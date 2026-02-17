Society / Epstein Class Clowns One key revelation in the wide correspondence of the late pedophile: The rich and powerful just aren’t all that bright.

Jeffrey Epstein, along with some of the many plutocratic dopes of his acquaintance. (Martin Bureau / AFP via Getty Images)

Adisturbing number of the oligarchs responsible for the mess we’re in are not very smart. I realize that this seems like a minor complaint when so many of them are also evil, incompetent, and causing enormous amounts of human suffering. (Though perhaps it’s better that they’re dimly lit, because who knows how much worse things would be if they were truly evil geniuses?)

Still, after reading through the Epstein files this past week, I think it’s important to underline this basic point—especially since so many of the plutocrats clustered around the late pedophilic sex trafficker get described in press accounts as s geniuses and brilliant thinkers solely because they are powerful and wealthy. It’s precisely this benign assumption of competence and intelligence that lets them get away with murder. (For any lawyers reading this: I am not talking about any specific or literal murder, though I think I can safely and legally say that the hyperbolic overestimation of their collective intelligence lets them get away with, among other things, participating in a global sex-trafficking ring.)

Is it more important that they’re immoral than that they’re wildly incurious people—mediocre thinkers who only seek out opinions and research that conform to their worldview that their privilege and power as wealthy white men (they’re almost all wealthy white men) is both natural and correct? Sure. But their evil and their ignorance are neither mutually exclusive nor unrelated. On some level, much of society thinks these men are wealthy because they know better than most and deserve the power and plunder they luxuriate in. This idea is intertwined with the Horatio Alger myth—that if you work hard, you’re smart and determined, and apply yourself and you’ll be a great American success. The myth is so ingrained in our hyper-capitalist culture that it’s often also assumed that the equation is true in reverse: If you’ve achieved success in America, by any means whatsoever, you must have worked harder and been smarter.

That presumption of intellectual capacity and competence protects the über-rich from accountability, and allows policymakers to hold the poor to a higher standard of behavior than they do for any given billionaire. It is not a small thing, and it’s not ancillary to the systemic problem of an unequal society controlled by unapologetic hoarders of wealth.

I had hoped that when Elon Musk started tweeting a few hundred times a day, it would thoroughly debunk the idea that he was brilliant and should be invested with the ability to control multiple large enterprises, including a very large public company, other people’s retirement portfolios by extension—and for a while, the president of the United States. Musk enjoys trolling and is routinely snowed by fake news reports. These traits by themselves are not exactly the hallmarks of a rigorous mind, and neither is doing enough ketamine to kill an elephant. But the world’s richest man is most out of his depth when he’s trying to engage authoritatively on topics where he possesses zero expertise—like genetics and biological sciences. Among the boneheaded claims he’s confidently made in public: that C-sections have caused babies to be born with larger brains, that the coronavirus panic was dumb (in March of 2020), that Italy would soon have “no people” thanks to declining birth rates. This has not stopped people and institutions from continuing to hand him money and influence on a cosmic scale. When presented with evidence that this largest of oligarchs doesn’t know what he’s talking about, they consider it data secondary to Tesla’s stock price.

Musk’s obsession with genetics, race, gender, biology, and population growth is a recurring theme in the Epstein files. Its adherents include many of the bigger-name entries there—again, all wealthy white men who’ve had some outsize business success. Even the Epstein cronies who are not outrageously wealthy are well-connected and powerful in academia, where Epstein spent a lot of time trying to establish himself as a thinker and sophisticate, possibly to counter his lack of actual academic credentials.

The files are full of these men spouting theories about population decline, the supposed inferiority of non-white people, and what rights women should and shouldn’t have. These theories are bigoted and evil, but they are also—and I mention this again for a reason—very, very dumb. Epstein and Musk both believed that they are, as white men, genetically superior and tried to (or did) impregnate large numbers of women because they wanted to spread their supposedly superior DNA far and wide in order to create a more intelligent population. This is a childlike understanding of genetics, population sciences, and probably the female reproductive system. When Epstein floated his theories to rooms full of well-credentialed academics and scientists, many of them nodded along because he offered them research money. (This, too, is the behavior of people who are definitely venal and quite possibly not all that bright.) He told one scientist that he believed atoms behaved “like investors in a marketplace”—an eyebrow-raising claim that is easily contradicted by fourth-grade science textbooks.

There is nothing wrong with not understanding things that aren’t in your field of expertise; as Socrates said, the origin of true wisdom is acknowledging that “I know that I know nothing.” But these particular know-nothings are a far cry from Socrates. Instead of learning more in a spirit of humility, their typical response when confronted with evidence that their store of knowledge is thin wasn’t to consult with actual experts; rather, it was to assume the experts whose facts and research contradict their theories are wrong and that anything can be learned simply by thinking from first principles. (This is why Elon Musk dreams of colonies on Mars and NASA scientists do not: They have already thought through the problem a lot more, and actually understand the science.)

The crappy thinking that pervades all of this would be innocuous if the complacent know-nothings in question were just 20-year-olds posting on Reddit boards. But these people influence major policy decisions, allocate money on our behalf whether we like it or not, and are responsible politically for where we are now—at the precipice of utter democratic collapse and bringing back measles.

Some people I know who loathe Elon Musk still keep insisting to me that he must be very, very smart, or Tesla and SpaceX wouldn’t be successful. I do not believe Musk is box-of-rocks dumb, but I’ve known plenty of not very bright people who’ve had success with early-stage start-ups. And the thing about the kind of wealth that a giant financial exit (like Musk’s Paypal payday) gets you is that you can fail a lot and no one notices, if you’re just successful some of the time. (This is how early-stage investments work generally.) The successes are not de facto proof of genius, and often there’s a domino effect: One success facilitates the next one in terms of capital investments and support.