Society / Don’t Listen to Eric Adams. Immigrants Make New York City. New York City needs immigrants, writes the city’s comptroller. Look at the numbers: The city lost more than 400,000 residents between 2020 and 2022.

Seven members of the Cumales/Suarez family (kids aged 13, 12, 8, and 3 years, and one a month old) from Venezuela arrive from Texas at New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal early Wednesday, September 6, 2023. (Luiz C. Ribeiro / NY Daily News)

Mayor Eric Adams said the quiet part way too loud last week, when he declared that the arrival of migrants “will destroy New York City” and blamed the crisis for a new round of budget cuts that “will hurt” every New Yorker, fanning flames of xenophobia by slashing services and blaming the newcomers.

And Democrats more broadly seem unsure of how to respond to people seeking refuge here, as polls suggest that many voters want them turned away rather than welcomed. A majority of New Yorkers say that migrants settling here over the past 20 years have been a burden rather than a benefit.

But as city comptroller, I look to the data. And the data says that’s just not true. New York City’s history, economy, and even our politics point in the other direction.

During the first decade of the 20th century, Ellis Island processed 5,000 new immigrants each day, far more than the 10,000 a month that have arrived in the city this summer. Those newcomers, and the generations before them, built the Erie Canal, the railroads, the Empire State Building, the garment industry, and the city’s status as a global financial center.

Immigration helped save New York City after the fiscal crisis of the 1970s. When the federal government told NYC to “drop dead,” it was in large part the belief of new waves of immigrants in the future of our city that helped drive a new era of growth and creativity.

Now remember back to the depths of the pandemic when we wondered whether people would want to live, work, ride the subway, or go to a show in the city ever again? Just a few short years later, tens of thousands of people who carried their children through a jungle and walked across a continent to get here are eager to build their lives in NYC.