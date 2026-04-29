Why Druski’s Erika Kirk Video Matters

The comedian’s mega-viral send-up of conservative women is more important than you might think.

On March 25, Drew Desbordes, a comedian better known as Druski, released a video called “How Conservative Women in America Act.” Normally, a new Druski video wouldn’t be too big a deal; even though he is one of the most popular Internet content creators in the United States, his videos don’t usually drive the political news cycle. But this time was different.

You won’t get the full extent of this sketch without watching it, but it contains a series of vignettes featuring Druski, a Black man, made up through heavy prosthetics and costuming to look like a blonde white woman. Scenes include Druski’s alter ego:

The video went ultra-viral, amassing over 400 million views across the major social-media platforms. More importantly, it led to weeks of outrage in conservative circles, primarily because of Druski’s undeniable resemblance in the video to Erika Kirk, the widow of the late Charlie Kirk and the current CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

It’s important to note at the outset that Erika Kirk is fair game for parody. While she is indeed a widow, she’s also a white Christian nationalist who ventures to put white men and boys first in society (as Druski depicts). TPUSA backs policies that physically, politically, and viscerally damage trans communities, women, non-Judeo-Christian religions, foreigners of all kinds, the flora and fauna of our Earth, and the future of all knowledge and government systems that, though questionable at times, we ought to defend.

While he never outright names Erika, the resemblance is beyond doubt.

The look, as well as the clear references to Erika Kirk’s ostentatious presentation in the wake of her late husband’s killing—best exemplified by her grand entrance at Charlie’s memorial service, with theatrics comparable to that of a WWE wrestler—was enough for people to make the link. Even Grok mistook the 31-year-old, six-foot-two Black man for the unfortunate widow. Several times.

But while Erika Kirk herself has stayed silent, other conservatives have hollered on her behalf. Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz called the video “Beneath contempt,” while commentator Meghan McCain fumed, “Some of you were literally birthed in hell.” Based on likeness alone, President Donald Trump—either unaware of, or, more likely, ignorant to—First Amendment protections of parody, advised Erika to take legal action: “Sue their ass off.”

All of this may seem trivial. But the saga exposes meaningful revelations about the state of internet culture, the fragility of the MAGA movement, and the enduring potency of some of the oldest fault lines in America. In short, this Druski video is more important than you might think.

Here’s why.



Druski Matters

Druski is a comedian, actor, and influencer who came up posting short-form comedy skits on Instagram, amassing almost 20 million followers across social-media platforms. He currently ranks number nine on the Forbes “Top Creators” list.

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Druski produces ultra-viral, instant classics through his entertainment company “4lifers” and fake record label, “Coulda Been Records.” Auditions for the record label, held in major cities globally, sometimes draw more people than local elections, and videos of his American Idol–esque auditions maintain a steady viewership of roughly 8 million people. Featuring artists like Timothee Chalamet, Sexxy Red, and Snoop Dogg, Druski and his “Coulda Fest” tour sold out Chicago’s United Center, New York’s Barclays Center, and other arenas globally.

Apart from other instances of “whiteface,” Druski has portrayed people of other races, sexualities, and more—what naysayers neglect to call Latino-face, Muslim-face, African-face and whatever-the-hell-else-he’s-portraying-face. He has previously satirized Black Hebrew Israelites (“Those Spiritual Dudes on the street be AGGRESSIVE”), the beloved children’s educator Ms. Rachel (“Those Kid shows Behind the Scenes”), and—one of my favorites—evangelicalist mega-churches (“Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money”), in a sketch that angered not only the often majority-Black churches the comedian portrayed but also the same right-wing white Christian nationalists who whine now. His videos, increasingly politically and culturally aware in content, are as much callouts as they are bits of comedy.

While I hesitate to call the comedian a master of social and political commentary, Druski has undoubted influence, particularly on Black and young audiences, through our most predominant forms of media. It matters when someone with such broad reach—an apologetically facetious chameleon of a Black man, at that—famously parodies someone with relatively the same size but diametrically opposed platforms. And, of course, the question of what is and isn’t “OK” to portray and stand for remains for the audiences for which Druski and TPUSA battle to retain.



Drag Matters

The skit is a prime example of the continuing ability of drag culture to unsettle conservatives.

