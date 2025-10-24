Society / We’ve Entered the Gaslighting Phase of Covid in Prisons Covid is spreading, but incarcerated people are being told vaccines aren’t necessary. Edit

A demonstrator waits in her car before a rolling protest caravan departs for the west gate of San Quentin State Prison to demand more protection for prisoners against the coronavirus and Covid-19 in Larkspur, California, on May 9, 2020. (Paul Chinn / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

Last month, I spent nearly five days at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan with severe Covid-19. Because I’m immunocompromised, having Covid—or any viral infection that damages the tissues—makes me more susceptible to developing bacterial pneumonia. My doctor was taking no chances.

For the first two days, I lay in my hospital bed too weak to even look at my phone which lay next to me. I spiked fevers every day; each fever prompted Tylenol, large IV bags of fluids to prevent dehydration, and yet another blood draw to determine whether I had an infection. I started taking Paxlovid to decrease the chances of more severe Covid.

My appetite plummeted to nothing. On the third day, I started to feel well enough to drink some soup broth, which I promptly vomited. That was the fate of other food and drink I attempted to put into my body.

An X-ray and a CT scan of my chest both showed no signs of pneumonia. I was given Paxlovid and bags of intravenous hydration to prevent dehydration. By day four, I had enough energy to sit upright in a chair to look out the window and read a novel. I could keep food down, though my appetite remained tiny and I got most of my nutrients through protein shakes.

As terrible as my experience was, I know I am fortunate. Although the city has shuttered free testing sites and stopped distributing free Covid tests, medical professionals continue to take Covid seriously. While the federal Food and Drug Administration restricted the latest Covid vaccine only to people whose medical conditions place them at high risk and those age 65 and older, New York continues to make vaccines available for all.

That’s not the case in many states, where governors and medical officials have used the latest FDA restriction to limit vaccinations. It’s also not the case behind bars, where viruses can—and do—spread like wildfire. That’s what happened at the start of the Covid pandemic, as I document in my book, Corridors of Contagion.

Thousands of people were packed, often without access to masks, into cellblocks and dormitories. Public health officials recommended that jails and prisons release people to avoid outbreaks. Some states did. But with hundreds of thousands still held behind bars and staff coming in and out each day, that was not enough to avoid outbreaks and preventable deaths. Although the number of people behind bars decreased, the prison mortality rate jumped 77 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, or 3.4 times the rate of the general public. Not every state distinguishes Covid from other causes of death, but in the 19 states that did, Covid was seen to have caused nearly one-third of prison deaths. When vaccinations became available, prison staff were prioritized over incarcerated people.

With Covid rates rising and vaccination rates and mask wearing nearly nonexistent, incarcerated people are facing yet another spike in cases. Now they also must contend with years of hostility toward basic protective precautions, such as masking or attempts at social distancing. They continue to face substandard medical care, with many providers emboldened by the FDA’s restrictions and the federal government’s anti-science ideology to justify their refusal to administer vaccines and boosters or even take Covid symptoms seriously.