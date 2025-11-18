Feature / The Deliberate Decimation of the Federal Workforce Systems built up over the last 120 years are being either eliminated or corroded at warp speed, with the implicit blessing of the US Supreme Court.

Illustration by Brian Stauffer.

This article appears in the December 2025 issue, with the headline “The Deliberate Decimation of the Federal Workforce.”

At 2:33 pm Mountain Time, on February 27, 2025, Natasha Miles’s world fell apart.

Adapted from American Carnage: How Trump, Musk and DOGE Butchered the US Government (out in January 2026).

The 53-year-old had been driving west for five days. She was heading toward a new home and a new job after spending decades working at Penn State, where she’d earned her PhD in atmospheric science and had been a research professor in its Department of Meteorology and Atmospheric Science. In recent years, she had received grant money from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for her projects and had also served as a consultant for the agency. Her contacts there had been encouraging her join NOAA full-time, and after grappling with the prospect of leaving academia, she had said yes.

Miles was at a point in her life when she wanted to shake things up a little. Her two sons were grown. Her husband, a supercomputer expert, had moved to Illinois to take a job at the state university in Urbana-Champaign. And she had become weary of the endless hustle for grants to fund her research and supplement her salary; far better, she reasoned, to take a federal job with stable pay and benefits.

“The job was perfect for me, working with a group of people who are really great and dedicated to climate science,” she said. She would be part of the largest network in the world dedicated to measuring the concentration of CO2 and methane in the atmosphere, working alongside people who flew planes to take measurements, who climbed up high towers to place instruments, who ran global projects to capture air samples and ship them to NOAA’s office in Boulder, Colorado, for analysis. Cumulatively, this work made it possible to produce extraordinarily accurate data about changes in the atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases from one year to the next.

By the time all the paperwork was completed, in January 2025, election season had come and gone, and Donald Trump was back in the White House. Miles calculated what she would need in her studio apartment out West, and loaded those must-have items—clothes, ski gear, tennis racket, backpack, sleeping bag, and a few household items—into her dark blue Hyundai Tucson hybrid SUV, kitted out with a travel cage for her dog, Mia. On February 22, she looked around her house, which she had decided not to sell just yet, walked out to her vehicle, and set off on the 1,600-mile road trip.

An hour outside of Boulder, Miles’s phone began to ring. Her new boss was on the other end of the line. “Have you checked your e-mail?” she asked. Miles hadn’t; she’d been driving. “You need to.”

Miles took the next exit off the freeway, pulled her SUV to the side of the road, and opened her e-mail on her laptop. There it was, in black and white: The scientist’s job no longer met the needs of the new administration and was being eliminated. As of 5 pm that day, Miles would no longer be a federal employee. She sat in her car—Mia whining in the cage behind her—flabbergasted. “You’re supposed to be saving for retirement at this point,” she thought to herself.

And then she thought, “Who on earth is going to do this job now?”

Mass protests have erupted nationwide against the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal workforce. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

By now, the gutting of the federal workforce is one of the most widely reported stories of Trump’s new term. But it’s also the least understood.

After the inauguration, the second Trump administration didn’t waste any time carrying out Project 2025’s fever dream of eviscerating the federal workforce while putting the remaining workers “in trauma”—as advocated by Russell Vought, the new director of the Office of Management and Budget. The principal author of Project 2025, Vought was aided by the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its leader during the first four months of Trump’s second term, Tesla CEO Elon Musk. All told, the non-military federal workforce will be reduced from about 2.4 million to about 2.1 million by December, according to Scott Kupor, the director of the US Office of Personnel Management. This elimination of one in eight workers represents the largest fall-off in federal employment since the end of World War II. Departments and agencies concerned with workplace and financial regulations, public health, the environment, income inequality and racial diversity, education, and overseas aid have borne the brunt of this attack, even as other agencies, particularly those carrying out Trump’s ferocious anti-­immigrant agenda, have had money showered on them.

Russell Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, was a principal author of Project 2025. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

The unions that represent federal workers have opposed these changes, but their ability to fight back has been limited by the executive order Trump signed that ended the right to engage in collective bargaining for workers in agencies related to national security. In May, the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit allowed the union-busting measure to go into effect in some agencies, and over the summer, a panel of judges from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals allowed the de-unionization effort to continue across the board. As a result, according to estimates from the Center for American Progress, more than 1 million workers, in over a dozen federal agencies, have been stripped of collective bargaining rights. This marks the biggest union-busting operation in US history.

“The Trump administration has taken power away from workers to speak up about conditions in the workplace, to be an advocate for good government. It sends a chilling effect for whistleblowers. It’s really devastating,” said Steve Smith, deputy director of communications for the AFL-CIO. “Not that it’s a surprise—because Project 2025 pretty much laid it out.”

