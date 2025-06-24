The Death and Rebirth of New York City A new documentary about the 1975 fiscal crisis, Drop Dead City, is entertaining to watch but dangerously misleading as history—or politics.

Sins of the father: Drop Dead City, a documentary about the 1975 New York City fiscal crisis, is an entertaining watch, but codirector Michael Rohatyn’s determination to burnish the myth of his father, Felix, (right) as the “man who saved New York City” leaves it a long way from reliable history. (NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images; UPI / Bettmann Archive / Getty Images)

Drop Dead City, a documentary about the 1975 New York fiscal crisis, is well-timed for this budget-cutting age of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill and Elon Musk’s chain saw, though less as critique than as exculpating history. The resolution of that crisis—deep cuts in public spending and services—was the opening act in a global five-decade austerity campaign that has yet to end. This film, though rich in interviews with principals, from a colorful sanitation union guy to a fiscal watchdog who says “fuck” a lot, and replete with evocative visuals from the 1970s—an era of comical fashions and prominent sideburns—nonetheless comes up way short on the politics. You learn very little about the class war in which the fiscal crisis represented a crucial engagement.

A possible reason for this shortcoming might be that one of the film’s two producer-directors is Michael Rohatyn, son of Felix, top commander of the forces of austerity who is often canonized as the city’s “savior.” Given his prominent role in the crisis, Felix gets a rather modest amount of screen time (though plenty of praise from the supporting cast). It’s surprising he didn’t get more. He doesn’t appear until nearly an hour in. Michael told The New York Times, “I was very moved to see his charm and his intellect right there on the surface. I think he would be really proud of the film. He might think there’s not enough of him in it, and he might be right.” Filial pride can be an admirable thing, but a documentary is the wrong place for it.

The standard story is that during the fat decades of New York’s post–World War II Golden Age, the city got used to spending profligately to fund generous social programs and high wages for unionized municipal workers—without paying much attention to where the money was coming from. For New York, the New Deal never ended. That fiscal insouciance got a boost from a man who personally never had to worry about where the money was coming from: Nelson Rockefeller, who was the state’s governor from 1959 to 1973. Rocky, an old-style liberal Republican, loved spending money, especially on big projects, and was a generous patron to the city.

When the economy turned sour in the 1970s, the city continued to spend, covering its expanding revenue shortfalls by borrowing vast amounts of money. Revenues were weakening because of the disappearance of hundreds of thousands of jobs, many of them in manufacturing. (Hard as it is to believe today, New York was once a major manufacturing center.) Those jobs were disappearing at the same time affluent whites were moving to the suburbs, replaced by poor, dark-skinned people who needed more social services than those they were replacing. Big-name firms moved their corporate headquarters out of the city to the suburbs, a further hit to revenue (and prestige). Worse, the city didn’t know how much it was spending and how little it was taking in because its accounting was a mess. Or, as that sharp-tongued fiscal watchdog, Stephen Berger, put it, “There were no fucking books.”

That canonical story isn’t all wrong. Revenues were collapsing, jobs were disappearing, and only energetic borrowing sustained high spending. New York, with an extensive municipal hospital system and a university that charged no tuition, was trying to run a regime of social democracy in one city that had become unaffordable without major structural transformations. And the books really were a mess.

But there are also some problems with the standard story.

One is that for every borrower who gets in trouble there’s a lender who should have known better. The bankers didn’t start asking serious questions about New York’s rickety finances for years—they were making too much money selling the city’s bonds. Whether it’s the New York City debt crisis, or the Latin American debt crisis that came shortly afterward, or the European debt crisis that broke out in 2008, there have always been sermons about the responsibility of the debtor. The irresponsibility of the creditor is rarely mentioned—and, not coincidentally, the debtor ends up paying most of the costs.

And then there’s the disappearance of factory jobs. Clearly, deindustrialization is a global story, but New York’s planning elite—big real estate in conjunction with city government planning agencies and affiliated nonprofits—made sure it started early and happened big and fast. As Robert Fitch showed in his book The Assassination of New York, and his masterful essay “Planning New York,” those planners wanted the smelly factories and their disreputable workers shipped out to Jersey and replaced by skyscrapers inhabited by more respectable sorts like lawyers and bankers. That would raise rents and property values, which is the leading passion of the real estate sector. What is often presented as a force of nature, the outward movement of manufacturing, had a heavy planning hand behind it. Also, Fitch argued, much of the lamented spending went to projects that real estate interests favored, though of course lurid tales about welfare mothers achieved much wider circulation than that detail. None of this history is in Drop Dead City.

There were signs of trouble for New York City years before it went into crisis. A big chunk of the West Side Highway fell down in December 1973, and a few months later Con Edison skipped a dividend for the first time since it started paying them in 1885—a sign of the city’s failing health. Despite these spasms, the banks kept underwriting the city’s bonds and distributing them—until they had a sudden change of heart in early 1975.

One of the city’s favorite fiscal gimmicks was issuing bonds called “tax anticipation notes.” They sound like something you’d issue to get over a temporary dry patch, but they weren’t. As John Osnato, then a young lawyer for one of the banks, recounts in the movie: “I met with the assistant controller and I asked him a question which he said no one had ever asked before and I said, you are issuing tax anticipation notes. What taxes do you anticipate receiving? And he actually wrote out some information for me on a yellow legal pad and I looked at it and I said, goodness, I don’t think they have the room to back this issuance because if you don’t anticipate receiving taxes because you’ve collected them already, you can’t issue a tax anticipation note. Well, pretty quickly the show kind of collapsed.” The banks—who had never asked this simple question before, though they should have—cut the city off, and panic ensued. When you’re as deep in debt as New York was, you need new loans just to pay off the old ones—and then new loans on top of that to pay your expenses. Could the city pay its debts, or would it have to default and file for bankruptcy?