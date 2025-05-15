This Is the Bruce We’ve Been Waiting For

Springsteen’s fans knew his politics, but he didn’t always show them off. Now he’s jumped out of the gate to stand against “dangerous times in my home.” Let freedom ring.

Bruce Springsteen performs during the first night of the “Land of Hopes and Dreams” tour at Co-op Live on May 14, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Bruce Springsteen fans have always known he’s some kind of radical. But he didn’t always show it. His working-class roots are real, and he has always championed good causes of one kind or another. Still, for the first part of his career—with the possible exception of his anti-nuclear stance—his main advocacy was for things like food banks. We know that despite some lovely Republican supporters, food banks are liberal projects. But they’re also bipartisan. Unthreatening.

The Nation Weekly Fridays. A weekly digest of the best of our coverage. Email Privacy Policy here. Sign Up

Then came 2004, when Springsteen really started to come off the sidelines. He endorsed Democrat John Kerry and did several concerts for him. His 2007 album Magic captured the dystopia he perceived that followed Kerry’s loss. (It’s still one of my favorites.) He then campaigned successfully for Barack Obama, twice, unsuccessfully for Hillary Clinton, successfully for Joe Biden, and tragically, unsuccessfully for Kamala Harris.

But even though his views are now obvious, Springsteen rarely makes overtly political speeches about the forces that keep working people down. That’s why the opening concert of “The Land Of Hope And Dreams” tour, in Manchester, England, on Wednesday, made so much news. (It should also have been news that it was called “The Land Of Hope And Dreams” tour, since that song is at least 13 years old; arguably 26, and it is all about our progressive prayer-dreams, and regrets.)

Springsteen came out against the rule of Trump, and all of the ugliness that rains down upon us every day. It was unlike anything we’ve seen from him—but then, so are the times we live in:

The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, and music, and rock ’n’ roll in dangerous times! In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration. Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against authoritarianism, and let freedom ring.

He went on to say:

They are removing residents off American streets and, without due process of law, are deporting them to foreign detention centers and prisons. This is all happening now.> A majority of our elected representatives have failed to protect the American people from the abuses of an unfit president and a rogue government. They have no concern or idea for what it means to be deeply American. The America l’ve sung to you about for 50 years is real and regardless of its faults is a great country with a great people.

He then introduced what has over the last dozen years has become my favorite song: “Land Of Hope and Dreams.” Here are my favorite lyrics:

This train…

Carries saints and sinners

This train…

Carries losers and winners

This train…

Carries whores and gamblers

This train…

Carries lost souls I said this train…

Dreams will not be thwarted

This train…

Faith will be rewarded

This train…

Hear the steel wheels singing

This train…

Bells of freedom ringing This train…

Thieves and sweet souls departed

This train…

Carries fools and kings

Lord, this train…

All aboard

Springsteen went on to play “Wrecking Ball,” “My Hometown,” “Youngstown,” and “The Rising,” not songs of elation, but tough Rust Belt songs that he sings and he’s written and he means. He closed with “Chimes of Freedom,” the Bob Dylan song he sang to benefit Amnesty International in 1988.

And in case anyone doubted how deliberate this all was, Springsteen filmed his introduction and put it on his website, complete with a transcript of his comments. Message delivered.

Some of our readers know I regularly report from Springsteen shows, thanks to the kindness of my Nation editors. I’m not there; I’m working on a different story, but I got pulled into this glorious spectacle. I’d love to go to Manchester, but I have too much work to do here. I think Bruce would want me to do my job, as he does his, so excellently.

But he’s standing up with a courage few of our Democratic leaders have shown. I think this is game-changing, but I would, since I think he’s an American prophet. We’ll see.