.
It’s in our power to build a more just society, and your support at this critical moment brings us closer to that bold vision. I hope you’ll donate today.
Onward,
Katrina vanden Huevel
Editor and Publisher, The Nation
More from The Nation
Pope Leo’s First Encyclical Is a Game Changer Pope Leo’s First Encyclical Is a Game Changer
Yes, it’s a warning about the dangers of AI. But that’s the tip of the iceberg.
The Entwined History of Capitalism and Race in the Americas and Beyond The Entwined History of Capitalism and Race in the Americas and Beyond
Better to start the history of the United States in 1492 than in 1776.
The Contradictions of 1776 The Contradictions of 1776
From the outset the United States was founded to protect both freedom and slavery.
America Is Due for a Deep Clean America Is Due for a Deep Clean
This country cannot deliver on its promises until we collectively act to to ensure equal protection for all.
Gen Z’s Ability to Detect AI Is Far Lower Than You’d Expect Gen Z’s Ability to Detect AI Is Far Lower Than You’d Expect
A new poll revealed that young people are overly confident in their ability to identify AI content.
Tulsa at a Crossroads Tulsa at a Crossroads
Reparations and restoration on Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day.