When Druski parodies “how conservative women in America act,” it’s drag, in the tradition of 2004’s White Chicks, in which Marlon and Shawn Wayans portray two FBI agents going undercover as bleach-blonde, Valley girl white women. It also strikes directly at the heart of a movement striving to destroy drag, along with all other examples of gender nonconformity, even while it is unable to maintain these rigid binaries in its own ranks.

Witness, for instance, Bryon Noem, the husband of recently fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—known for corruption, being banned on indigenous tribal lands, and shooting her dog. Bryon was recently outed by the Daily Mail as a “secret cross-dresser who dons gigantic fake breasts and pink hotpants to chat with online fetish models.” (While crossdressing, drag, and transness are widely different, this difference is insignificant to Republicans.)

As Kat Blaque, a Black trans woman, writer, and YouTuber, wrote, “To many people, this seemed like a contradiction, but as a trans woman and former sex worker, it was pretty predictable.” She continued:

In his daily life, his politics create the circumstances that put trans women on the street. Then at nighttime, he goes to sex workers so that he can get off on how shameful it is that he transgresses gender within a society that stigmatizes transgender people. And on both sides is a flex of patriarchal power.

Like the backlash against Druski’s “conservative women,” the outing of Bryon Noem carries the weight of our times, when conservative outrage against drag and—more pertinently to the white Christian nationalist right—its overlap with the queer community is inciting violence against trans and gender non-conforming people.

Since 2009, the Trans Murder Monitoring project has documented over 5000 murders worldwide. On March 13, 12 days before Druski dropped his video, Shyyell Diamond Sanchez-McCray, a Black trans activist and drag queen, was shot dead in Petersburg, Virginia. She was misgendered by media coverage. Sanchez-McCray’s murder marked the first known killing of a trans person in 2026, following the violent deaths of nearly 30 trans people from November 2024 to October 2025.

In this time span, according to the group Trans Remembrance, of the 21 trans women lost to violence, 17 were women of color—15 of whom were Black trans women. Mere weeks after Sanchez-McCray’s death, another Black trans woman, Davonta Curtis, was found beaten to death in her apartment in Chicago.

According to an ACLU tally, there are more than 500 anti-LGBTQ bills currently sitting in legislatures in 44 US states and territories. Seventeen of these bills, on issues ranging from “Re-Definition of Sex” to “Forced Outing in Schools,” have been passed into law this year alone. Violence against the community is pertinent.

While Druski’s skit uses drag as a method of caricature rather than commentary—harking back to Tyler Perry, who has been mimicking Black women as his trademark “Madea” since 1999, he nonetheless offers a performance of gender, race, class, and party affiliation that ought to be interpreted in light of its mass appeal and in spite of the pushback against it.



Whiteface Doesn’t Matter

Druski’s drag transformation was made possible by the Atlanta-based artist Kaylee Kehne-Swisher, who has previously worked in the makeup department on films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Weapons, in which she helped transform Amy Madigan for her Oscar-winning role as Aunt Gladys.

Kehne-Swisher also did the makeup for Druski’s other “whiteface” videos, such as one posted last September, in which he cosplayed as “That Guy who is just Proud to be American,” and last May, when he portrayed “The WhiteBoy that’s accepted by the Hood.”

But while those videos ruffled some feathers, the Erika Kirk–inspired video kicked the outrage machine into overdrive. Clay Travis, the founder of the sports news site OutKick, posed what he called an “honest question”: “if a prominent black leader had been assassinated & a white comedian put on blackface and mocked his widow, what would happen?” And boxer/influencer Jake Paul vowed to make a retaliatory Blackface skit, posturing to Theo Von’s audience of 4.5 million subscribers that he’s been calling makeup artists in preparation to go “full on.”

“Are we on the same playing field?” Paul pondered, sounding like an elementary schooler failing to understand as simple a concept as racism.

These “honest questions” are, of course, dishonest conflations between the very real, historically degrading history of Blackface, and “whiteface,” a term made only in opposition to blackface that lacks systemic, racist roots and exists to co-opt the pointed impact of oppression against Black folks.

It’s the same logic used to erect functionally useless concepts as “All Lives Matter” and reverse racism. Each of these is a false equivalency to the plight of people of color—namely, Black people—in the United States, as white Christian nationalists cry discrimination whenever efforts are made to rectify harms against marginalized communities. It’s the equivocation of intolerance (bad!) to the intolerance of intolerance (good!). And it’s stupid.



