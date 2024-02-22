Society / StudentNation / More States Are Using Doulas to Help Solve the Maternal Health Crisis Over a dozen states reimburse services provided by these nonmedical professionals before, during, and after birth—under Medicaid. But with this coverage comes new regulations.

In 2022, after already reporting the worst infant and maternal mortality rates among high-income countries, the United States saw its infant mortality rate rise for the first time in two decades. These outcomes were gravest for Black Americans, who are three times more likely than white Americans to die from pregnancy-related complications.

As a doula in Louisiana, Brianna Betton witnesses these statistics play out. “It was surprising to see it in action,” she said, “seeing women’s voices be ignored, their bodies being touched without consent, their pain being ignored across the board.”

She decided to become a doula—a nonmedical professional who provides emotional, physical, and informational support before, during, and after birth—after learning that doula care could lower rates of cesarean delivery, preterm birth, and low birthweight. As a Black woman, Betton finds it especially important to serve patients who look like her, to make sure they have somebody in the room who “speaks like” them and “understands their needs,” she said. However, to fulfill her mission in underinsured and uninsured communities of color, she often has to provide pro bono services or a sliding scale for payment—which isn’t a financially sustainable business model.

Doulas often cost up to $2,000 and have traditionally been a “luxury” that only communities that were predominately white and of high socioeconomic status could access, explained Betton, who is also chief operating officer of the Doula Network. But many states are working to change that.

In December, Massachusetts became the 13th state to cover doula services under Medicaid, and 11 others are preparing to launch their own programs. Amy Chen, a senior attorney who leads the National Health Law Program’s Doula Medicaid Project, has seen a steady increase in the number of doula-related bills proposed each year since 2018.

States seem eager for doulas to fix birth outcomes in the most vulnerable communities. And, for the most part, doulas are excited. Medicaid funds 41 percent of births in the country, meaning coverage would broaden access to care. “Having access to Medicaid reimbursement really allows being a doula to become a sustainable profession,” Betton said.

But Betton is still wary. After all, there’s a catch: Medicaid coverage doesn’t just come with money—it introduces new rules and restrictions on how doulas practice. It gives states unprecedented power over the profession.

Traditionally, doulas have operated at the community level, independent from the health care system. The government has never had to set standardized requirements for them to practice. But in order for state Medicaid programs to reimburse doulas, that’ll have to change and a whole new set of protocols will need to be worked out.

To pay practitioners—whether doctors, licensed psychologists or doulas—states are required to have a regulatory framework that defines what is “acceptable care,” said Maureen Corcoran, director of Ohio Medicaid. Doulas will need to prove they’re legit, through a certification process that often requires significant training and testing. It’s the first time states are formally defining a doula’s role and regulating their practice, and doulas hesitate to trust states with the task. They worry the added government oversight will leave them excluded and erased.

The government has a history of disparaging Black birthwork. Jessica Roach—who cofounded a Black women–led reproductive justice organization called Restoring Our Own Through Transformation—worries that Ohio will repeat these injustices. For example, Ohio Medicaid originally proposed a requirement for doctors to supervise doulas—which doulas vehemently opposed. They traditionally work for the patient, not the medical system.