Making conditions even worse for federal employees, Trump’s team has pushed to recategorize tens of thousands of civil servants so they can be fired at will by his administration, leaving workers across the federal government particularly vulnerable to shifting political winds, and making it easier for DOGE to effectively dismantle entire agencies and bureaus, as happened to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has upended the federal workforce at warp speed. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Taken as a whole, says Andrew Huddleston, director of communications at the American Federation of Government Employees at the time I interviewed him, “it’s about punishing federal employees and trying to make federal employment less attractive.”

This crude reimagining of the role that government workers play in American life is devastating for those who rely on federal services, and it is catastrophic for those who built their careers providing these services and planned out their lives on the assumption that their public-­sector employment would provide them with security as they aged.

Despite the scale of this transformation of the federal workforce, media coverage has failed to fully convey what’s being lost. After focusing intensely on the drama of DOGE’s rampage through federal agencies in February and March, the media moved on, reporting instead on each new daily outrage or provocative Truth Social post. In doing so, it dropped the ball on covering what will likely be one of the most durable aspects of Trump’s legacy: his administration’s deliberate hamstringing of large parts of the federal government, and the abysmal failure of the government to keep up its end of the social compact with its own workers and with Americans who rely on a functioning government for essential services.

Systems built up over the past 120 years, from Progressive Era regulatory agencies through New Deal and Great Society social programs, and on to the expansions of healthcare and food stamp programs of the past 15 years, are being eliminated or eroded at warp speed, as is the notion of a professionalized civil service largely insulated from the diktats, the cronyism, and the vengeful impulses of a single leader. And while many lower courts have, when presented with lawsuits by government employees’ unions and other affected groups, attempted to slow this process, the Trumpified Supreme Court has largely rubber-stamped it, even if only temporarily.

As a result, the redistributive power of the federal government—one that made great projects such as the electrification of poor rural areas and the construction of national transportation systems possible—is being cast aside. And the ability of the federal government to use its muscle to expand civil and political rights to historically marginalized groups is being deliberately destroyed.

This is the type of labor that Trump has said “we never wanted, and we’re probably not going to allow them to come back,” as his administration has sought to carry out additional mass firings during the government shutdown that began on October 1—layoffs that were temporarily halted by the courts but that nevertheless served to further erode trust between citizens and their elected leaders. The damage Trump’s administration has inflicted at all levels of society is profound. One 24-year-old worker at the IRS offices in Seattle, who took DOGE’s “Fork in the Road” buyout offer after months of insecurity around his job, told me, “I feel like our whole government is compromised, which sucks.”

When I asked this worker in May, as the cuts were accelerating, what he wanted government leaders to know, he said he would like to ask Elon Musk a series of questions. “I’d ask him why he’s firing good people, why he’s lying about their performance, [and] how is this efficient? I’d ask why he doesn’t tell people that he’s paying people to do nothing,” he said, referring to the tens of thousands of federal employees who were put on administrative leave but still paid for months on end before finally being fired. “I’d ask how he thinks it’s fair to fire people with families, who can’t get jobs in this market. And I’d ask how it’s good for the country.”

Natasha Miles had moved from Pennsylania to Colorado for a new job at NOAA only to learn her positon was eliminated. (Sasha Abramsky)

In mid-February, Adrian M. received an e-mail informing her that she was being fired from her job as a communications specialist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because her performance wasn’t up to par. Hundreds of other probationary staff at the CDC received similar missives. The letter infuriated her. Adrian, who lives in rural Tennessee, had long faced being stereotyped because of her race and gender—the assumption that Black women were angry, emotional, quick to fly off the handle. And she knew that, too often, they were seen as people who had gotten their education and their jobs only because of affirmative action, or DEI, as MAGA people liked to put it.

Adrian had always hoped to find a permanent position at the CDC. She was fascinated by public health, and the agency was seen the world over as the gold standard in that field. But it took several years, and several detours, before she was finally able to realize her dream.

In September 2024, after working for a couple years on a CDC-funded public health fellowship focused on chronic diseases, health-literacy campaigns, and health issues related to air quality, she finally got the message she had been waiting for. At last, she had financial stability and could afford improvements to her home. But just a few short months after beginning her new job, she received the message. The subtext of the explanation for her firing stung. After repeatedly railing against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives during his campaign, Trump had grotesquely insinuated, days after his inauguration, that DEI hires in the military and the Federal Aviation Administration were responsible for a fatal air crash over the Potomac River. “I’m being called a poor performer, and my knowledge and skills don’t meet the needs of the agency,” Adrian said incredulously. “My knowledge and skills came from the agency. I wouldn’t have had my job if my skills weren’t good.”