Economy / For Families on the Brink, Losing SNAP Benefits Has Led to Devastating Choices With the government shutdown now the longest in history, the neediest Americans are forgoing food, medical care, and other essentials to survive. Edit

People wait in line at a food bank in Miami, Florida, on the eve of the government shutdown. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Ordinarily, Sara Stone receives $280 a month in food stamp benefits for herself, her fiancé, and her three children. It’s never enough to buy all their food, but it helps her pay for meat and pantry staples, food “we would not otherwise be able to afford,” she said.

But when she called the number on the back of her food stamps card to find out her account balance in early November, a recording told her that, due to the government shutdown that began on October 1, funds were not being released. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, ran out of federal funding on November 1, and despite the fact that the law requires the Trump administration to fully fund benefits—and that there is money to do so both in a contingency fund Congress created and in other Department of Agriculture accounts—President Trump has refused to do so. Two courts ordered the administration to fund benefits, but Trump decided not to pay out full benefits and appealed the decision up to the Supreme Court. The administration also sent a memo to states ordering them not to pay out full benefits and to claw back any that had been sent out. On Monday, an appeals court denied the administration’s request of a stay, and the administration again appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court in its quest to avoid paying out full SNAP benefits.

The lapse in SNAP has left Stone with barely any money to cover her family’s basic needs. Despite her fiancé’s working a full-time job and her part-time work as a home health aide for her autistic 7-year-old son, their income doesn’t stretch very far. She estimates that between the rent on their Pennsylvania home, car payment, phone, Internet, water, trash collection, and sewer bills, she owes about $3,000 for the month of November. “After everything is paid, we’re left with $123,” she said. That money must cover pet food, gas, hygiene products, and any other needs—and, now, food. “What are you really supposed to do?” she said. When we spoke on November 3, she had just gotten shutoff notices from her electricity and water companies. Both offered her payment plans, but even those delayed payments will hit in a few weeks. She’s already borrowed money from family members that she hasn’t paid back—and doesn’t know whether they’ll lend her more.

Many SNAP recipients also fill gaps with food banks even when the program is running normally, and there’s one near Stone’s home, but it’s challenging to make use of. Her autistic son will only eat certain foods, many of them not the shelf-stable staples that food banks dole out. When she went there recently, she got two boxes of pasta, two jars of sauce, 25 canned goods, five small cups of cereal, and four cans of meat she gave away because her family won’t eat them. The pasta will last her only two weeks, she said. Her children love fresh fruits and vegetables, but Stone has had to tell them that they’re going to have to eat things like ramen noodles and canned vegetables for a while. “I don’t think they fully comprehend what’s going on,” she said. All she had for lunch on a recent weekend day was cut-up lunch meat on some crackers because they haven’t been able to buy bread. The day we spoke, she was planning to serve pasta without vegetables or meat for dinner.

At this time of year, expenses mount. Stone’s 5-year-old daughter’s birthday is in late November, and she has asked for a scooter or Barbies. “We’re having to buy food right now, so we can’t even get her a birthday gift,” Stone said. She posted her daughter’s wish list on social media and asked friends and family to buy things off of it. “I said, ‘I don’t care what you get, as long as she has something to open,’” she said.

Then there’s Thanksgiving. Turkey prices are very high—the cheapest Stone could find at Walmart was $23. Christmas comes not far behind, and Stone is already trying to sock away money from extra home health aide shifts to be able to buy her children presents.

With the shutdown now the longest in history, government programs that serve the neediest are starting to run out of funds, including SNAP, Head Start, and the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which defrays the cost of energy bills and heating for low-income families. Many Americans rely on a number of these programs at once, depriving them of support while food prices increase and the holiday season approaches. With a group of Democrats now breaking from the party to vote for funding without securing the extension of expiring healthcare subsidies that will drive premiums thousands of dollars higher for millions of people, the government might soon reopen. Even if it does, however, it will still take weeks or longer for benefits to begin flowing, a process made slower by the deep personnel cuts the Trump administration has already made. The suffering that families have had to endure during the shutdown will be difficult for them to recover from.

One silver lining for Stone is the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, which provides eligible mothers and their young children money to buy healthy foods. Although the Trump administration has refused to tap USDA funds to send out SNAP benefits, it has twice used the same money in child nutrition programs to fund WIC during the shutdown. The National WIC Association said the latest infusion would normally be enough for three weeks, but with SNAP and other programs running out it could be depleted more quickly. Through WIC, Stone gets about $200 a month to buy eggs, milk, fruit, and vegetables.

Stone’s daughter attends a Head Start program, which has helped improve her speech, at first severely delayed. But Head Start programs can’t hold any federal funding in reserves, and those whose grants were due November 1 didn’t receive them, forcing 25 programs across the country to either partially or completely shut their doors.

The Head Start center Stone’s 5-year-old attends isn’t among those, but if the shutdown lasts through December, hers will close, too. That would limit Stone’s ability to take on extra clients to make more money. Worse, it’ll mean her daughter loses free breakfast and lunch during the week, putting even more strain on the family’s budget.