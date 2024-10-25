Society / Why We Need Prison Journalism More Than Ever If we lose incarcerated journalists, we lose a whole voice from the conversation.

(Marcia Straub / Getty)

During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, incarcerated people who were highly exposed to the virus found themselves with minimal information on how to survive. It marked the beginning of a public health crisis in carceral facilities across the country—and the system, already designed to operate in secrecy, became an impenetrable fortress the public had no access to, and little information about.

For a small group of incarcerated journalists around the country, the situation provided a clear mandate: Tell the story. Mostly confined to parking-lot-sized cells, they wrote about being denied masks, cleaning supplies, and showers; feeling trapped among guards who didn’t take the virus seriously; thrown in solitary confinement while sick instead of receiving medical care.

Outside the prison walls, a small, grassroots movement formed around an equally urgent task: Share these stories with the world. Incarcerated writers, lacking e-mail and Internet access, mailed handwritten and typewritten drafts to a team of media workers convincing editors to publish them.

Under these conditions, the two of us began working together—Chris as an incarcerated journalist, Emily as an outside supporter—under the collective Empowerment Avenue. We refused to let the history of Covid-19 inside prisons be dictated by prison officials.

Four years later, the importance and urgency of prison journalism hasn’t waned, and the audience for it is bigger than ever. The words of incarcerated journalists appear in local newspapers, online publications, and mainstream media. And readers, we’ve found, are hungry for narratives that express the humanity of people behind bars and expose the conditions they’re forced to live under.

But even the readers who engage with this writing may not realize the tremendous risk, labor, and struggle required to ensure that a story makes it out of a prison cell and onto the pages of a publication like this one.

Incarcerated people’s desire to report, and the impact of that reporting, has a long history.

The Prison Mirror, the first American publication produced solely by incarcerated people, began in 1883 and continues to this day. Between the late 1960s and early ’80s, prison newspapers were common and often operated independently from the administration. As Dan Berger and Toussaint Losier explain in their book, Rethinking the American Prison Movement, “Prisoners used media to sustain connections with other prisoners and with sympathetic outsiders. As collective action became more difficult, writing and editing provided an opportunity to continue working collaboratively with others on both sides of the prison walls.”

During the tough-on-crime era, prison publications and press freedom sharply decreased. In that vein, our work at Empowerment Avenue emerged to connect incarcerated reporters directly to mainstream publications. The collective serves as an intermediary, ensuring that the reporting makes it outside prison walls and into the hands of editors who want to publish it. It’s a community effort: 40 incarcerated writers around the country work directly with about 60 outside volunteers as we navigate pitching, editing, fact-checking, contracting, publication, and publicity for a writer who has no Internet or e-mail access.

The work can be life-changing for both the incarcerated writers and outside volunteers—mostly media workers without much prior experience of the criminal justice system. Together, we see our efforts pay off.