The Trump Administration Wants to Make It Easier Than Ever to Exploit Farmworkers What is being described as “reform” in Washington will only make the abuse and wage theft that plague the program even worse.

Workers harvest asparagus at Yakama Nation Farms in Harrah, Washington, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Emree Weaver / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

This story was produced in partnership with the Food & Environment Reporting Network, a nonprofit news organization.

Shortly after Gustavo started working as a sheepherder in Cokeville, Wyoming, he says his boss took his passport. Over the years that followed, he and his brother, Iván, herded up to 2,000 sheep through the state’s remote mountains. All the while, they told me in 2023, the rancher stole their wages, deprived them of food and water, and shot more than one of their dogs in front of them. “We were afraid he’d kill us,” said Iván. After the brothers managed to escape they were granted special visas reserved for victims of human trafficking.

Originally from Peru, Gustavo and Iván (whose names have been changed due to fear of retaliation) came to the United States through the H-2A program, which provides temporary work visas for seasonal, foreign-born agricultural workers. In Washington, H-2A is having a moment. The visa is one of the only immigration programs that Trump officials have embraced—Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has said expanding it is “of the utmost priority”—with lawmakers from both parties on board. And last year the administration made a number of significant changes to the program, none of which would have protected Gustavo and Iván. Some of them will make the kind of abuse the brothers faced more likely.

It’s not hard to understand H-2A’s appeal. For Trump officials, it’s a solution to a long-standing problem they made a lot worse: Farmers have been coping with a labor shortage for decades, and an estimated 40 percent of the farmworkers they’ve hired are undocumented. By the administration’s own admission, its increased immigration raids in farm country would likely worsen this labor shortage to the point of increasing food prices. For policymakers across the political spectrum, expanding the H-2A visa can look like a panacea for much of what ails our agricultural labor force—a way to supply farmers with a sufficient number of workers who they can afford to hire, and who reside in the country legally. And much easier to accomplish than comprehensive immigration reform. For farmers, H-2A is the only viable path to a legal workforce. As a result, the visa has grown steadily popular: Over the past decade, the number of certified H-2A jobs has increased by 200 percent. As of 2024, about 17 percent of America’s roughly 2 million farmworkers were here on an H-2A.

But H-2A is not a silver bullet. It is a poorly regulated, structurally flawed program in dire need of reform, and Gustavo and Iván are far from the only H-2A workers who have been trafficked. Workers in the program face a daunting array of concerns, from wage theft to assault, rape, and even death. The steps the Trump administration and Congress have taken to expand and overhaul H-2A are not designed to solve these problems, but rather to give the agricultural industry policies it has long lobbied for, like extending H-2A visas to year-round jobs. A bipartisan coalition is pushing to fulfill this long-standing goal of the dairy and meatpacking industries, despite its potential to depress farmworker wages.

If all these changes are enacted, they are almost certain to exacerbate workers’ wage and safety issues without fully solving agriculture’s labor problem—and leave the underlying causes of this labor shortage unaddressed.

While the agriculture sector has suffered labor deficits since the 1940s, the shortage has worsened in the past two decades. Farmers say they are leaving blueberries, wine grapes, and strawberries to rot in their fields because they don’t have enough workers to harvest them; a recent study found that the average farmer employs 21 percent fewer farmworkers than they say they need. Field and crop workers are aging; the number of new farmworkers immigrating to the country has declined; and nobody else is taking on the work. American-born workers tend to avoid these jobs, which are dangerous and low-paid; at least 20 percent of farmworker families live below the federal poverty line. Native-born workers “will only work for one day or half a day, and then they quit,” says Cesar Escalante, a professor of agriculture and applied economics at the University of Georgia. “They cannot tolerate the working conditions.”

Rather than enticing farmworkers to stay with adequate pay or better working conditions, the agriculture industry’s go-to move has long been to make it harder for them to quit—in some cases, a lot harder. Historically, America’s farmworkers have been enslaved, imprisoned, forced into debt, displaced and food insecure, under threat of deportation, or otherwise oppressed. At the federal level, agricultural employers are still largely exempt from many labor laws, including child labor laws, the right to form a union, and the right to overtime pay. This dates back to the 1930s, when Southern Democrats refused to support President Roosevelt’s labor rights overhaul unless it excluded agricultural and domestic workers, who in the Jim Crow South were mostly Black.

A product of the Reagan administration, the H-2A program was implemented in its current form to address agricultural labor shortages by providing farmers with a legal, foreign-born workforce. On the surface, the visa might seem like a better deal than the one many farmworkers have. In contrast to undocumented workers, H-2A workers are given temporary legal status, and employers are required to provide them with housing and, in most cases, an hourly minimum wage. And some workers have decent experiences in the program. “In my personal experience, my employer pays me what he owes me, down to the minute,” says Samuel, an H-2A worker in North Carolina and an organizer with El Futuro es Nuestro, a labor advocacy group, who asked to use a pseudonym out of fear of retaliation. Samuel also has his own bedroom and access to a clean kitchen and bathroom. “Thank God I’ve gotten to where I am.”

But the visa also gives employers an extraordinary amount of control over their employees. H-2A workers are only eligible to work for the farmer who sponsors their visa, and switching jobs, while possible, can be prohibitively difficult. If they quit, they’re sent back to their home countries, and for many H-2A workers that’s not a viable option either.

Because H-2A is famously difficult for employers to navigate, many farmers outsource hiring to third-party recruiters and contractors—and many of those recruiters illegally charge workers fees for connecting them with job contracts. And though it is illegal under the law governing H-2A, some farmers force their workers to pay for their own travel from their home countries. As a result, more than half of H-2A workers enter the country with significant debt and could face financial ruin, and possibly violent retribution, if they return home before paying it off. This is why labor advocates often compare H-2A to indentured servitude: In practice, H-2A can become a form of debt bondage, where workers are trapped in jobs until their debts are paid.