James C. Scott, the Ambivalent Anarchist The radical anthropologist offered not only incisive studies of the state but also a vision of what life looked like beyond it.

A screenshot from a 2011 interview with James C. Scott. (Yale University)

With little charity but unerring accuracy, the anthropologist Eric Wolf once described his discipline’s original sin. Anthropologists, he wrote, “look for pristine replicas of the precapitalist, preindustrial past in the sinks and margins of the capitalist, industrial world.” But the search did not take place in a vacuum:

Europeans and Americans would never have encountered these supposed bearers of a pristine past if they had not encountered one another, in bloody fact, as Europe reached out to seize the resources and populations of the other continents. Thus, it has been rightly said that anthropology is an offspring of imperialism.

The same could be said of most fields of scientific inquiry, few of which escaped the bloody cartography of European conquest. But anthropology is different. It is part of a cohort of disciplines (mineral and petroleum sciences also come to mind) not only predicated on the existence of a strong expansive state but descended directly from efforts to increase state power over unconquered peoples and exploitable territory. This fact is the irresolvable tension at the heart of the subject. As the comparative study of cultures, anthropology can increase our understanding of the world. It might help counter prejudice or preserve intangible heritages. But much of its knowledge has come to “us” —those of us in the state cores of the “capitalist, industrial world”—on the backs of colonialism and empire.

In the middle of the 20th century, a new generation of scholars, influenced by Marxism, began to question the hierarchical assumptions about race and civilization that were intrinsic to the field’s myth of the pristine primitive. Although still mostly white and male, anthropology became, not for the first time, a site of imagined emancipatory potential. One of Wolf’s peers at Columbia, Stanley Diamond, argued that anthropologists— even if they often appear to their informants as spies, and even if they are spies, in a manner of speaking—are also “double agents”:

That is, they are marginal to the commercial-industrial society that created them, but they eagerly explore the areas opened up to them by colonialism. Anthropology is an academic discipline, but it also implies revolt, a search for human possibilities.

James C. Scott, who died last month, was just such a double agent. He was among the greatest plumbers in our lifetime of the “sinks and margins of the capitalist, industrial world,” finding in the agrarian villages and high-friction highlands of Southeast Asia a patchwork of concepts that has changed the way social scientists understand resistance, authority, and the state itself. A professor of political science and anthropology at Yale (although he considered himself an interloper in the latter field), Scott produced a half-dozen books as engaging as they are idiosyncratic, elucidating subtle forms of resistance practiced in the subaltern world and proposing new ways of understanding the ambitions of the modern nation-state. He remained a lifelong citizen of the academy but built a reputation as a left libertarian thinker whose influence was felt among anti-authoritarian artists and activists living far beyond it.

James Campbell Scott was born in New Jersey in 1936, the son of a doctor whose early death crushed the family’s economic prospects. He attended a Quaker school on a scholarship, then Williams College, where he wrote an honors thesis on Burma. He postponed attending Harvard Law School to spend a year studying in the country—his first experience abroad—followed by travel in North Africa. The trips convinced him to drop law for political science.

Scott’s trajectory was set by the anti-war movement of the 1960s. As an undergraduate, he was active in the National Student Association, a predecessor of Students for a Democratic Society, and his early research took place against a backdrop of peasant insurgencies and brutal US interventions in Southeast Asia. He turned down a CIA recruiter’s offer to write reports for the agency but later learned his NSA dispatches were being forwarded to it anyway. He realized that academic work was always at risk of appropriation by the state. As he recalled, “At that point it seemed to be the most important thing I could do with my time, to understand peasant politics, peasant revolution and wars of national liberation.”

Scott earned his PhD at Yale, writing a dissertation based on his interviews of civil servants in newly independent Malaysia. He then found a job as professor of Southeast Asian politics at the University of Wisconsin, where he lectured on Vietnam to auditoriums packed with students against the war. His dissertation was published as Political Ideology in Malaysia in 1968, at the height of a global fever of revolt, though it did not find a wide audience. Scott considered it to be a failure. He was working, he said, in a “narrow, hyper-specialized discipline” he would soon abandon. His follow-up, Comparative Political Corruption, on machine politics, likewise had little impact.

But with his next book, Scott inaugurated a run of significant classics. Published upon his return to Yale in 1976, The Moral Economy of the Peasant examined the “subsistence ethic” that evolved among peasants in Southeast Asia, a region vulnerable not only to weak authoritarian states and foreign conquest but also to typhoons and drought. Its first pages describe a man-made famine that struck North Vietnam under Japanese occupation in which around 2 million Vietnamese people died. These were themes that would occupy Scott for the rest of his career: the immense precariousness of the rural peasantry and the disasters of state schemes to control their resources.

Moral Economy argued that peasants make rational choices about their lives even when those choices do not appear to maximize individual economic benefit. If peasants did not always enlarge their yields as much as possible in the manner of a capitalist farmer, this was because they were choosing to minimize risks that would otherwise be catastrophic. By sharing their harvests with other villagers, farmers created systems of reciprocity that served as risk insurance against famines and other disasters. Here Scott was advancing an idea described by the philosopher Michael Polanyi, who believed that these kinds of redistributive mechanisms made premodern economies immune from the threat of individual starvation, producing so-called primitive societies that were “more human than market economy, and at the same time less economic.” But while Polanyi saw this as something of the distant past, Scott suggested that such systems of mutual aid had persisted into the era of colonial rule and remained common sense for those who engaged in them. They only broke down under new tax systems and market impositions, which ultimately drove peasants to revolt —most often unsuccessfully.