Activism / Comment / Keith Ellison: Trump Hates Minnesotans Because We Love Each Other The president has gone after us because of who we are and what we value. We have an obligation to resist.

Minneapolis, February 3, 2026. (Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images)

This article appears in the March 2026 issue, with the headline “Why We Fight.”

Operation Metro Surge, the Trump administration campaign that has targeted the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota, which I serve as attorney general, appears to be the single largest deployment of immigration agents in the history of the United States. This domestic invasion has inflicted tremendous damage on our state.

Federal agents have killed two people in two weeks—Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old poet and mother of three, and Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse who worked at the Minneapolis VA hospital. (There has been at least one additional nonlethal shooting.)

Agents have stopped countless numbers of people and demanded, in effect, that they show their papers—in America. We have seen door-to-door searches where agents barge into people’s homes without cause. We have seen stores shuttered, markets shut down, restaurants under siege, employees afraid to go to work, and students afraid to go to school. We will be living with the scars from these abuses for years to come.

That is why my office sued the Trump administration. We sought a restraining order to halt Operation Metro Surge in its tracks. The lawsuit that we filed was, to my mind, necessitated by the federal government’s unprecedented abuse of the Constitution and by President Trump’s overt promise of “retribution” against the state of Minnesota. We have been able to marshal facts to show that the reason Trump’s domestic army has flooded our state is not because we have an especially large population of undocumented immigrants. Rather, we have been targeted because Trump sees us as his political enemy. That is a violation of our First Amendment right to free expression.

In addition, the 10th Amendment gives Minnesota dual sovereignty with the federal government. Yet we have seen the White House try to force elected leaders to bend to its will rather than to the will of the people of our state. The federal government has deployed more than 3,000 masked and heavily armed agents to achieve what Congress or a court would never grant: coerced control over the politics of Minnesotans.

People may ask, “Why is Minnesota having to deal with this targeted oppression?” One answer is that we voted against the president three elections in a row—something he has publicly said he resents deeply. But there’s a deeper, truer answer: Trump has gone after us because of who we are and what we value.

We welcome strangers. We see refugees as cherished members of our community, not as threats. We take care of the vulnerable among us. We want to be a great place for everyone to live—no matter where they come from. And, while we of course believe in the rule of law, we also believe that immigration is not a sin.

In short, Trump hates us because we love each other.

To those watching this madness unfold from elsewhere in America: I submit to you that just as Portland and Chicago and Los Angeles were precursors to Minneapolis, Minneapolis is a precursor to a whole lot of other cities and states, including Maine, that Trump has his eye on. If we don’t stop this behavior in Minnesota, it will only expand—and that won’t be good for anyone in our country.

We need to recognize that this is a constitutional test for Minnesota and for the entire nation. This reality has led me to think a good deal recently about first principles, and about the very premises on which this nation was founded.