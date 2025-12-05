Society / Why Palestine Matters So Much to Queer People Palestinian identity can “upend the whole world order, if done right, if spun right, if we activate it enough. And I think queerness is a very similar kind of identity.”

People participate in the Queer Liberation March in New York City on June 29, 2025. (Leonardo Munoz / AFP via Getty Images)

When Randa Jarrar finally dared to say it publicly—that she was both queer and Palestinian—she said it felt “beautiful to be my authentic self.” But not everyone seemed to agree.

Jarrar, a writer, novelist, and performer, was raising her son in Texas in the early 2000s when she began giving public readings from what would eventually become her debut novel, Map of Home. It wasn’t the easiest time to be a queer Arab American. The Iraq War was raging, and Islamophobia was rampant—even in supposedly liberal hot spots like Austin. During a Q&A after a reading at the Texas Book Festival, the room grew tense when a few audience members began heckling Jarrar—a reaction she says was, until recently, quite common. Her book’s heroine is an underage Arab girl fleeing an abusive father, yet attendees insisted that the queer Palestinian characters in her story needed rescuing—especially if they were queer girls. “They generalized from one character’s experience,” Jarrar told me in November from Los Angeles.

No, she countered, how can a “Christian nationalist country that hates queer people and is murdering Arabs daily” save anyone?

The moment revealed a carefully rationed, transactional empathy that has become the hallmark of Western liberalism. Enough performed compassion to reaffirm the liberals’ own righteousness, but a compassion rooted in paternalism and racism, and one that never risks unsettling the very power structures that enable oppression and suffering.

Two decades later, these contradictions have again come to the fore in many queer spaces. Now, though, Palestine itself—and the genocide in Gaza—is the defining issue.

“Palestine isn’t just another cause for queer movements—it’s a litmus test,” says Alexander Stoffel, a queer historian and author of Eros and Empire. “It reveals two competing visions of queerness. One is white, Western and assimilationist, seeking validation from the very powers that once criminalized it.” The other, he argues, is liberationist and intersectional, grounded in solidarity and “the belief that freedom must include the right of all people to shape their own lives.”

While Stoffel frames the split as ideological, queer Palestinian poet and writer George Abraham pushes it further, seeing queerness and Palestinian identity in practical terms, as twin forces capable of remaking the world. Palestinian identity, Abraham says, has the potential to “upend the whole world order, if done right, if spun right, if we activate it enough. And I think queerness is a very similar kind of identity.”

They describe attending a Pride event in Montreal, where Palestinian and trans flags could be seen everywhere, fluttering side-by-side as attendees chanted “Pride is a riot.” It was moving, they said, to see advocates of the two communities standing together, even if they felt a pointed skepticism towards the idea of flags—or, more broadly, nation-states and the ideals that come with them. “Palestinian identity is insurgent and resistive. This is not a commodifiable identity. It can’t be reduced by capital or by representational wins,” they said, adding, “who are our identities legible to and for? How do we negotiate that? How do we reclaim our own illegibility to these systems that just want us dead?” But if queerness and Palestine have the potential to reshape the world both ideologically and practically, the main obstacle to both is a global order that prioritizes the dominance of one group at the expense of another’s existence.

Scrolling through queer dating apps like Grindr over the past two years, I noticed an increase in symbols of solidarity with Palestinians, such as the watermelon emoji. But it’s not only unfolding online; it has spilled into the streets, where Palestine has become a flash point at Pride events across North America and Europe. It increasingly takes center stage—exposing the contradictions within spaces that celebrate inclusion while excluding the Palestinian struggle.

In Ottawa this past August, the city’s annual Ottawa Capital Pride parade was canceled abruptly, after a dispute over Palestine. Activist Emily Quaile of Queers4Palestine said her group had been invited by the ceremonial leader (known as the grand marshal) to march at the head of the parade, alongside indigenous floats such as the First Nations, Métis, and Inuits—a gesture meant to center communities too often pushed to the margins. But after Capital Pride retracted a statement in solidarity with Palestinians, Queers4Palestine retaliated, staging a protest against the Pride march itself. “We stopped the parade to expose how Capital Pride was talking out of two sides of its mouth,” she said.

The plan, she explained, was “to expose the role of Ottawa’s mayor and others in pressuring Prides to be silent about Palestine.” Quaile pointed to the overlap between Canada’s anti-trans movement and anti-Muslim networks—groups behind campaigns against abortion, women’s rights, and Muslim communities. “They’re all the same people,” she said. “And they’re the same people who are also anti-Indigenous, who believe violently in the white man’s right to property.”