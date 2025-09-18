Society / Jimmy Kimmel’s Bosses Sold Us All Out Mainstream media is complicit in the biggest attack on free speech since the McCarthy era. Kimmel’s suspension is just the latest proof.

Jimmy Kimmel on the September 16 edition of his talk show. (ABC)

Donald Trump has lamented the fact that the United States hasn’t won a major war since 1945. But the president might soon claim credit for breaking that streak, because he’s winning his war against one of his most implacable foes: late-night TV shows.

For decades, the hosts of these shows have mocked American presidents of both parties. These jibes against the commander in chief have typically been treated as what they are: a normal and benign cultural ritual in a country that ostensibly takes pride in its traditions of free speech and dissent. But Trump, like all would-be authoritarians, has a thin skin and no ability to laugh at himself. As a former reality-show star, he remains excessively obsessed with TV shows and ratings, seeing celebrities as rivals to be brought down. He’s often railed against programs such that lampoon him, such as Saturday Night Live (which he threatened to sue in 2019).

Late-night shows survived Trump’s first term. But it’s not clear that they’ll survive his second one—particularly because the corporations that own them keep caving in to the president. In July, CBS announced that it would be canceling The Late Show when host Stephen Colbert’s contract expires next May. This move was clearly an attempt to propitiate Trump at a time when White House regulators were evaluating a bid by Skydance Media to purchase Paramount, the parent company of CBS. The bid was approved later that month. Trump chortled at Colbert’s firing and wrote, “Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel and then, a weak, and very insecure, Jimmy Fallon.”

On Wednesday, ABC offered up its own late-night sacrifice to Trump. The network announced that it was pulling Jimmy Kimmel’s show off the air “indefinitely.” The proximate cause: Kimmel’s comments criticizing right-wingers for capitalizing on the assassination of Charlie Kirk. During his Monday monologue on his show, Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Fairly examined, these words were neither offensive nor factually wrong. Kimmel wasn’t saying that the killer was definitely a part of the “MAGA gang”—he was objecting to the way MAGA was responding to the shooting. But the right seized on them and mischaracterized them as claiming that the assassin was a Trump supporter. One of those who went after Kimmel was Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, who indicated he might use the regulatory power of his agency to punish ABC. On a podcast on Wednesday, Carr said, “Frankly, when you see stuff like this—I mean, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

These words were clearly a threat and had their intended impact. Responding to a journalist questioning him about Kimmel’s suspension, Carr sent back a GIF of characters from The Office doing “raise the roof” motions. Trump again took a victory lap, posting on Truth Social:

Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyer], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT

The fact that Trump’s war against late-night talk-show hosts is ludicrous should not disguise the fact that it is dangerous. It is part and parcel of the largest attack on free speech since the McCarthy Era of the early 1950s (which is more accurately designated the Second Red Scare).