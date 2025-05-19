Books & the Arts / In the Aftermath Rebuilding Los Angeles after the fires. How Should Los Angeles Rebuild After the Fires? In the aftermath of this year’s catastrophic fires, architects and urban planners begin to consider how to rebuild.

Altadena, California, after the January 2025 fires.

(Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

This article appears in the June 2025 issue.

After an unusually dry autumn in which fires erupted in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park, on the New Jersey–New York border, and in the Catskills—one came within 12 inches of a friend’s home—I watched from a distance as firestorms ravaged portions of greater Los Angeles and read countless accounts of people fleeing their homes and losing everything—loved ones, pets, and belongings—to the wind-driven flames.

Even after it was all over, I was haunted by a social media post written by a woman who had lived in one of the two seaside mobile-home parks in Pacific Palisades, Palisades Bowl and Tahitian Terrace—vestigial enclaves of a modest beach lifestyle in an otherwise prohibitively expensive part of Los Angeles. The woman worked in the movie industry—maybe in makeup or costumes—and she lamented that she had lost not only her home but her entire community.

All I could think after reading her post was that there had to be a mechanism for rebuilding what was lost, not just the tangible homes but the connections between people formed over years of seeing each other every day—connections that may be even harder to repair or re-create than the homes themselves.

You’d think that replacing mobile or prefabricated houses would be relatively easy: Once the land was cleared and utilities restored, new units could simply be trucked in and plopped down. You may recall that after Hurricane Katrina, the battered landscape of the Mississippi Gulf Coast was filled with mobile homes provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which became known as “FEMA trailers.” And Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, in one of the executive orders she issued during the fire, announced that “displaced residents can use recreational vehicles, tiny homes, modular structures or mobile homes” during the rebuilding process. But Bass’s order was meant for property owners—and most mobile-home dwellers in Pacific Palisades rent their lots.

There is also the fact that once that land is cleared, the property owners may want to sell it. After all, “before the fire,” as the Los Angeles Times noted, “the average home price in Pacific Palisades was more than $3.4 million.”

The idea of rebuilding the lost affordable housing—and especially of adding new affordable units—has also become politically contentious. Former mayoral candidate and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso, who has started a fire-recovery nonprofit called Steadfast LA, told the Los Angeles Times that “external interests” are behind the push for affordability in Pacific Palisades.

Meanwhile, the fire that raced through the Eaton Canyon, about 15 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, decimated Altadena, an unincorporated area adjacent to Pasadena. Altadena was home to another unique community, one formed decades ago by African Americans fleeing the Jim Crow South. The Eaton Fire, which began on January 7, destroyed more than 6,000 homes in Altadena, occupied mostly by middle- and working-class families, many of whom had been in those houses for generations. The fire also destroyed Altadena’s business district as well as many local institutions, including schools, churches, and synagogues, and killed 18 residents, mostly elderly.

So, again, the question is not just how to rebuild housing but how to restore these unique communities. In Altadena, as in ﻿Pacific Palisades, the answer is complicated by another factor: the fire and its aftermath coincided with the ruinous first months of the second Trump administration. In February, The New York Times reported plans to “all but eliminate the office that oversees America’s recovery from the largest disasters,” a section of the Department of Housing and Urban Development called the Office of Community Planning and Development, which has been instrumental in rebuilding after especially damaging storms like 2005’s Katrina and 2012’s Sandy. And by March, Trump’s secretary of homeland security was touting plans to eliminate FEMA as well. The federal spigot is not necessarily going to open this time around, and the spigot itself may be destroyed or privatized.

In mid-January, I received an e-mail from an LA-based nonprofit architecture studio called Office of: Office, which is headed by two women, Alejandra Guerrero and Elizabeth Timme. I had last heard from the studio several years ago when it was offering permit-ready plans for so-called accessory dwelling units—aka garage apartments or granny flats—that could be erected, sans red tape, in the city of Los Angeles. The architects’ goal at the time was to help less affluent homeowners build rental units that would contribute to their economic stability while lessening the shortage of affordable housing.

Their idealistic response to the Eaton Fire was therefore not surprising: “In line with our mission, we are offering our services pro-bono to residents of color who have been impacted by the fires in Southern California. These include: [architectural design and drawings], land use review and permitting, construction oversight and policy and advocacy.… We are providing this support,” they added, “for residents who have historically faced discrimination in housing, inequities in the built environment, and/or challenges in building generational wealth that may be at a disadvantage in their rebuilding efforts.”