Feature / Call of Duty: Pentagon Ops Inside the weird synergies that launched the videogaming industry—and made the Pentagon fantasies in Call of Duty its stock in trade.

Illustration by Adrià Fruitós.

This article appears in the November 2024 issue, with the headline “War Games.”

Ever since Donald Trump established the US Space Force in 2019, it’s been hard to work out just what its mission is, beyond showcasing the Pentagon’s cosmic ambitions. Yet the Space Force has distinguished itself in one key field: competitive video gaming. In 2020, a team of Space Force gamers narrowly defeated a group from the British Royal Air Force in that year’s Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl, the first such tournament pitting military branches from around the world against one another. The Space Force repeated the feat a year later—and it celebrated its victory by launching its trophy into space. In another contest this August, the Space Force team prevailed on a larger stage, when a group of its soldiers stationed in Colorado claimed the CONUS Esports championship belt in a nationwide Call of Duty showdown hosted at the Eglin Air Force Base Gaming Complex.

The nexus between gaming culture and military achievement is a long-standing one. Indeed, the interservice competitions that have propelled the Space Force into the gaming elite were sponsored by a nonprofit organization created by Activision Blizzard, the parent company of Call of Duty, to promote employment initiatives for US veterans returning to civilian life. But the deeper history of gaming and war-making is neither as benign nor as spectacular as these collaborations suggest. It’s hardly an exaggeration to say that today’s global gaming colossus is the offspring of the Pentagon; by some measures, the nearly $350 billion gaming industry is one of the Defense Department’s most significant innovations since the end of the Cold War. Soldiers and civilians alike rally to the embattled cause of American militarism every time they take a controller in hand to try out a new first-person-shooter (FPS) franchise.

For ready confirmation of this state-and-gaming synergy, look no further than Black Ops 6, the latest installment in the Call of Duty series, released in late October. Today, the Call of Duty franchise is a fixture in the gaming world—and a massively successful one at that. The original Call of Duty was released more than two decades ago and set in the Second World War. But like the American military might unleashed in that conflict, subsequent games quickly moved on to darker, more morally equivocal battlefronts. Black Ops, a subseries within the Call of Duty universe that debuted in 2010, is emblematic of this shift. The first Black Ops threw gamers into a 1960s Cold War fantasia of grisly campaigns in Cuba, Vietnam, and Russia. The game follows CIA operative Alex Mason as he tries to reclaim his damaged memory and root out a network of communist sleeper agents scheming to unleash chemical weapons on an unsuspecting American public. While Mason is long since dead in Black Ops 6, a clutch of other CIA hands carries on his legacy in the even murkier post–Cold War order of the early ’90s, as sparks fly in the Persian Gulf. Several of them have been accused of treason to the American cause, and the game’s leading man, Frank Woods, is enlisted to unearth a labyrinthine conspiracy brewing within the US security state.

Familiar political leaders populate this wilderness of mirrors: Saddam Hussein, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Margaret Thatcher—all are involved in the grand plot. A press release from the game’s publisher gives existential currency to the game’s pivot toward more recent military history, telling users that it’s “time to fight the very machine that created” its protagonists. There are also zombie hordes to be extinguished for players who are into that sort of thing. And early promotional campaigns dote on the hyperrealistic gunplay, blood-splattered lens and all, as players knock off a rotating cast of terrorists, rogue-state military chieftains, and turncoat spies.

The game’s mood of geopolitical confusion might appear to be an overly clever plot gimmick—Activision’s PR copy likens it to a “dynamic and intense spy thriller” pitting solitary would-be heroes against an emergent world order where they’re “never sure who to trust, and what is real.” But uncertainty is precisely what keeps players engaged and vigilantly trigger-happy: The only trustworthy broker in Black Ops 6 is, in most cases, a dead one.

Black Ops 6’s suspicion-filled netherworld is a fitting gloss on a generation’s worth of harrowing intrigue on the frontiers of American war-making. With regime-change initiatives in Iraq and Afghanistan falling into subcontracted chaos, and the wars in Gaza and Lebanon a human rights horror masquerading as Israeli self-defense, American defense intellectuals might recognize Frank Woods’s disorientation as he launches into a fresh killing spree. In this sense, the Space Force’s Call of Duty champs might well be able to claim their gaming belts as a central advance in their combat training.

All systems go: The victorious Air Force gaming team at the 2022 Armed Forces gaming championship in San Antonio, Texas. (Air Force Photo by Armando Perez)

The “realistic” flourishes that heighten the combat experience in Black Ops 6 took shape under a Pentagon brief, one that predates the game’s early-’90s setting. In fact, when the modern gaming industry was coming online, the Department of Defense already had skin in the game. The concept of simulated warfare, which has inspired game designers and war planners alike, reaches back to Pentagon-led efforts to re-create a battle from the first Gulf War—and, earlier yet, to attempts to rehabilitate the US Armed Forces in the aftermath of their defeat in Vietnam. By creating readily executed models of combat on simulation consoles, US defense officials wanted to identify weak spots in military strategy and counterinsurgency planning, rendering mobilizations leaner and more efficient in the process.

