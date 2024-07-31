Letters / Letters: Writing About Science Readers disagree with criticism of recent opinion pieces in The New York Times about the origins of Covid-19 and the public health response to it.

In a recent science opinion piece, Gregg Gonsalves and John P. Moore decry other such pieces by Zeynep Tufekci and Alina Chan, whom they characterize as biased and insufficiently expert on questions of virus origins and public health management [“The New York Times Is Failing Its Readers Badly on Covid,” TheNation.com, June 21].

Concerning Dr. Chan’s discussion of Covid origins, Gonsalves and Moore state that “the Times’ science and politics reporters have covered all aspects of this saga objectively and fairly.” They support this with two links to the Times from more than a year ago, one of which is a flimsy report suggesting that raccoon dogs were the intermediate species in the transmission of the virus to humans. Raccoon dogs are no longer mentioned by proponents of the market scenario, including in the January 2024 letter Gonsalves and Moore cite as “the evidence” in their statement that “the preponderance of the evidence implies that the virus jumped from an animal to a human host in a Wuhan ‘wet market.’” The three opinion pieces they cite in support of their assertions were all based on two papers published in the journal Science two years ago, which have been discredited by more recent genetic, geolocalization, statistical, and epidemiological studies. These are cited in Dr. Chan’s unprecedentedly data-rich (for a general newspaper) New York Times essay.

On what basis have Drs. Gonsalves and Moore appointed themselves arbiters of what constitutes “all aspects of this saga”? They state that Dr. Chan, despite her unquestionably citing more recent studies than they have, has exhibited a “science be damned” attitude to the Covid origins question, and the Times, by having “revived” the lab leak hypothesis (which they acknowledge is a viable possibility) has done so as well. By impugning continued discussion of this vital question while crediting the opinion pieces of one side and ridiculing the good-faith presentation by a serious advocate of the other, Gonsalves and Moore have done a disservice to all of us.

Stuart A. Newman

pleasantville, ny

Felipe C. Cabello

hawthorne, ny

The writers are, respectively, a professor of cell biology and anatomy and a professor emeritus of pathology, microbiology, and immunology at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York. Dr. Newman is a coauthor with Tina Stevens of Biotech Juggernaut: Hope, Hype, and Hidden Agendas of Entrepreneurial BioScience (Routledge, 2019). Dr. Cabello made key early contributions to DNA splicing technology and was the chair of our university’s federally mandated Institutional Biosafety Committee for more than a decade.



As most readers of The Nation surely know, The New York Times fails its readers on numerous issues, from science to politics, and has done so repeatedly. So it is with The Nation in this case, which is disappointing. Science is not a priesthood, but rather a community of investigators, engaged in research, discourse and criticism. As an institution, it is no more or less fragile than any other of our social institutions, many of which are currently undergoing severe stresses, including education, justice, etc. Science does not stand apart, much as we might wish it so.