Activism / Minneapolis to ICE: Get the Fuck Out! An ICE agent shot dead Renee Nicole Good. Residents are ready to fight back.

People demonstrate against ICE during a vigil honoring Renée Nicole Good, who was shot dead by an immigration officer earlier in the day in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 7, 2026. (Kerem Yucel / AFP via Getty Images)

Minneapolis—At the base of a barren tree in south Minneapolis, candles flickered in the night. The vigil held for Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother and poet shot in the face by a federal agent yesterday morning, was over, but congregants remained. Some held flowers. Some warmed themselves by makeshift fire pits. Some cried. Nearby in the snow, two words were scrawled in red: ICE KILLS.

“We haven’t seen a gathering this large in our city since the murder of George Floyd,” Suleiman Adan, the deputy executive director of CAIR Minnesota, said of the vigil, which drew thousands. Indeed, Good’s death follows an unfortunately familiar pattern: Law enforcement uses lethal force, a video circulates, self-defense is claimed, protesters accumulate, demands are made. According to Minneapolis City Council member Robin Wonsley, the calls to action are straightforward: ICE out of Minneapolis, justice for Renee.

“Her murder should not be allowed to happen without any repercussions,” Wonsley told me. “That should not be a national standard.” The agent needs to be arrested, and there needs to be local control of the investigation. According to MPR, state investigators have already been ousted from the case, with the FBI serving as the sole investigative unit.

Any investigation undertaken by the federal government will likely be a sham, Alex Vitale, author of The End of Policing, added. “Folks should be trying to produce their own sense of justice,” he said, citing the We Charge Genocide petition of the 1950s, which aimed to hold police and mobs accountable for the killings of unarmed Black men and women. The US government has long been reluctant to reckon with its violence.

At the same time as the candlelight vigil held in Good’s honor, Kristi Noem, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), held a press conference in which she dubbed Good a “domestic terrorist”—a label the administration increasingly applies to anyone who disagrees with them. This morning, protesters gathered outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Building, which houses DHS, just as they did for Noem’s visit in late October. On Monday alone, ICE agents arrested 150 people in Minneapolis.

“The real and consequential question is how far Minnesota officials are willing to go to challenge out-of-control federal law enforcement,” Stuart Schrader, author of Badges Without Borders, said. “Prosecutors should be convening a grand jury to indict the shooter, and state and local law enforcement or National Guard should be mobilized to stop ICE. If I were Walz, I would cross the Rubicon.”

Coleen Fitzgerald, a protester dressed as a clown, considers an investigation the bare minimum. “I suppose burning at the stake isn’t an option,” she said.