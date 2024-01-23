Feature / The Progressives Who Gave Us Hope in 2023 It may seem like there’s little to cheer, but these leaders and activists can show us how to keep fighting the good fight in what promises to be a challenging 2024.

This article appears in the January 2024 issue, with the headline “The Nation’s 2023 Progressive Honor Roll.”

The year 2023 was at once overwhelming and agonizingly predictable. The Middle East blew up. The war in Ukraine wore on. Donald Trump, despite 91 indictments, retained his claim on the soul of the Republican Party and barreled toward a 2024 rematch with Joe Biden, whose approval ratings remained in the doldrums. Republicans in Congress couldn’t get their act together, while Republicans in the states gave master classes in cruelty on issues ranging from abortion rights to immigration. So what is there to cheer? A lot. Labor’s on a winning streak, congressional progressives are writing fresh narratives on foreign and domestic policy, and a new generation of activists has, in pursuit of a cease-fire in Gaza, transformed the debate about US relations with Israel and Palestine. This year’s Nation Honor Roll celebrates the bold leaders and activists who give us hope for a better world in 2024 and beyond.



BOLD CLASS WARRIOR

Shawn Fain

Most Americans had never heard of Shawn Fain, the auto plant electrician and insurgent union activist from Kokomo, Ind., before his election in March as the president of the United Auto Workers union. They certainly know him now. Fain took the labor movement and the auto industry by storm with a tactically brilliant strike that forced General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis to agree to historic pay increases for almost 150,000 autoworkers and placed the union at the center of the fight to define the future of the rapidly electrifying industry. In so doing, Fain and his team took a once-militant union, which had been weakened by internal scandals and concessionary contracts that left workers financially struggling and deeply frustrated, and restored it as a fighting force that called out corporate power in unapologetic terms.

Accused of engaging in class warfare, Fain donned an “Eat the Rich!” T-shirt, announced that “billionaires, in my opinion, don’t have a right to exist,” and proposed to align union contracts across industries to make way for bigger, bolder strikes in the future. And the American people loved it: One poll found that support for the UAW during the strike hit 75 percent. Fain and his allies got Biden to join a union picket line—a first for a sitting president—and upended Trump’s efforts to divide the workers against one another and their own best interests. Along with Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien, whose union secured a groundbreaking UPS contract, and Association of Flight Attendants president Sara Nelson, Fain and the UAW are leading American labor into a new era of more organizing, more strikes, and more recognition. As Fain said, “Working-class people have to focus on the power that we have when we stand together, and the power we have is, when we withhold our labor, nothing’s gonna move.”



BOLD HOPE FOR THE PLANET

Rebecca Solnit and Thelma Young Lutunatabua

“Hope is not like a lottery ticket you can sit on the sofa and clutch, feeling lucky. Hope is an axe you break down doors with, in an emergency,” wrote essayist and activist Solnit in the 2023 book she edited with Lutunatabua, Not Too Late: Changing the Climate Story From Despair to Possibility. In a year dominated by increasingly disturbing climate news—including a string of unnatural disasters and reckless procrastination on the part of governments—Not Too Late argues, convincingly, that there is still time to save the planet. Solnit and Lutunatabua pulled together scientists, Indigenous organizers, artists, and activists from the front lines of the struggle—among them The Tyranny of Oil author Antonia Juhasz and Marshall Islands poet and activist Kathy Jetñil-Kijiner—to make the case that there is hope for a future in which human needs prevail over the fossil fuel industry’s greed. With a commitment to utilize emerging science and a faith in the resilience of people and the planet, Solnit and Lutunatabua remind us, we have the tools that are needed to demand that corporations and governments change course before it’s too late.



BOLD HISTORIAN

Rashid Khalidi

Most Americans know less than they think they do about Palestine, and that includes most members of Congress. So it was vitally important, as the violence flared, that Khalidi, the Oxford-educated Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies at Columbia, stepped up to provide perspective. The Palestinian American author of The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine became a steady source of facts and incisive analysis in the aftermath of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants and the ensuing Israeli assault on Gaza. Khalidi opened up the discussion with a New York Times op-ed titled “The U.S. Should Think Twice About Israel’s Plans for Gaza”; warned on PBS that “violence is bred by occupation”; and lent his broadly respected voice to the outcry against efforts to silence dissent. Inspired by the outpouring of support for Palestinian rights in the United States and around the world, he noted, “I think there has been a shift over time in the willingness to at least consider that there is a Palestinian narrative.” Few people have done more than Khalidi to foster that shift.



BOLD HOUSE MEMBER

Cori Bush

After the October 7 attack on Israel, the heartbroken Democratic representative from Missouri immediately condemned the targeting of civilians and pledged to aid constituents who had loved ones in the region. But unlike most members of Congress, Bush didn’t stop there. She called for “an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation to prevent further loss of life” and said, “Violations of human rights do not justify more violations of human rights, and a military response will only exacerbate the suffering of Palestinians and Israelis alike.”