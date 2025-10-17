Society / What Is Lorin Stein Doing at Tablet? What Is Lorin Stein Doing at “Tablet”? The former Paris Review editor was ostracized over sexual harassment allegations. Now he’s editing a divisive, right-wing Jewish magazine. What’s going on?

Lorin Stein, then-editor of The Paris Review, speaks during the Paris Review Spring Revel gala in New York, on Tuesday, April 3, 2012.

(Amanda Gordon / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

You can tell almost everything you need to know about Tablet’s new monthly print magazine from its ads. The back cover of the first issue, published in June, features three torpedoes crashing through the waves. “Command the sea command the world,” the ad declares. And, in smaller letters, “Rebuild the arsenal.” It’s selling Anduril, the Peter Thiel–seeded defense contractor with an Elvish name from The Lord of the Rings that translates to “Sword of the West.” Between the covers, the ads tend more toward culture war than military hardware. They include products like the transphobic athletic clothier XX-XY (which calls itself “the only brand with the ovaries to stand up for women’s sports”); “Pirate Wires,” a newsletter by Thiel protégé Mike Solana; the Dimes Square right’s favorite fashion designer Elena Velez; and new CBS News editor in chief (and former Tablet writer) Bari Weiss’s University of Austin (“Come to a school that doesn’t hate you”).

Most of the stuff in between the ads is likewise mindlessly provocative. A sidebar features a meme showing Osama bin Laden saying, “I have done nothing wrong, ever, in my life,” and the 79-year-old actor Henry Winkler, labeled “Gen Z on TikTok,” responding, “I know this and I love you.” The front of the book has a piece interviewing Javier Milei fans in Argentina and an essay from a former columnist at Compact, the Soros foundation and Thiel–funded illiberal online magazine, with a paper-thin argument that intelligence agencies could be funneling very online young men into a “Nazi-satanist” cult as a way of besmirching the right. The feature well has a piece on Bill Gates’s influence in Africa. The provocations in subsequent issues are slightly more subdued—ads for the potter and interior decorator Jonathan Adler have replaced Anduril on the back covers—but the tone remains.

But perhaps the most effective provocation in the new magazine is the presence of executive editor Lorin Stein on its masthead. Stein’s resignation as the editor of The Paris Review in 2017, after he admitted to abusing his position to initiate sexual relationships with interns and writers, was one of the high-water marks of the MeToo movement in media. The Paris Review moved on, hiring a new editor and a new staff that was, for a time, made up almost entirely of women. Stein receded from view. His appointment as the man overseeing Tablet’s print efforts, under editor in chief Alana Newhouse, marks his return from the wilderness.

Many of Stein’s former colleagues are flabbergasted. “My first reaction was, ‘How is this a good business decision?’ Because there are hundreds of people in New York City qualified for that job,” said former Paris Review intern Matthew Frye-Castillo. “But then the more I thought about it, and the more I looked into Tablet, and it seems increasingly conservative, maybe that’s the point. His editorship reflects the rollback of DEI and MeToo. So in that sense, if you want to rebuke MeToo as this overly fussy movement, then Lorin Stein would be the perfect candidate.” (Tablet’s spokesperson declined interview requests on behalf of Stein and Newhouse and declined to review written questions, citing an as-yet-unpublished exclusive they’d granted The New York Times.)

Stein’s is the latest in a series of MeToo media comebacks. Semafor has been trumpeting former ABC News political director Mark Halperin’s “return to influence,” after CNN reported that he had sexually harassed five women, with his YouTube show 2WAY; former New Republic literary editor Leon Wieseltier, who apologized for his “offenses” after staffers accused him of sexual harassment, is presiding over a literary scene in DC around his journal Liberties; and I’ve seen younger TV types at an Esquire party flocking around Charlie Rose, who was fired by CBS after eight women told The Washington Post that he’d sexually harassed them.

“A lot of people are making their comebacks in a really surreptitious way. There isn’t an overt discussion that they’ve had about their past behavior or how they’re thinking differently about their work or about their relationship to women or employees in the workplace,” said Alexandra Kleeman, a novelist whose first published piece was in Stein’s Paris Review. “For someone to take on a similar role to the one in which they created a harmful working environment, and to do it without that sort of reckoning, sends a really specific message about what kind of behavior may be condoned, explicitly or implicitly. It’s a statement that abuses of power are tolerable again.”

For people who worked under Stein at The Paris Review, his new position inspires concern for Tablet’s staff. “Working with him was awful a lot of the time,” said one former staffer who asked to remain anonymous so they’d have a chance to move on with their life. “The idea of him being in charge of a staff again, I wouldn’t want it.” They recalled a charged office environment. “You can see it a lot in what he chose to publish: There’s an obsession with sex. That extended to conversations with people in the office. It extended to the way he behaved. It infused the entire atmosphere of The Paris Review,” they said. ”It wasn’t just the sexual harassment, it was the way that he treated people. He made comments to women in the office. There was a young staffer that was going to meet a writer and he told her to put on some lipstick. Comments that taken alone never seemed like very much, but it was death by a thousand cuts.”

When the “Shitty Media Men” list began circulating with allegations of assault and workplace harassment against Stein in 2017, staffers heard a ring of truth. “Most, if not all, felt that some of what he was being accused of was true and knew what the environment in the office was like,” said the anonymous staffer. They weren’t too surprised when The New York Times reported that he’d nonconsensually slid his hand up a woman’s skirt at a work dinner. (Stein did not share his perspective with the Times on that story.) Before his resignation and the Times story, Stein didn’t discuss the list with them, but he took action to respond to its challenging optics. “Sometime after the list came out, a reporter called for comment, and Lorin had an intern call him back with a prepared statement,” recalled the staffer. “It was deeply uncomfortable. To ask interns to speak for him?”

For some, Stein’s apology to The Paris Review board felt like enough. “This was a major fuck-up, but he owned it and he acted appropriately: He resigned,” said longtime board member Jeanne McCulloch, noting that she was speaking for herself and not the board. “He resigned before the investigative team at Debevoise & Plimpton had to come into the office to tell us the results, chapter and verse, of their investigation. Now, whether the timing of his resignation had to do with that or not, I have no idea, but if it were me, it certainly would.” Others felt Stein’s apology fell short. “After he resigned and came back to the office, he said to everyone, ‘I’m sorry to be leaving you like this.’ It wasn’t an apology, it was narcissism,” said the anonymous staffer. “What has he done to make amends? Does he even think he really did anything wrong? What kind of assurances would a new staff have?”

Stein found several less public ports of call after departing The Paris Review. In 2022, he started a book imprint for the New York bookstore chain McNally Jackson, angering staff, though associate publisher Nathan Rostron became the face of the imprint. “I think I might take a more kind of European approach to justice,” the chain’s proprietor, Sarah McNally, explained in a New York magazine profile. In 2024, New York University canceled a graduate journalism class that Stein was set to teach after a student publication reached out for comment. Tablet, however, appears not to mind the controversy.