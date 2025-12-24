Society / Read the CBS Report Bari Weiss Doesn’t Want You to See A transcript of the 60 Minutes segment on CECOT, the notorious prison in El Salvador.

A still from the 60 Minutes segment held by Bari Weiss, the editor in chief of CBS News.

On Sunday, the CBS News program 60 Minutes was set to air a report by Sharyn Alfonsi about CECOT, the notorious prison in El Salvador that has housed migrants deported by the Trump administration. At the last moment, this segment was spiked by Bari Weiss, the editor in chief of CBS News. But the segment was mistakenly aired in Canada and is now widely circulating on social media. Senator Elizabeth Warren has advocated the sharing of this segment as in the public interest. Heeding Warren’s call, we are posting a transcript of the program. This segment is not just a news report but now, like the Pentagon Papers, itself newsworthy. In the interest of preserving the public record in this authoritarian moment, this transcript is now a historical document. —Jeet Heer

Sharyn Alfonsi: You may recall earlier this year when the Trump administration deported hundreds of Venezuelan men to El Salvador, a country most had no connection to. The White House claims the men were terrorists, part of a violent gang, and invoked a centuries-old wartime power, saying it allowed them to deport some men immediately, without due process, an unusual strategy that sparked an ongoing legal battle. Tonight, you’ll hear from some of those men. They describe torture, sexual and physical abuse inside CECOT, one of El Salvador’s harshest prisons, where they say they endured four months of hell.

It began as soon as the planes landed. The deportees thought they were heading back to Venezuela, but then saw hundreds of Salvadoran police waiting for them on the tarmac. Shackled, they were paraded in front of cameras, pushed onto buses, and delivered to CECOT, El Salvador’s notorious maximum-security prison.

Luis Muñoz Pinto [speaking in Spanish, translated in voiceover]: When we got there, the CECOT director was talking to us. First thing he told us was that we would never see the light of day or night again. He said, Welcome to hell. I’ll make sure you never leave.

Alfonsi: Did you think you were going to die there?

Pinto: We thought we were already the living dead, honestly.

Alfonsi: We met Luis Muñoz Pinto in Colombia. He was a college student in repressive Venezuela and hoped to seek asylum in the United States. In 2024, he says, he waited in Mexico until his scheduled appointment with US Customs and Border Protection in California.

During that interview…

Pinto: They just looked at me and told me I was a danger to society.

Alfonsi: You have no criminal record.

Pinto: Nothing. I don’t even… I never even got a traffic ticket.

Alfonsi: Nevertheless, he was detained by Customs. He says he spent six months locked up in the US waiting for a decision on his asylum case when he was deported, one of 252 Venezuelans sent to CECOT between March and April. Inside, he says their hands and feet were tied; forced to their knees, their heads were shaved.

Pinto: There was blood everywhere, screams, people crying, people who couldn’t take it and were urinating and vomiting on themselves. When you get there, you already know you’re in hell. You don’t need anyone else to tell you.

Alfonsi: He says the guards began savagely beating them with their fists and batons.

Tell me about what they did to you personally.

Pinto: Four guards grabbed me and they beat me until I bled to the point of agony. They knocked our faces against the wall. That was when they broke one of my teeth.