Instead, what they produced was an influential and commercialized version of warfare for warfare’s sake, launched through Pentagon contracts with Silicon Valley’s rising mogul caste. By the time the first FPS gaming franchises debuted in the early ’90s, the basic model of the gaming/soldiering experience had been forged, auguring an interlocking vision of warfare as glorified gaming—and vice versa.

And Call of Duty might be the culmination of the digital marketing world’s efforts to capitalize on real-world military planning. For more than a decade, it’s been the best-selling franchise among the estimated 212 million Americans who play video games regularly. (It had clocked $30 billion in lifetime revenue by 2022.) And the FPS fantasies that make up the game’s storylines are steeped in the gaming industry’s cozy relationship with the national security state. Raven Software, Call of Duty’s primary developer, is an outgrowth of the FPS genre’s inventor, iD Software, which drew heavily on military tech in its designs. Oliver North, the famous Iran-contra conspirator, played an advisory role on Call of Duty: Black Ops II (whose plotline toggles between the 1980s and 2025 as players hunt a fictional Nicaraguan narco-terrorist) and even makes a cameo appearance in the game.

The paranoid medley of fact and fiction that characterizes the Black Ops series underlines an important point about the evolution of modern gaming. The military’s integral role in creating the look and feel of video gaming—along with the Pentagon’s running audition for successor conflicts to the Cold War—has helped engineer the ideological surround of the FPS world. A military worldview has been spreading within the gaming industry for decades, to the extent that gaming competitions become recruitment portals for the US military. Appreciating the depth of the alliance between the Pentagon and the entertainment industry is integral to understanding the conjoined fortunes of America’s permanent war economy and the multibillion-dollar gaming business.

Cosmic triumph: The 2021 Call of Duty trophy won by a Space Force team floats in orbit.

Ties between entertainment and defense predate the Cold War, but that conflict would become their great moment of convergence. Those tense decades of proxy confrontations with the Soviet Union placed a premium on military preparedness, both in civilian life and on the frontiers of superpower conflict. During the 1950s and ’60s, the Department of Defense sunk vast sums into the nascent computer industry to meet the requirements of the nation’s missile and satellite defense systems. A little-noted byproduct of this union was the debut of one of the world’s first video games in 1962: On a computer the size of three refrigerators, paid for with a chunk of Pentagon largesse, MIT students developed a game bearing a title appropriately couched in cosmic imperialism—Spacewar! Helming a flickering, pixelated spacecraft, players navigated a rudimentary starscape, blasting away at a steady barrage of enemy vessels.

But US priorities would become more terrestrial during the 1970s. The American military defeat in Vietnam provoked budget cuts at the Pentagon and soul-searching among our strategists of armed conflict. This inward turn didn’t last long—or rather, it found new expression in a military obsession with a revolving suite of emerging gadgetry. Military planners studied the performance of the Israel Defense Forces’ technology in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War and staged war-gaming exercises in huge tracts of the California desert. The ideological mission was clear: conquer the morale-sapping “Vietnam syndrome” and restore American prestige through decisive military advantages and victories.

The Pentagon’s first attempts at simulated warfare were gargantuan affairs. Standing in some instances three stories high, the early combat simulation consoles could cost twice as much as the hardware they modeled. (Advanced flight simulator systems ran a whopping $30 million to $35 million; the individual aircraft itself could be had for about $18 million.) With its balance sheets coming under congressional scrutiny in the mid-’70s, the Pentagon rolled out a new PR offensive via SIMNET, its distributed simulator networking project, to be developed by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA. The idea was to produce a more portable and easily updated platform for soldiers to experience virtual combat—the next generation of synthetic, computerized combat training, sold on its frugality as much as its strategic necessity.

In 1980, an Atari game called Battlezone piqued the interest of the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command, which, chasing low-cost, high-tech solutions, had been trying to figure out how to use arcade-game technology to its advantage. Battlezone’s designers were recruited to develop the Bradley trainer for the Army—a large-scale simulator replicating the controls of its namesake combat vehicle. To DARPA, the Bradley trainer represented a promising, if rudimentary, step toward a fully virtual training environment that individual participants could patch into.

Jack Thorpe, an Air Force colonel, had been on the simulation beat for nearly a decade. He’d proposed a far-reaching 25-year development plan for advanced simulated combat in the fall of 1978, after which DARPA had brought him into the fold. In pioneering the SIMNET initiative, Thorpe tapped into the Pentagon’s post-Vietnam ethos of innovation: The system should augment, not replace, its real-world corollaries, he argued. Rather than try to replicate an entire piece of hardware, it would simulate the experience of using that hardware. Answering the military’s then-chief preoccupations with productivity and efficiency, simulation could thus provide lessons otherwise impossible to come by in peacetime; SIMNET was streamlined to reduce its irksome bulk and steep price tags, leaving only essential knowledge intact. This design philosophy would become the basis of the burgeoning gaming industry.