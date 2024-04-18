Society / StudentNation / As the Threat of War Looms, Some Students Regret Joining ROTC Often priced out of college, those in Army ROTC can earn hefty scholarships. But reservists can’t always be guaranteed safety. “I don’t think I would’ve made the same decision.”

An ROTC member walks through flags at Pepperdine University. (Hans Gutknecht / Getty)

“We definitely couldn’t have paid for it all out of pocket,” said Jonathan Buckley, a junior at Cornell University, of his college expenses. Buckley lived in a rural town in the Midwest, and the cost of higher education was simply more than he and his family could take on. So while still in high school, Buckley did what many other college hopefuls do: He signed up for the Army.

Going to college isn’t cheap. The cost to attend some of America’s most elite universities is now north of $90,000 annually, with the average private four-year college charging more than $40,000 a year.

Priced out, young adults like Buckley are joining the armed forces to help afford a college education. As long as they pledge to serve up to eight years postgraduation, those in the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) can earn three- or four-year scholarships. Roughly 3,000 were given out last year.

Lower- and middle-income recruits often want the upward mobility that comes with a bachelor’s degree—and without the financial burden on themselves and their families. But enrolling in the Army to cut down on the staggering price of higher education comes with a catch. As the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars rage and the threat of Taiwan’s invasion looms, many young Americans who joined the military to avoid crippling student loan debt are wondering whether the decision to go to college could end up placing their lives in jeopardy.

“I joined because [the Army was] going to pay for my college,” Buckley said. But he likely wouldn’t have signed up if the world was as dangerous when he was in high school as it is today. “I don’t think I would’ve made the same decision, to be honest,” he admitted.

Looking back, Buckley questioned why his parents weren’t more worried about the possibility of war, which has begun to weigh on him. “Now, I kind of wonder why they weren’t more concerned about me joining the military.”

The risk of global conflict seems unsettlingly real for most Americans. According to a YouGov survey from March, 61 percent say that World War III is likely to come in the next five to 10 years. Of course, a second Donald Trump presidency could further aggravate hostilities abroad. The former commander in chief has said he would encourage Russia to attack NATO allies that are behind on their bills and refused to take a clear position on Taiwan.

Under President Joe Biden, as Iran and the militias it backs have violently defied American interests in the Mideast, it’s unclear how strong the United States’s power to deter actually is. “We don’t want to see a war with Iran. We don’t want to see a broader regional conflict,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby at a press briefing on Monday. But the US “will do what we have to do to defend Israel,” he said.

To make matters more complicated, only 23 percent of American young adults are eligible to serve, and in today’s strong economy, fewer are willing. Last fiscal year, the military fell short on its recruitment goals by around 41,000. The recruitment crisis is dire enough, but if college were free or affordable, there would be a far greater struggle to get young people to join. “The military totally benefits from runaway college expenses,” said Steve Beynon, a journalist for Military.com who covers difficulties facing military recruiters.

Beynon, an Afghanistan war veteran, described the educational benefits as “the most powerful recruitment tool the military has.” One of the biggest hurdles to getting would-be recruits to sign up, he said, is winning over their parents. Playing on families’ anxieties about the cost of college is a draw like no other. “Do [teenagers] really understand the concept of taking out a $100,000 loan? I don’t think so,” Beynon said. “But the parents do.”