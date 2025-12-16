Feature / How LA Defeated Donald Trump And how the rest of the country can too.

Illustration by Adrià Fruitós.

This article appears in the January 2026 issue, with the headline “How LA Defeated Trump.”

This article is part of a special Nation package devoted to LA’s bold stand against the Trump administration’s assaults on the city.

Donald Trump hates Los Angeles—and for good reason. Los Angeles is a deep-blue city that regularly backs Democrats at every level of government. It is a strong union town in a nation where the labor movement is treading water. It is majority Black and brown, with whites representing only 28 percent of its nearly 4 million residents. And it must particularly gall this president, who has made his name by attacking immigrants, to have to acknowledge that almost 35 percent of the population of one of the wealthiest urban centers in the world came from a different country. The City of the Angels was one of the first of America’s sanctuary cities, and it remains defiantly proud of this status—refusing cooperation with the ICE and Border Patrol thugs that Trump has unleashed to terrorize the nation’s Black, brown, and Asian neighborhoods.

It is this resistance—and the ever-growing, diverse, militant, and creative ways it is challenging the government’s ethnic-cleansing campaign—that Trump hates above all. The movement was unrelenting from the moment of his second inauguration, with near-daily actions at workplaces, churches, schools, courthouses, detention centers, and the hotels that were housing ICE agents. For all these reasons, Trump decided to escalate his war on LA. In June and July of 2025, he ordered more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to invade the city. With this absurd re-creation of storming “the halls of Montezuma,” Trump hoped to crush all resistance, terrorize immigrants, and send a potent message to other cities that were proud and protective of their diversity.

But Trump failed. LA refused to bend. And by the end of July, almost all of the 5,000 troops were gone. “President Trump is realizing that his political theater backfired,” announced California Governor Gavin Newsom. “This militarization was always unnecessary and deeply unpopular.” What Newsom said was true. But it is important to remember that it took fierce and effective local opposition to bring about this realization. The story of that opposition offers a lesson for communities across the country.

The spark that lit the flame: The arrest and beating of SEIU California president David Huerta kicked the LA resistance into overdrive. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

The LA Resistencia, already mobilized to oppose deportations, was ready when Trump’s troops marched in. Large rallies were organized at a downtown detention center on June 6.

That same day, SEIU California president David Huerta was injured and arrested while documenting an ICE raid in downtown Los Angeles. In a statement released from his hospital bed, Huerta said, “What happened to me is not about me; this is about something much bigger…. Hard-working people, and members of our family and our community, are being treated like criminals. We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice.”

Huerta’s beating and arrest kicked the resistance into warp speed. The Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, one of the largest union federations in the country, went into action. On June 9, a labor-led demonstration drew thousands to the city center to demand Huerta’s release and an end to the city’s occupation. Unions organized rallies and demonstrations, joined other immigrant-­defense actions, and added the voices of tens of thousands of workers to the demands to get the troops out of LA and end the horrendous ICE raids.

The unions were vital not only because of their size, resources, and reach, but also because so many of their members are either immigrants or the descendants of immigrants. The threats from ICE are real and dangerous for these workers, their families, and their communities, as well as the local businesses, social groups, churches, and even youth sports teams that are essential to their neighborhoods. This concern connected labor with a broad multi-sectoral coalition that included key social forces. In many ways, this remarkable coalition represented the necessary anti-fascist united front in embryo.

In addition to the union movement, worker centers and immigrant-rights organizations joined in. The faith community stepped up too: Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice and the Holman United Methodist Church—one of the largest African American churches in the city—jointly offered “know your rights” seminars and training for nonviolent resistance. The Roman Catholic Diocese of Los Angeles, with its huge presence in Latino and immigrant communities, also played a part.

The legal battle was equally important. Governor Newsom sued the Trump administration in June 2025 over its deployment of the National Guard, and organizations like the Immigrant Defenders Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, the National Lawyers Guild, and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund (MALDEF) took vital legal action as well. In one especially crucial ruling, US District Judge Charles Breyer determined that the National Guard deployment violated the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits the use of the military for domestic law enforcement. Breyer’s powerful 52-page ruling found that the administration had willfully violated federal law. Warning that Trump appeared to be intent on “creating a national police force with the President as its chief,” the judge barred the Pentagon from “ordering, instructing, training, or using the National Guard currently deployed in California, and any military troops heretofore deployed in California,” from “engaging in arrests, apprehensions, searches, seizures, security patrols, traffic control, crowd control, riot control, evidence collection, interrogation, or acting as informants.” The courts continue to wrangle with these issues, but Breyer set a standard that members of Congress can adopt in demanding a say about Trump’s deployments.

Legal rulings get a lot of attention from the media. But art and culture warriors get attention on the streets. And they were another critical sector of the resistance. Musicians like Ivan Cornejo and Junior H, along with other artists, helped raise funds for immigrant-rights organizations and to cover the legal fees of immigrant families. Stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Becky G, Finneas, Chiquis, and Tyler, the Creator publicly condemned the federal actions; will.i.am, who grew up in the East LA Estrada Courts projects, put out a killer track, “East LA”, with his Black Eyed Peas bandmate Taboo. At the same time, Los Angeles artists used murals, protests, street art, and exhibitions to resist and condemn the ICE raids and military deployment that had begun.