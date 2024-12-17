Books & the Arts / The People in the Shop David Montgomery and the vitality of labor history. David Montgomery and the Vitality of Labor History From his first book to his landmark account of the politics of the pre-WWI labor movement, Montgomery explored how people’s experiences of work shaped their political horizons.

David Montgomery in a picket line during a 1955 UE strike. (Courtesy of UE and the University of Illinois Press)

This article appears in the January 2025 issue.

One of the paradoxes of contemporary American politics is that the working class may be invisible as a true political force, but the idea of the working class is everywhere. From Teamster leader Sean O’Brien’s appearance at the Republican National Convention to UAW head Shawn Fain’s “Trump Is a Scab” T-shirt, from Kamala Harris and Joe Biden campaigning together at a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh to the convoluted attempts of JD Vance to articulate a politics for the GOP that rejects neoliberalism and embraces workers, the image of the working class—virtuous, long-suffering, neglected, abandoned—hovered like a specter over the presidential campaign. But for all the invocations of workers, work itself is largely absent. Politicians deploy plenty of cultural signifiers of working-class life: motorcycles, classic rock, red meat. They invoke working-class problems: income inequality, inadequate compensation, medical debt. But few of our contemporary political (or even union) leaders have much to say about the actual experience of work—its tedium, skill, pleasure, camaraderie, exhaustion, power, and freedom.

A David Montgomery Reader: Essays on Capitalism and Worker Resistance

This omission was a problem that the great labor historian David Montgomery set out to tackle. Throughout Montgomery’s long academic career, he was always concerned with the interplay between politics and the workplace. From his first book, a study of working-class politics in the era of Reconstruction (Beyond Equality), to his landmark account of the politics of the pre–World War I labor movement (The Fall of the House of Labor), Montgomery explored how people’s experiences of work shaped their political horizons. Having spent many earlier years in an industrial job, he brought this sensibility to his own workplace, too—making himself available, time and again, to the many different kinds of workers who populate academia: the maintenance and clerical staff, the graduate student instructors and graders, and, of course, his fellow faculty.

An extraordinary new collection of Montgomery’s essays—some previously published, others available here for the first time—offers a chance to see anew the range of his thinking. Edited by James Barrett and Shelton Stromquist (two students of Montgomery’s who are now esteemed labor scholars themselves), A David Montgomery Reader: Essays on Capitalism and Worker Resistance serves as a testament to his commitment to use labor history as a means of grappling with the largest questions in American history. In essay after essay, we can see Montgomery’s desire to look as closely as possible at the material reality of working-class life, while also understanding it within the broad sweep of capitalist development. By placing his work in dialogue with new scholarship on race and transnationalism, the book reveals Montgomery’s lasting impact today, offering us a portrait of the depth, complexity, and vitality of labor history as a field and the political visions that it continues to inspire.

David Montgomery’s own life story revealed a complex relationship to work. History, for him, was a second career. Long before he became a professor, he was a political organizer and a factory worker, and this experience had an indelible impact on his scholarly vision.

Born in 1927, Montgomery grew up in a middle-class family in the Philadelphia suburbs and became interested in politics (mostly Socialist Party politics) while in high school in the early 1940s. He enrolled at Swarthmore College, but his undergraduate education was interrupted by military service at the end of World War II, when America’s attention shifted to the Soviet Union. Drafted in 1946, Montgomery served in Los Alamos, where he was assigned to the radio station at the Army base. There, he witnessed the growing fears of the scientists working at Los Alamos, who worried about the atomic weaponry they were developing, especially after Louis Slotin, a 35-year-old nuclear physicist, died from radiation poisoning following a lab accident. Horrified and in some cases even radicalized by what they had created, the scientists at Los Alamos represented to Montgomery an example of a much older tradition of artisan radicalism: the craftsman who becomes unable to ignore the politics of his trade.

After his military service ended, Montgomery returned to Swarthmore—but, like so many of his generation, he came back entirely transformed by the experience: Once on campus, he joined a group of politically engaged veterans and worked with the left-leaning American Veterans Committee. “A sense of rebuilding everything from the bottom up was very strong in a lot of World War II vets,” he recalled in an interview with James Barrett. “It politicized them and made them very serious about their studies. They weren’t just interested in a career.”

After graduating from Swarthmore, Montgomery chose not to follow his peers into desk jobs and the “affluent society” of postwar America. He won a prestigious fellowship that allowed him to travel to Europe and briefly studied sociology and political science at Columbia. But he then left graduate school and went to work for a small electronics manufacturer in New York City, becoming a machinist and then organizing for the United Electrical Workers, one of the leading left-wing unions in the United States at the time. (The UE would ultimately be expelled from the CIO when its leaders refused to testify that they were not members of the Communist Party.)

Montgomery said later that he loved being a machinist because of the craft discipline, the spirit of solidarity, and the intense awareness that “an injury to one is an injury to all.” In the early 1950s, after a short stint working on the manufacturing floor and with the UE, he joined the Communist Party, drawn, as he would later explain, by both the precision of its class analysis and its activism supporting racial equality. This was a bold decision at the time. The early 1950s, after all, were the very height of McCarthyism and a moment when many were leaving the party, though Montgomery’s time as a member would also be brief. He quit the CP in 1957, after Khrushchev’s revelations about Stalin and the Soviet Union’s invasion of Hungary, though he also left for another reason: He felt stultified by the party’s political culture and thought it no longer had much to do with American workers. Yet even in his later years, he would insist that despite his misgivings, the party had inculcated in him a realism and organizing vision “much less doctrinaire in dealing with workers” than the intransigent moralism of the New Left. The Communists, Montgomery explained, “took it for granted that they lived among people of all sorts that all had to be dealt with.” Unlike many in the 1960s who avowed a politics of moral commitment and a critique of consumer society while disdaining the white working class as hopelessly reactionary, the Communists were not picky about whom to organize. For them, the goal was a truly mass politics: The people in the shop could not be wished away, for they were the ones who had to be confronted, engaged, and, if possible, won over.

Montgomery’s political work would bring him both love and exclusion. In 1952, he married the African American activist Martel Wilcher; they had two children and moved to St. Paul. Yet his activism also meant the employers there blacklisted Montgomery from machinist jobs, and he was surveilled by the local FBI office. Frustrated and in need of a steady income, he gave up work as a machinist altogether and returned to graduate school to study history.