MAGA Fragility Matters

In his Theo Von appearance, Paul also made a telling admission, claiming that this entire situation, though hilarious, was an “L” for Republicans, who have for years now decried the left for calling out offensive jokes and insisting upon “political correctness.”

As much as I hate to admit, Jake Paul is right. This situation is indeed a loss for conservatives, especially the loudest and richest who hold too firm a grasp on our voices.

“The left wanted to make comedy illegal, so that you can’t make fun of anything,” said Elon Musk, the same man who faces accusations of censorship on his platform X and has a terrible case of chronic cringe, at CPAC 2025. And, inspiring my go-to line every time a risky joke of mine doesn’t land, Musk continuously proclaims, “Legalize comedy!” Now, though, it seems there’s a new rule: Legalize comedy unless it makes conservatives mad.

Ironically, Druski is the exact kind of anti-PC figure that MAGA types are constantly saying they want. His comedy is often absurdist, mirroring some of the darkest of our reality, but the light as well. There are moments of grim satire, of off-base, offensive, minstrelsy that takes the piss out of marginalized communities—mocking the disabled, fat people, queer and trans people, the elderly, even children (see Druski making a kid cry by calling him fat), women writ large (for any quality imaginable, good or bad), and more that I neglect to name here. He consistently punches down.

The fact that the right lost its mind over the Erika Kirk skit and not any others only showed the MAGA movement’s hypocrisy. What’s more, the outrage brought more attention to the skit the right believes is a clear-cut hit piece. But I’d argue that Druski’s alter ego also evokes Florida Representative Kat Cammack, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and even former representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom Jasmine Crockett has already derided for her “bleach blond bad built butch body.”



Comedy Matters

Mocking the recently widowed Erika Kirk is undeniably insensitive. But it’s also undeniably funny—and nothing cuts through the noise like laughter. Comedy has power.

That’s one reason why Charlie Kirk’s former bestie, conservative commentator Candace Owens—who has critiqued Erika’s actions following Charlie’s death—chuckled along to the sketch on her podcast, recently ranked number-one worldwide in downloads and views per episode.

“This is how everybody’s feeling,” Owens said about TPUSA. “It feels fake. It feels wrong. They are trying to use this idea of Christianity as a shield.”

The podcaster, like a kid on the playground jumping in the air yelling, “Me next! Me next!”, reposted TPUSA spokesman Andrew Kolvet’s tongue-in-cheek response to Druski: “Now do conservative black women.” According to Owens, she’s been mocked since the start of her career, but still welcomes ridicule with open arms: “Druski, you have my permission if you wanna do a skit about me.”

And of course Owens would vie for such attention. Though unconventional, Druski is a standout among younger generations, quickly rising to a household name in not only Black communities but also the mainstream. It’s safe to say that the influencer has cemented himself in the comedy and social media ecosystem for years to come.

In the meantime, Owens, the Noems, Erika Kirk, and other conservative lolcows—endlessly milked for laughs despite their spoiling our timelines—will continue to find themselves mocked on every conceivable stage. This April, drag queen Lauren Banall (as Erika Kirk) hosted the right-wing parody show, “Turning Point U.S. Gay” in Brooklyn, raising more than $20,000 for the ACLU, through drag impressions of George Santos, Nicki Minaj, Eric Adams, Pam Bondi, and even Bryon Noem (balloon tits and all). Initiatives like these do the work of raising awareness, as well as the funds necessary to secure our rights.

The First Amendment is often held up as our last hope in maintaining the fantastical dream of the American project. Neither TPUSA, nor Donald Trump, nor Israel is supposed to be able to take that away. Yet here we are in 2026, when the Supreme Court turns its back on our founding principles and the president advises that we sue, imprison, and deport naysayers to his regime.

By the time Erika Kirk shows up again in our culture or Candace Owens finally gets a Druski sketch of her own, these jokes will have metastasized past the point of no return. AI-morphings of Charlie Kirk’s face onto classic memes have relinquished his name and likeness to the feral depths of ragebait and chronic online-ness. This no-holds-barred approach to parodying politics is made untouchable through comedy like Druski’s: maintaining circulation without fear of censorship, being repeated, remade and refusing to stop, regardless of which Republicans get pissed off in the process.